Models Don't Panic

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

February Performance Summary

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned -4.05% versus -2.88% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in February.

The Fund was meaningfully overweight stocks in February. Our asset class positioning led to our underperformance as global stocks retreated from the highs achieved in January. We held an 87% allocation to stocks, a 9% allocation to bonds, and a 4% allocation to cash. Global stocks returned -4.20% and bonds returned -0.95%.

The Fund's regional equity positioning benefited from overweight positions in the U.S. and Japan, and an underweight position in Canada. The regional equity detractors from performance included overweight exposures to the Emerging Markets and Europe Ex. U.K. Within the U.S., the Fund's biases to growth over value and large-cap over small-cap helped performance.

Total Returns (%) as of February 28, 2018

(Inception 5/11/16) -4.05 -0.51 11.22 10.95 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -9.55 -6.24 4.83 7.37 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -2.88 0.02 11.57 10.71 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -3.64 -0.74 8.21 8.92

Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2017

(Inception 5/11/16) 0.79 15.15 15.15 12.44 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -5.01 8.55 8.55 8.46 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 1.17 15.77 15.77 11.86 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 0.95 12.61 12.61 10.49

March 2018 Positioning: Stock Decreased but Still Overweight

Although we are still overweight stocks, we significantly reduced the level of risk in the portfolio. We decreased our stock allocation in February from 87% to 71%, increased our bond allocation from 9% to 28%, and decreased our cash allocation from 4% to 1%. The large reduction in our allocation to stocks has resulted in smaller allocations to the individual equity regions. The most notable regional equity reductions were in the U.S., Japan, and Europe ex. U.K. The U.S. equity allocation changes include smaller allocations to large-cap value, small-cap growth, and small-cap value. The allocation to large-cap growth was increased slightly.

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, March 2018

Source: VanEck. Data as of March 2018.

Weight-of-the-Evidence

Models don't panic. The market has "spoken" and our model is "listening." From its peak on January 26, the S&P 500 Index declined 10.16% to its trough on February 8, as the market reacted to higher interest rates. As we mentioned in last month's commentary, the model does not attempt to anticipate market drawdowns, rather it reacts to them. A continued decline in the markets will be quickly measured by our indicators and, thereafter, reflected in our positioning.

While still overweight stocks, we significantly de-risked the portfolio to reflect the current risks in the market. The model is composed of many indicators designed to determine the overall health of the stock market. Some of those indicators are quick to respond to market events, and others are slower to respond. It is the diversity of indicators that provides a comprehensive view of the market. Let's take a look at the indicators that responded.

Market breadth changed from bullish to bearish. Breadth is a responsive indicator that measures participation. This particular breadth indicator measures the percentage of countries participating in a market rally. Generally speaking, greater participation equals a healthier trend in the markets. As you can see from the chart below, less than 50% of countries are now trading below their intermediate-term moving average.

NDR Global Breadth Indicator

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of February 28, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. investor sentiment changed from bullish to neutral. Sentiment is a contrarian indicator that seeks to be wary of the crowd at extremes. Warren Buffett once famously said that investors should be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." That is generally what this indicator tries accomplish. It is comprised of various sentiment measures such as investor surveys, asset flows, implied volatility, and trading volume. The sentiment reading has been at extreme optimism since September 2017. It reversed in February during the market selloff, but is now back in the extreme optimism zone.

NDR U.S. Sentiment Indicator

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of February 28, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.

The stock/bond overbought/oversold indicator turned bearish. This indicator measures the relationship of stock returns to bond returns. This indicator reached extremes in January, as stock markets rallied, and then reversed in February, when stock prices corrected, causing it to change from neutral to bearish.

NDR Stock/Bond Overbought/Oversold Indicator

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of February 28, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.

One indicator that turned bullish is seasonality. Seasonality predicts that March and April will be good months for stocks. Seasonality, while effective over the long term, is not responsive to current market conditions.

Source: Ned Davis Research. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.

NDR Indicator Summary

NDR Indicator Summary, February 2018

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of February 28, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.

Additional Resources

