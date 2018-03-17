Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Tuesday:

Canada's exemption from U.S. metal tariffs have nothing to do with talks on the NAFTA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CNBC, but he thanked President Trump for the "special consideration." The EU is not mincing any words, however, as French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said member states should form a united response and could even retaliate alongside nations from outside Europe.

Wednesday:

Crude is back over $61/barrel following the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Some assume that will clear the way for President Trump to make good on his promise to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which is theoretically bullish for oil, as sanctions would be reinstituted against the Islamic Republic. Saudi Arabia and others still have enough spare capacity to make up for any deficit.

Thursday:

The U.S. Senate has voted 67 to 31 to ease bank rules, bringing Congress a step closer to passing the first rewrite of the Dodd-Frank reform law enacted after the financial crisis. The bill spikes the asset level at which a bank becomes "systemically important" from $50B to $250B and exempts banks with less than $10B in assets from rules banning proprietary trading.

Larry Kudlow has agreed to take the job of top economic advisor to President Trump, replacing Gary Cohn. "We don't agree on everything, but in this case I think that's good," Trump said earlier this week. "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."

Friday:

The U.S. has accused the Russian government for a campaign of cyber attacks stretching back at least two years that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy, nuclear, water and commercial facilities. The Trump administration also hit targeted Russians with sanctions for alleged election meddling, prompting a swift threat of retaliation from Moscow, which said a response was being prepared ahead of presidential elections on Sunday.