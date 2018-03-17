Owens Realty Mortgage's (ORM) CEO Bryan Draper on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc (NYSEMKT:ORM) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Good day and welcome to the Owens Realty Mortgage Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded. With that, I would like to turn the conference over to Dan Worley, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Dan Worley

Thank you, Brian and good morning everyone and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2017 Owens Realty Mortgage earnings conference call. With me today are Bryan Draper, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Melina Platt, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us today are Bill Owens, our Chairman; Bill Dutra, Executive Vice President; and Brian Haines, Senior Vice President.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in this conference call maybe considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on ORM’s present belief and expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause these differences is detailed in our SEC reports, which can be found on our website at www.owensmortgage.com. ORM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We would also like to note that we have updated our REO report for the fourth quarter and it is now available on our website at www.owensmortgage.com.

It is my pleasure to turn the call over to Bryan Draper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Owens Realty Mortgage. Bryan?

Bryan Draper

Thank you, Dan and I thank everyone for joining us on the call today. Melina will be presenting our quarterly financial results after I cover a number of items. Before getting into the meat of my discussion, I want to touch quickly on our current real estate status and strategy. The company continues to be restrained in the disposition of its real estate assets that are not held in taxable REIT subsidiaries due to REIT tax laws which generally limits us to 7 sales per year. Our current strategy is to dispose of those assets that are a drain on cash flow and retain those that provide positive cash flow and economic upside. As such, we currently have two properties in contract that have had significant negative cash flow and net operating losses over recent periods. Although these sales will not generate meaningful gains, they will be very positive to the bottom line and cash flow.

Based on our current expectations, we will again sell the maximum number of properties in 2018. We received many questions about our Zalanta property. We closed the sale of 7 residential units in 2017. In addition, we have 3 sold in 2018 to-date and have 2 in escrow that we expect to close soon. So, sales are progressing at a faster rate and we are hopeful that will continue into the balance of this year. If the current pace continues, we would sell the remaining units in 2018. On the retail side of Zalanta, we now have 26% of the space leased and are working on a potential lease which would dramatically increase that amount. Overall, we expect that our real estate holdings should drop considerably in 2018, and we’re hopeful that most – all of our real estate will be sold by the end of 2019.

I want to briefly discuss the recent history of the company regarding our continued strategy. Prior to the conversion from a limited partnership into a REIT structure, management has always stressed that disposing of our real estate assets timely and efficiently, but also on the best terms to the company was significant. I want to point out that we have been quite successful on this front. Some of our properties have not required significant development or realignment to sell. However, many have required substantial entitlement, development and leasing activities. Treasures on the Bay, Tahoe Stateline Ventures and Zalanta are all examples of this. These activities obviously have impact on the timing of our property disposition. Although we have hoped to sell certain properties sooner than we did, it is difficult to control the timing of real estate dispositions.

The company’s 2017 quarter four and year-to-date financial results were negatively affected by some unique and considerable nonrecurring expenses. Three items, in particular, were impairment losses, settlement expense and income tax expense. In total, these three items amounted to approximately $5.2 million and $7.7 million for the quarter and year-to-date, respectively in expense to the company. Impairment losses represent non-cash write-downs of real estate basis. Settlement expense represents a portion of the Freestone stock repurchase, which I will discuss shortly, which was required to be expensed. Income tax expense represents a partial reversal of deferred tax assets originally recorded in 2016, which is also a non-cash item.

In addition to these items, the company incurred significant non-recurring legal and consulting expenses associated with activist shareholders and the Board’s ongoing work regarding corporate structure, totaling approximately $378,000 and $900,000 for the quarter and year-to-date respectively. In the absence of these unique nonrecurring and non-cash items, the company’s income would have been a positive $1.16 million for the quarter and $17.3 million for all of 2017.

Due to the current change in the management fee, the manager does not expect any significant expenses associated with the corporate structure beyond the first quarter of 2018. In addition, after evaluating the company’s insurance policies, the company has determined that it has met its deductible under its D&O insurance policy in 2017 with respect to claims arising out of shareholder activism matters. The company therefore expects the defense costs concerning shareholder activism matters beyond the applicable deductible will be reimbursed under its D&O policy going forward.

