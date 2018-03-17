How Have Expected 2018 And 2019 S&P 500 Dollar Estimates Changed?

The goal of the above table is to give readers some idea of how the S&P 500's EPS estimates have changed the last few months.
The week of 12/22/2017 was the Friday the President signed the 2017 tax reform bill.
Here is another data table that might help readers:
- 2019: +10% expected S&P 500 EPS growth
- 2018 +19% expected S&P 500 EPS growth
- 2017 +12% expected S&P 500 EPS growth
This blog was flagging the expected acceleration in 2017 S&P 500 earnings growth back in May 2016. Did that mean the S&P 500 consensus analyst expectations were expecting a President Trump victory in 2016? The reason isn't that important - the fact was following forward earnings estimates gave readers a powerful clue in May 2016.
What is the latest data from Thomson Reuters this week?
- Fwd 4-qtr est: $158.32 vs. last week's $158.23.
- P.E ratio: 17.4x.
- PEG ratio: 0.38x.
- S&P 500 earnings yield: 5.75% vs. last week's 5.69%.
- Year-over-year growth rate of fwd est: +20.8%, the 17th consecutive week of sequential increases in the y/y growth rate.
Conclusion: The S&P 500 corrects on average 15% a year, but the fundamental S&P 500 earnings trends are still positive, in fact, very positive.
Readers need to see the bigger picture on the index, for those who have the S&P 500 in a 401(k), 403(b), or don't want to pick stocks.
The sharp acceleration in expected 2018 EPS growth is unmistakable, and it's powerful too.
Thanks for reading.