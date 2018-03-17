QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by QTS Realty Trust - the prospectus.

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

QTS Realty Trust 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: QTS-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.125%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 03/15/2023. Currently, QTS-A trades close to its par value at a price of $25.10 and has a current yield of 7.10% and yield-to-call of 7.03%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.91% and 5.86%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

We are a leading data center provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of secure and compliant IT solutions built on one of the industry's first Software-Defined Data Center Platforms. Our data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. We have a fully integrated platform through which we own and operate our data centers and provide a broad range of IT infrastructure solutions which include our principal data center products of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. Our integrated technology platform provides flexible, scalable, and secure IT solutions for more than 1,100 customers in the financial services, healthcare, retail, government, and technology industries. We believe that we own and operate one of the largest portfolios of multi-tenant data centers in the United States, as measured by gross square footage, and have the capacity to nearly double our raised floor without constructing or acquiring any new buildings. We operate a portfolio of 25 data centers located throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Within the United States, our data centers are concentrated in the markets which we believe offer the highest growth opportunities. All of our owned data centers are located in the United States. Our data centers are highly specialized, mission-critical facilities utilized by our customers to store, power and cool the server, storage, and networking equipment that support their most critical business systems and processes. We believe that our data centers are best-in-class and engineered to adhere to the highest specifications commercially available to customers, providing fully redundant, high-density power and cooling sufficient to meet the needs of the largest companies and organizations in the world. We have demonstrated a strong operating track record of "five-nines" (99.999%) reliability since QTS' inception.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, QTS:

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $1.56 yearly dividend. With a market price $37.87, the current yield of QTS is at 4.11%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $79.13M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend of the newly issued series A preferred stock of the company is $7.12M.

In addition, QTS has a market capitalization of around $1.75B.

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of December 2017, QTS Realty Trust had total debt of $1.2B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by QTS.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Industrial" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, I'm excluding PSA-X and PSA-W:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below you can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS and CBL, as these two companies have a lot of problems:

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

I will add one more condition - these preferred stocks that are not rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

The main group again:

Source: Author's database

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to contribute to our Operating Partnership the net proceeds from this offering in exchange for preferred OP units with economic rights and preferences that are substantially equivalent to the Series A Preferred Stock. The Operating Partnership intends to use the funds contributed to it by us from the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under our unsecured revolving credit facility and for other general corporate purposes. As of December 31, 2017, we had approximately $131 million outstanding under our unsecured revolving credit facility. The unsecured revolving credit facility matures on December 17, 2021 and borrowings thereunder bore interest at 2.85% per annum on a weighted average basis.

Source: 424B5 Filing by QTS Realty Trust

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

If the market capitalization of the newly issued preferred stock stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25) it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of QTS-A for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock QTS-A. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