As many of you have heard, the company and the board have been approached by several shareholders on corporate strategy. One idea put forth was to dispose of all the assets and liquidate the company. The board analyzed this option carefully with the assistance of a national financial advisory company and for a number of reasons concluded that liquidation is definitely not in the best interest of shareholders. Another idea has been to substantially expand stock repurchases. The company has been extremely proactive with regard to these programs. In fact, we have entered into three prior repurchase programs over the past few years, which have resulted in the company acquiring approximately 1,292,000 shares of its common stock, representing 11.5% of the original shares outstanding at an average price of $14.46 per share. We are entering into a fourth repurchase agreement shortly that we expect will allow us to continue to purchase shares at very attractive pricing.

Although we continue to support these programs, we do not believe they translate into substantially larger programs. Although there is an amount at which most shareholders would agree to sell their stock, we believe that it is substantially greater than the most recent trading price. In addition, repurchases at a certain level that significantly deplete capital effectively results in liquidation. We believe there are better options for pushing the share price higher through the continued disposition of non-producing real estate, growth in our loan portfolio and changes to our management compensation structure.

To support a higher share price, the manager and the board, effective the 1st of April, which is the first day of the second quarter, have agreed to change how the manager is compensated with regard to its management position. The manager will completely discontinue the collection of servicing fees and compensation reimbursement from the company. In addition, the manager will share 30% of the gross loan fees and late charges it collects on company loans with the company. This 30% is effectively one half of its fees, and the expenses to generate those fees, including loan production and administrative salaries, commissions and other-related employment costs, which we estimate to be greater than 40% of the gross fees.

Although some may question why management would dramatically reduce its income, I want to point out some history that many of you are not aware of. For years prior to the conversion, the manager took far less in fees than what it was entitled to. For example, management has historically been allowed to collect up to 2.75% annually of the average loan portfolio balance as management fees. However, there were years when the actual amount taken by the manager was less than 1%. Management did this to support its investors. We needed to change this during the recession in order to survive as the loan portfolio dropped to approximately $40 million. Times have improved and management, again, wants to support its investors. Although management’s income will be reduced substantially, it will be able to continue to operate. The benefit to the company is substantial. If this had been in effect for all of 2017, the company’s income would have increased by approximately $1.5 million or $0.15 per share. We estimate that loan fees will increase and that servicing fees would have increased substantially in future years, providing even greater returns to the company.

The manager and the board expect that these changes to management fees will be included in the definitive agreement, which will also include the permanent extension of the revised management fees initiated as of July 1, 2017. The board has determined to increase the quarter one 2018 dividend to $0.16 per share, primarily due to anticipated reduction in real estate expenses and continued growth of the loan portfolio. This dividend is an increase of 60% from the 2017 quarter four dividend. However, due to these factors and enhanced income from the change in management fees, we expect dividends to continue to grow substantially through the year.

We have had meaningful discussions with a number of shareholders regarding the Board’s decision to purchase the shares of common stock previously held by Freestone and its related entities. The board’s unanimous decision to do this was made based on a number of factors. First of all, Freestone was demanding that the company immediately begin the process of liquidation. As I previously stated, the board after due consideration of a range of alternatives with its advisers has determined that liquidation is not in the best interest of shareholders as the liquidation would deprive shareholders of the realization of significant future value. Secondly, Freestone had become very public with regards to their demands and the board determined that the company would be forced to engage in a prolonged proxy battle, which would cost the company hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal, consulting and proxy fees and distract management’s attention from running the company. Although the price paid for the stock was greater than the recent trading price, it is well below book value. The board understands the significant nature of a transaction of this kind and would have not agreed to it unless the Directors sincerely believed failing to do so would jeopardize significant shareholder value. We expect that with increased income to the company generating increased dividends, all remaining shareholders will benefit.

With that, I will turn the call to Melina Platt to discuss our financial results.

