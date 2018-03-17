Zscaler IPO: Caution Advised

The IPO priced at $16, above an initial range of $13-15. Shares opened for public trading at $27.50, however, leaving ordinary investors little chance to swoop in for gains.

Well, Zscaler's (Pending:ZS) IPO has just proven that the IPO markets are alive and well in 2018. Zscaler, a "security-as-a-service" company that provides secure connections and firewalls for enterprises using third-party cloud applications, is the first major technology company and the first "unicorn" to go public this year. Its March 16 offering came a week before the highly anticipated IPO of Dropbox (Pending:DBX), which recently released its intended valuation of $7-7.9 billion in its offering.

Nevertheless, the success of Zscaler's IPO shows that there's plenty of love to go around. Zscaler turned out to be one of those IPOs where the pricing range kept going up and up. In its initial filings, Zscaler had called for an initial pricing range of $10-12, which would have valued the company at slightly over $1 billion - hardly enough for it to keep its "unicorn" status. A week later, Zscaler upped its range to $13-15. The company finally settled on $16 for the deal, which at 12 million shares sold implies a $192 million IPO.

Still, though, Zscaler seems to have left some money on the table. Demand for the offering was evidently so strong that shares opened on the NASDAQ at $27.50 (so in theory, the company could have raised at least $100 million more), already more than double the company's first pass at valuation. And despite the elevated opening price, buying activity throughout the day was frantic, with shares closing at $33 - more than double the IPO price of $16 and 20% above the opening price.

I wrote in a prior article that I believe Zscaler to be a fantastic company on both qualitative and quantitative fronts. The widespread migration toward cloud applications certainly does warrant specialized security measures to safeguard against increasingly common data breaches. Zscaler also has a massive base of 2,800 enterprise customers, robust >50% growth alongside a huge gross margin, and relative slim margins that clearly point toward a path to profitability.

However, I'm not an enthusiastic buyer of Zscaler shares at $33. The company doesn't have exclusive domain over its space. While it may have technological advantages in being cloud-focused, it's up against some heavyweights of its own, including Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). Palo Alto Networks and plenty of other cybersecurity companies also trade at much cheaper valuation multiples, leaving Zscaler's stock at risk of being compared to much more modest comps.

To some extent I believe Zscaler's run-up was due to the lack of deals in the technology space as of late. IPOs have been largely dry since November, and investors still bear plenty of love for high-growth tech stocks and have plenty of capital to invest. This is a hugely positive indicator for Dropbox next week, which may be able to bring up its "down round" valuation of $7-7.9 billion up in response to such a strong showing from Zscaler.

But as for Zscaler itself - don't let hype cloud a rational analysis of the company's valuation. The stock probably won't take long to come back down to earth.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Zscaler IPO:

12 million shares sold at $16 a share, indicating $192 million in gross proceeds. The IPO priced "above range."

Netting out typical 7% investment banking fees, the company will take in $178.6 million in net proceeds.

Post-offering, there will be 117,331,507 shares outstanding, meaning that Zscaler sold less than 10% of the company in the offering (a smaller percentage than is typical).

There are 17,915,313 additional shares issuable under existing options and employee stock grants, giving the company a fully-diluted share pool of 135.2 million shares.

At the $33 closing price on Day 1, Zscaler carries a fully-diluted market cap of $4.46 billion.

Underwriters can issue an additional 15% greenshoe (1.8 million shares), potentially raising an additional $28.8 million.

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO cap table:

Source: S-1A filing

Note especially that Jay Chaudhry, the company's 59-year-old founder and CEO, owns about 23% of outstanding shares - a higher percentage than is typical for most tech IPOs. Compounded with the fact that Chaudhry takes only a nominal cash salary ($23,660, according to the filing), we can at least say that his interests will be aligned with his shareholders'.

Valuation update

The valuation story for Zscaler, however, isn't too compelling for a long investor. As noted above, when using Zscaler's fully-diluted share count of 135.2 million shares, the company carries a huge $4.47 billion market cap (the undiluted market cap, for reference, is $3.87 billion).

We note that Zscaler has $71.6 million of cash on its balance sheet as well as an estimated $178.6 million in gross proceeds from the offering. Netting out this $321.8 million of cash from Zscaler's market cap, we arrive at a fully diluted enterprise value of $4.15 billion.

I noted in a prior article that Zscaler has $154.3 million in trailing twelve months revenue. Based on the company's most recent quarterly growth rate of 53% y/y, we can bake in some deceleration and estimate ~40% growth in the coming year - implying a forward twelve months revenue forecast of $214.5 million.

This means that Zscaler, at its $33 closing price, trades at an EV/FTM revenue multiple of 19.3x, rivaling just about any other public tech company trading in the markets right now.

Even Snap (SNAP), whose ridiculously hyped IPO once had it trading above 20x forward revenues, has since come down to 14x forward revenues, as shown in the chart below. An even better comp is Palo Alto Networks, a firewall security company that more or less competes directly against Zscaler, is still showing robust double-digit growth, and produces huge free cash flow margins (like Dropbox - which, by the way, is currently pricing its IPO at under 5x forward revenues).

Based on existing comps, it doesn't seem likely that Zscaler's massive valuation can hold for very long - let alone see another spike.

Final thoughts

Starting next week, all eyes will turn toward the Dropbox IPO, potentially deflating some of the air in Zscaler's balloon. While I do maintain the fact that Zscaler is a terrific business with huge potential, its valuation essentially exceeds that of almost every other technology company in the market. Its financial profile - 50% growth, negative margins and cash flow but approaching breakeven - is strong, but certainly nothing that merits a 20x multiple.

As long as Zscaler is trading in the $30s (or even the high $20s), I'm on the sidelines. I'd look to 10x forward revenues as a fair multiple for Zscaler's stock, implying a price target of $18. The fact that the company itself priced the IPO at just $16 even after having a chance to price higher indicates that even Zscaler might be surprised at the valuation that Mr. Market gave it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.