Portfolio Update: Buying Raging River Exploration

A possible sale of the company is currently ignored by the market.

Raging River is a must for energy bulls: High netbacks, low debt, and profitable at very low prices.

I'll sound like a broken record, but here it is: Canadian energy stocks have been battered once again.

What I said in August 2017:

The long-term signal is indeed alive. Crude stocks are falling. Crude demand is at all-time highs. Most importantly, production from US shale has been subdued at current oil prices.

Indeed, crude stocks are falling. Demand is high. Product inventories are also very close to the long-term average. But American production has responded very quickly to the increase in oil prices since August 2017. This has made energy stocks, especially Canadian energy stocks, left out from the rally.

Stock prices are to levels last seen in August 2017. I added to my energy holdings early this year.

Although I added to many names early this year, I will focus on Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF) (RRX.TO) for this update.

I added to my holdings in:

Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) (OTCPK:BIREF)

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) (OTCPK:MEGEF)

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) (OR)

Raging River Exploration

I will focus on Raging River Exploration for this update.

The question I ultimately asked myself is: I have been waiting for energy stocks to rally for over two years now, why should I park my money, or worst lose money, in Raging River?

The fact is, despite the moribund energy stocks, the current drop in valuation is simply too good to pass. Raging River is a true top-of-its-class oil company. Furthermore, there is a major short-term catalyst the market ignored: A comprehensive review of the future of the company.

Raging River Exploration

First, the company has excellent assets and great stewardship.

Production per share has been increasing ever since Raging River's spin-off;

operating costs are low;

Raging River has been profitable for every quarter since 2012 (except for a tiny loss in Q1 2016); and

consistently one of the highest netbacks out of Western Canada.

This tells you about the quality of the company.

As I said in December 2015:

The company has low leverage and one of the best netback of its peers. The current netback of the company is at $34.61 per barrel for a sale price of $49.20 per barrel.

Raging River still has the highest netback barrel in Canada, which brings me to the next ace in Raging River's arsenal: Light oil. The company isn't affected by the collapse in WCS prices.

In all, Raging River produces low-cost, high-netback light oil, which is mostly not affected by the widening WTI/WCS gap. Light oil is currently discounted in Western Canada, but not as much as WCS.

The current valuation is very favorable. My conservative price target is C$7.00 per share for $55 WTI (6X 2018 FFO). This means:

The market expects WTI oil prices lower than $55 in the future; and the market expects no growth from the Duvernay prospect.

This should provide upside to the stock, especially because WTI oil prices are higher than $55 since the start of the year and because current results out of Duvernay lands are encouraging thus far. Last but not least: Management seems much more aggressive than in the past concerning its comprehensive review of the company.

Raging River Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Raging River") (TSX:RRX) announces that Raging River's Board of Directors (the "Board") has commenced a formal process to initiate a strategic repositioning of the Company (the "Repositioning Process") in an effort to enhance shareholder value. Raging River believes that the current trading price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the underlying value of the Company. The purpose of the Repositioning Process is to evaluate a number of alternatives available to the Company concurrently. Source: Raging River Press Release, March 5, 2018

This is a strong tailwind for the stock that is completely ignored by the market for now.

Management has done comprehensive reviews in the past. Last year's review was met with high speculating activity. Management had to issue a press release to respond to swings in the stock price. The current sentiment in energy is so bearish, especially in Canada, the market has completely ignored this announcement, even though, considering the strong wording and the aggressive tone, the press release seems to imply this year it's different.

I bought Raging River first in early 2018. I also bought aggressively for the past two weeks.