Melina Platt

Thank you, Bryan and good morning. I will now discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter 2017. Please note that the following numbers are rounded. For the quarter, net loss allocable to common stockholders increased to $4.4 million or $0.44 per fully diluted common share as compared to net loss of $1.2 million or $0.11 per fully diluted common share for the corresponding period in 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily a result of the following: settlement expense recorded of approximately $2.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, related to the repurchase of approximately 811,000 shares of common stock from Freestone in December 2017 and January 2018 pursuant to the Freestone settlement agreement; an increase in income tax expense of $1.95 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 as compared to 2016 as a result of an increase in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets in Zalanta from lower expected gains from the sales of assets in the future and due to a decrease in the federal corporate tax rate from 34% to 21% in 2018 and beyond as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Trump on December 22, 2017, which requires the company to re-measure its deferred tax assets at the lower rate; an increase in general and administrative expense of $367,000 as a result of higher legal and consulting expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 relating to shareholder activism, regulatory compliance matters and evaluation of the strategic options related to our external management structure and an increase in interest expense of $257,000 due to interest now being incurred in expense on the Zalanta construction loan where as interest is being capitalized during 2016 while the property was under construction.

These items that increased net loss during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were partially offset by the following: An increase in interest income on loans of $263,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 as compared to 2016 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of performing loans between quarters of 16%; an increase in net gains on sales of real estate from net loss of $536,000 in 2016 to net income of $239,000 in 2017; a decrease in management fee expense of $123,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 2016 as a result of the interim management fee calculation implemented in July 2017, which changed the calculation of management fees from 2.75% per annum of loans to 1.5% per annum of stockholder’s equity; and a net decrease in the provision for loan losses and impairment losses on real estate of $326,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 as compared to 2016.

We originated 11 new loans, with note amounts totaling $31.5 million during the fourth quarter 2017 with the weighted average interest rate of 7.7%. We also extended the maturity dates on 6 loans during the quarter, with principal balances totaling $21 million and a weighted average interest rate of 8.3%. We received full or partial repayment on 8 loans in the total amount of $22.1 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 8%. Thus our loan portfolio increased by 6% during the quarter. During 2017, we earned $10.8 million in interest income on loans and incurred only $312,000 in interest expense on our line of credit because we had increased liquidity from the sales of real estate assets during the year that enabled us to fully repay the balance on the line between April and late December.

As of December 31, 2017, there was $1.6 million outstanding on our line of credit and $30.2 million in other debt secured by real estate. Considering the maximum currently available to advance on our line of credit if fully collateralized is $75 million and taking into account the other debt currently on our balance sheet, our potential debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 53%. We declared a fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.10 per share bringing total dividends declared and paid for 2017 to $0.38 per share. With that, we distributed 100% of net re-taxable income and $467,000 in net capital gains to shareholders for 2017. We also retained $1.8 million in net capital gains during 2017 and made a tax payment on behalf of stockholders of $640,000 in January 2018. In addition to the Freestone shares repurchase, we repurchased approximately 158,000 shares of our common stock during the fourth quarter under the 2017 repurchase plan at a total cost of $2.6 million and an average cost of $16.65 per share.

We will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And today’s first question comes from Ben Zucker with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Ben Zucker

Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for taking my questions. It sounds like 2018 is going to be a big year for real estate dispositions subject to your selling restrictions. So we definitely look forward to following the continued progress on that front. And in that regard, it’s nice to see that some of the condo closing subsequent to quarter end. Does that leave you with 20 condos subject to the additional two that are currently in escrow?

Bryan Draper

So we have sold 7 in 2017. We closed 3 in the first quarter so far. We have 2 others that we are closing shortly, one, I believe, even today. So that would leave us with 18.

Ben Zucker

Great. And I am just curious do you think that these – it seems like this recent surge in sales, is this the result of your change in marketing strategy that I think you referenced on the last conference call? Is this more a function of you just getting foot traffic from the different clientele now that you have experienced the winter months or is it some combination of the two?

Bryan Draper

Well, Ben, we think it’s a combination of the two. We changed our strategy. At the same time, we believe that the buyer that’s traveling to South Lake Tahoe during the winter typically is more of a buyer than that traveler in the summer. That being said, this winter up to now in California has been a very, very poor winter for snow. And so with these increased sales, we are really pleased and we are just very hopeful that the trend continues.

