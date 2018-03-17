Adobe Is Looking Expensive

The company showed a decent revenue beat and upside guidance, as well as huge earnings expansion, but the share price essentially already prices in good execution.

The strength of Adobe's (ADBE) first-quarter earnings probably came as a surprise to no one. Since announcing its cloud transition a few years ago and focusing the business on recurring revenue subscriptions, Adobe has been one of the most consistent performers in the market, a consistent practitioner of the "beat-and-raise" quarterly tactic that investors love to see. Its stock has followed suit, unsurprisingly. Following Q1 earnings and the subsequent 3% pop, Adobe is up more than 25% for the year to date period, and has nearly doubled in the last twelve months.

ADBE data by YCharts

The rally can't continue forever

I keep thinking the same thing about high profile growth stocks like Adobe and Netflix (NFLX) - how much longer can the stock keep rallying? These two have been the market's darlings for so long that it's almost unimaginable to see a scenario in which the trend turns bearish (although investors in cryptocurrencies could once have said the same thing. Surprisingly, the crypto markets have lost more than half of their total market capitalizations in February and March).

As much as I believe in the strength of Adobe's core business and in its sheer earnings power, I do believe upside in Adobe is limited at this point. I've been an intermittent investor in Adobe shares and made substantial gains on my position, but with the stock at heady all-time highs, I'm no longer comfortable holding it.

From a pure valuation perspective, Adobe looks like a risky play. With its market cap now at $111 billion, Adobe has nearly reached the valuation of German software giant SAP (SAP), which has more than double its revenues (albeit at a slower growth rate). While Adobe's frontend design software may not be a direct competitor to SAP's more backend-oriented technologies, the fact still stands that SAP has its hands in just about everything and, despite slowing growth in the past several years, has also seen decent success with SAP cloud initiatives and has plenty of room to expand into other software categories.

Adobe's opportunities, on the other hand, are more limited in nature. It's true that for a company that's best known only for a few "simpler" applications like Photoshop, Adobe has an impressive and wide-ranging portfolio of applications. Creative Cloud itself is home to a wide span of apps including the flagship Photoshop, alongside other well-known brands like InDesign, Dreamweaver, and Acrobat Pro. Then there are the marketing products, including the $540 million acquisition of TubeMogul, that is providing Adobe with a tertiary source of growth. Adobe Document Cloud, a competitor to the unicorn DocuSign, is another major source of growth.

But with Adobe's cloud transition effectively complete (90% of its revenues are now subscription-based), and with its product set largely already penetrated into existing markets, it's doubtful that Adobe can continue to post >20% growth forever. The company's FY18 revenue guidance of $8.725 billion (which it hasn't raised along with Q1 earnings, despite delivering a first-quarter beat and upside Q2 guidance) implies 19.5% growth - just shy of that psychologically important 20% mark.

Note also that this 20% handle is the threshold at which Salesforce.com (CRM) has committed itself to. Salesforce, it must be noted, is substantially larger on a revenue scale basis than Adobe (its most recent quarterly revenues were $2.85 billion, versus Adobe's $2.08 billion). And while it's true that Salesforce's lack of profits (a function of the company's decision to continue pumping cash into sales and investing in growth) accounts for a portion of the valuation gap, the fact that Salesforce's market cap sits at just $92 billion versus Adobe's $111 billion is somewhat jarring.

Adobe has undoubtedly become one of the most expensive stocks in software. Not without good reason, of course - Adobe is also one of the most profitable and highest cash-flowing companies in the sector. But with its 12x revenue multiple towering over even the likes of Workday (WDAY), another perennial investor favorite, it's doubtful that Adobe can march on much higher.

ADBE EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Q1 download

Adobe's first-quarter results were good, no doubt - but the beat margin, especially on the top line, was rather slim. And with Adobe having beaten every quarter going back to 2014, a beat was more or less expected.

Revenues in the quarter grew 24% y/y to $2.08 billion, a modest beat over analyst expectations of $2.05 billion (+22% y/y). See the company's quarterly growth trajectory below:

Figure 1. Adobe Q1 revenue results

Source: Adobe investor relations

Here's an important metric to note: subscription revenues of $1.79 billion grew 30% y/y, and now represent 86% of the company's total revenue mix. That's up 4% from last year, when subscription revenues were 82% of the total mix.

The growing proportion of subscription revenues as a percentage of Adobe's total revenue base has been one of the driving reasons behind the huge Adobe rally of the past year. There are a multitude of reasons for that: first and foremost, subscription revenues represent longer-term benefits to the company. Unlike in the past, when a consumer license sale of Acrobat Pro would be a once-and-done deal, a new subscription customer to Acrobat Pro might be paying only a fraction of that license cost in the current quarter or year, but will likely be paying much more over the total lifetime of the customer's relationship. Thus, a dollar of subscription revenue is worth much more than a dollar of license revenue - one represents a renewable stream, the other does not. For this reason, subscription revenues also are much higher margin.

But with subscriptions now hitting essentially nine-tenths of the company's revenue base, the cloud transition story is going to run out of steam for Adobe. There are plenty of SaaS companies that also have nearly pure subscription revenue streams that trade at 6, 7, or 8 times revenues. Valuing Adobe's revenue stream at 12 times revenues when the cloud mix can't really shift much higher doesn't seem to make sense anymore.

Of course, on the earnings front, Adobe continues to shine. GAAP operating income grew a staggering 50% y/y to $702.7 million (for a company of this scale, 50% growth in earnings is nearly unheard of). The company has found massive efficiencies in sales and marketing spend (the largest component of its operating expense), which grew "only" 11% to $581 million despite the 24% growth in revenues. GAAP net income also grew 46% y/y to $583.1 million, achieving EPS of $1.18 in the quarter.

On a pro forma basis (stripping out stock comp and other non-cash items), Adobe's EPS of $1.55 also beat analyst consensus of $1.44 - but again, that's only an 8% upside surprise. For a company like Adobe, that's pretty much expected.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that Adobe continues to be an impressive company. Having grown its creative cloud ARR to $5.1 billion, Adobe is sitting on a huge pool of recurring revenues - and moreso than other cloud companies, it has an impressive ability to convert its revenue base into huge free cash flow.

Valuation does have its limits, however. With Adobe taking the crown as one of the most expensive stocks in the tech sector, it's hard to make a case that the stock's rally still has steam. At best, Adobe is a hold.

