Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks posted modest gains in a quiet session despite heavy volume brought by quadruple witching. A strong industrial production report and red-hot reading on consumer sentiment helped to stoke the buying action. For the week, the Dow declined 1.5%, the S&P slipped 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1%. The two-year Treasury yield closed at 2.29%, its highest level since 2008. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action.
Economy
Tuesday:
Canada's exemption from U.S. metal tariffs have nothing to do with talks on the NAFTA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CNBC, but he thanked President Trump for the "special consideration." The EU is not mincing any words, however, as French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said member states should form a united response and could even retaliate alongside nations from outside Europe.
Wednesday:
Crude is back over $61/barrel following the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Some assume that will clear the way for President Trump to make good on his promise to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which is theoretically bullish for oil, as sanctions would be reinstituted against the Islamic Republic. Saudi Arabia and others still have enough spare capacity to make up for any deficit.
Thursday:
The U.S. Senate has voted 67 to 31 to ease bank rules, bringing Congress a step closer to passing the first rewrite of the Dodd-Frank reform law enacted after the financial crisis. The bill spikes the asset level at which a bank becomes "systemically important" from $50B to $250B and exempts banks with less than $10B in assets from rules banning proprietary trading.
Larry Kudlow has agreed to take the job of top economic advisor to President Trump, replacing Gary Cohn. "We don't agree on everything, but in this case I think that's good," Trump said earlier this week. "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."
Friday:
The U.S. has accused the Russian government for a campaign of cyber attacks stretching back at least two years that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy, nuclear, water and commercial facilities. The Trump administration also hit targeted Russians with sanctions for alleged election meddling, prompting a swift threat of retaliation from Moscow, which said a response was being prepared ahead of presidential elections on Sunday.
Stocks
Tuesday:
Blocked! "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)... through exercising control of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the U.S.," reads an order issued by CFIUS and signed by President Trump. "All 15 individuals listed as potential candidates filed by Broadcom... are also hereby disqualified from standing for election as directors of Qualcomm."
Wednesday:
Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service to a total of 100 metropolitan areas by the end of the year, up from six currently, a push that will help the retailer reach 40% of American households. Orders will be packed by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) employees before they are handed off to delivery companies, a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Target (NYSE:TGT) invest in similar services.
Following a similar hard-line approach taken by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will ban crypto-related advertising starting in June, including ICOs, wallets, and trading advice across any of its platforms. "We don't have a crystal ball to know where the future is going to go with cryptocurrencies, but we've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm," said Scott Spencer, Google's director of sustainable ads.
Thursday:
Unilever is consolidating its headquarters in the Netherlands, abandoning a U.K. base it has maintained for nearly a century. While it looks like a Brexit blow to Theresa May, the move reflects "the fact that the Dutch NV represents 55% of the group's overall share capital and that the shares listed in the Netherlands are more liquid." Unilever (UL, UN) shares will still continue to be listed in London and New York.
Sign of the times? The biggest radio broadcaster in the U.S. - with almost 850 stations - has filed for bankruptcy protection amid competition from on-demand streaming services and stagnating ad revenue. The agreement with holders of more than $10B of its outstanding debt and financial sponsors will see iHeartMedia (IHRT) continue daily operations during its restructuring process.