Ben Zucker

Yes. Well, the recent momentum there is undeniable. Regarding the Amended Management Agreement, I think I heard you say it becomes effective kind of the start of second quarter 2018. How do you plan on accounting for those fees? Are you going to recognize them as kind of cash fees in the door in your income statement when you collect them or do you plan to amortize those over your expected life of the loans while it’s outstanding?

Melina Platt

We are just now looking at that and there is a potential that we might need to amortize those fees on our – the loan fees anyway on our book over the life of the loan. That’s one thing we are actually looking at, at this moment.

Ben Zucker

Okay. Well, that’s helpful. And also on the housekeeping front, can you confirm that the settlement charge recognized in 4Q ‘17 also included the Freestone shares that were repurchased subsequent to year end ‘17, so we shouldn’t be expecting anymore settlement charges going forward?

Melina Platt

Yes. We accrued all of those as of the end of 2017. So, there won’t be anymore going forward.

Ben Zucker

Great. And then lastly for me and maybe this is focusing more on your real estate lending side. I did notice that your exposure to retail properties grew a bit in 2017. And I guess just given everything we continue to hear about that asset class, could you speak to what type of retail properties you have been targeting and why you like it? And then could you maybe just conclude with your thoughts on underlying credit in your loan book?

Bryan Draper

Ben, we are going to have Brian Haines answer your question regarding the retail.

Brian Haines

Ben, I think the negative news you hear in the press is more focused on the big box retail. And what we are focusing on is neighborhood retail, where there is strong fundamentals in their respective submarkets. And again, these assets tend to be opportunistic value-add propositions rather than stabilized assets that are in the later stages of their cycles. So, we feel that the opportunity still exists for those. And again, it’s really driven by the submarkets that they reside in.

Ben Zucker

And I guess that’s kind of a function of the idiosyncrasies of the small balance lending market where underlying fundamentals are maybe much more tied to local housing markets than credit at-large. I think that’s it for me guys. So appreciate your comments and I look forward to catching up later.

Bryan Draper

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

The next question comes from Dan Engel with Engel Ventures. Please go ahead.

Dan Engel

Yes, hi. I have two questions. The first is if you could explain in more detail why given there is a 65% discount to book value you are not buying back significantly more stock? And the second is the shareholder groups I am in communication with regularly regarding Owens feel very strongly that liquidation at a $22 to $24 value is very much in our interest of shareholders. Can you explain how it is not in our interests? Thank you.

Bryan Draper

Dan, in regard to your first question, stock repurchases, which again we have embraced those over the years. However, if you track the volume of our trading, you can see that it is very low. And we believe and we have had many conversations with shareholders. Most of those shareholders believe the valuation is significantly higher than it is right now. So to be able to go out there and get traction in the market in regards to major stock repurchases at a low value, we do not believe is possible. We are entering into a $10 million repurchase program right now that we believe over time will allow us to purchase a certain amount of stock at hopefully a relatively low value, but we do not believe there is really opportunities to really expand that. In addition, if we committed a significant portion of our capital to stock repurchases effectively, that’s the first step to liquidation. All I can answer you in regards to liquidation is our board through a detailed analysis and in association with the national independent financial advisory firm has determined that liquidation is not the best alternative to shareholders.

Operator

Next question comes from Rick Murray with Sorin Capital. Please go ahead.

Rick Murray

Yes. We have been very patient long-term shareholders have owned the stock for almost 5 years. And it’s extremely frustrating and it’s become painfully obvious over the last 1.5 years that you are just continually giving lip service to shareholders about your interests being aligned and you are looking out for them and trying to find ways to maximize shareholder value, but it’s just not true. I mean, everything you are doing is trying to preserve your embedded intransigent position, which is to enrich yourselves at the expense of shareholders. You look at the stock, since December of 2016 it’s underperformed the market by 50%. We are trading at 60% of stated book value. I mean, you’re not making money now. You have had negative operating cash flow for the last 2 years and this is the good part of the cycle. You just now had to extend on $21 million of loans. It is absolutely in the interest of shareholders to liquidate the company to realize value. When you did the IPO, it was to provide liquidity and to try and recoup value for your private limited partners who had lost tons of money at your stewardship. And so now you’re gone on an empire-building mission. Liquidate the company, realize value for shareholders and do the right thing, please.

Bryan Draper

Rick, obviously, you didn’t ask a question. You just made statements. Some of them which were incorrect and I do want to correct you. We have had positive cash flow and if you go look...

Rick Murray

Not according to your audited financial statements.

Bryan Draper

Go look at it closer and review the course of our conversation today, the non-cash items which has significantly affected our net income. Yes, we have had positive cash flow. As far as extending loans, these loans are good quality loans. They are current. It’s just in many instances as a short-term lender that – and this has been historically, the case with us is that we get to the point where the loan matures and for whatever reason the borrower isn’t available and able to repay that loan at that point. It doesn’t mean that the loan is in trouble, it doesn’t mean that the borrower is in trouble, it doesn’t mean there is problems with the property that provide security for that loan. And empire building, we feel that we are just doing the opposite of that. We have been very, very proactive. And what we are announcing on this call in which we did yesterday in an 8-K filing is to indicate what we are trying to do to be able to align ourselves with the company, support the income of the company, increase the dividends of the company. 30% of our gross fees, both loan fees and late charges, will be paid to the company. We are completely ending the collection of servicing fees, which we have collected for years. We are not collecting comp reimbursement. And then we are continuing on with the change to reduce our management fee as a portion of equity. So, we disagree with you 100% and we think that we are doing the productive and proactive thing in regards to the company.

Operator

Next question comes from James Hua with Opal Advisors. Please go ahead.

James Hua

Hi, team. Thank you for doing the call and taking my question. I have a question that’s similar to what Rick, where he had stated. I guess he didn’t have a question per se. But the delinquencies and impairment on loans went up I think from $4.9 million to $8.5 million, 75% decrease absolute basis maybe not as significant. Can you just walk us through that and just kind of explain it? Is there anything there? Is it – do you feel like its just regular course of business?

Brian Haines

Yes, I would say, it’s regular course of business. We have a couple of loans that are responsible predominantly for that increase and they are in the process of being worked out. They are on properties that have been under renovation and the renovation is nearing completion and the properties are on the market and they have interest to be sold. So I would say that that’s just a course of business item that is short-term in nature and you are going to see that change in the future.

James Hua

Right. Thank you. And my next question is on the loan extensions, I think if my numbers are correct, we extend of the funded loans not the committed loans, I think it’s $36 million of the $58 million funded. So that’s about 60% of the new funded loans are extensions and along the lines of what Rick Murray had asked, what are the reasons for the extensions? And in my experience having had some experience in the lending business, when you have these extensions, usually these loans should typically have a payoff plan. They are short-term in nature and we have a really strong market. So can you just give some additional color there?

Bryan Draper

Well, I just answered in regards to Rick. I really don’t have much to add. These extensions are not on loans, which we feel are in distress at all. We are just effectively working with our borrowers to give them additional time to payoff the loans. So somebody could look, if you were looking on a more macro level, if this was a situation that encompassed the entire market, which happened in 2008, then you potentially have a problem where you have illiquidity, but that’s not the issue here. These are not extensions because there is problems with – again, problems with the loan. It’s just that they are not able to at the time of maturity pay the loans off.

Brian Haines

And in addition to which we get new appraisals as part of the process of doing these loan extensions. The loan-to-value ratios on these are all very well secured sub 65% and we feel that we are generally happy to keep the loans on the book because they are performing loans that we have had on the portfolio and have had no issues with.

Bryan Draper

And one last detail, on a number of these, these original loans were structured with extension options built into them, with the understanding that they might need to go beyond the original terms. So, it’s not a matter of a business plan faltering, but more or less, it’s going along the timeframes that there was a possibility from the onset that it could extend to.

James Hua

Thank you. And my last question or comment is that in this business, I think you guys have disclosed it in your risk factors, but basically, the type of loans that we are doing, we are getting higher yield on it and part of which is because we are taking higher risks. And I think in your risk factor you had disclosed that any economic slowdown would exacerbate or typically make more acute the risks inherent within our loans. And so I have been a shareholder since 2013, patient for the last 5 or – almost 5 years now. And my concern is that we are – déjà vu is going to happen all over again for us. We are still working out some of our problem loan years later. And today, we are making loans into our – so we are definitely not early innings, not mid-innings, we are in the latter innings of this credit cycle. How do you guys think about that? How do you guys think about protecting the balance sheet and with respect to underwriting new loans in today’s market? How do you guys view that?

Brian Haines

Again, the profile of our loan is one that’s opportunistic or situational in nature and those exist in all cycles, whether they are up cycles or down cycles. And we are focused on a credit type that there is substantial equity in the deal alongside of us. And again these aren’t assets that are stabilized and are in the mature stages of their lifecycle. These are entrepreneurial borrowers coming in and identifying the opportunities and coming to us for lower leverage debt.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ron Mass with Almitas Capital. Please go ahead.

Ron Mass

Yes, hi. Thank you for taking my call. I wanted to try and understand as the business transforms to a lending business from the real estate owned, if you could help me to understand the potential income or the future dividend rates. Generally, what I would – what I started with was looking at commercial mortgage REITs like Starwood, Blackstone, Apollo, Ares, Arbor which tend to pay dividends of about 9.5% on their book value and trade around book value. And you are trading at a decent discount to book value, which makes the stock appeal attractive. But just thinking about our future earnings run-rate, if I take the 7.7% loan rate that you mentioned on the call, subtract out the 0.25% servicing fee, I am left with a net loan rate of about 7.45%. And then if I look at your borrowing where you are paying prime plus 0.25% and translate into LIBOR, that’s effectively about a 5.125% borrowing costs, which is expected to go up to the high 5s by year end, assuming the Fed raises rates. So if I assume that you are earning 7.45% on loans net of servicing fee and then based on the management fee of 1.5% and G&A, which last year ran at 1.1%, so total expenses of 2.6%. If I take 7.45% versus the 2.6% expenses, I have a dividend yield of below 5% or earnings yield below 5%. If I apply leverage and assume that the credit facility, which has no borrowing goes up to 50% of equity that would take you to about 5.7% yield based on my numbers. And if you brought the leverage to 2x, you could be into the upper 6s and to get to that 9.5% yield that other REITs earn and trade around, it seems like you would have to be levered about 400% to 500%. And was just thinking about kind of based on what I am mentioning, what do you think the earnings yield, I mean do you think you can get the earnings yield above 5% or 6% and how would you go about doing it based on the current loan rates and current borrowing and margin rates and expenses?

Bryan Draper

Let me go back and before I answer your last question. First of all, in your model, you do not take into account the fact that historically, the majority of what we are investing is our capital. It’s not borrowed debt. So, as we proceed with the further disposition of our real estate, we will have more capital to invest in real estate loans. So, as that time moves on, we expect to have a larger loan balance, but it will not be a leveraged loan balance. Now to the extent that we do employ leverage, it is true that interest rates from a borrowing standpoint are going up. Historically and we have been through many, many of these cycles. We do expect that our lending rates will increase and that delta, that difference between what our borrowing rate and our lending rate historically what that might have been, we do expect that to continue in longer term. In the shorter term, there has been compression, not just for us, but many in the market, but we do expect that to change. In your model, you were taking out servicing fees. Well, we are not taking servicing fees anymore as of first of next quarter. In addition, we are providing 30% of our loan fees to the company. The G&A will be reduced dramatically because of the number of factors I discussed earlier. The legal, consulting and then also the expense reimbursement per comp that had previously been paid to the manager which will no longer been – will be paid. In addition, as we have stated, real estate on certain properties has been a big drag to our earnings, when we are disposing of the real estate that has most affected that retaining the real estate that is the most profitable. So, I cannot tell you what our model shows, but we believe that with very limited, much, much, much less than what you are referring to that we could get the yields much higher. Now, we are increasing our dividend to $0.16 as per the first quarter of 2018. As I said earlier, we expect that dividend to increase substantially during the course of the year. So depending on what you are comparing it to, whether it’s the current stock value or the book value, on the current stock value, we expect to be well over 5% for the year. For the book value, we expect that to gradually increase but we do expect that it will.

Ron Mass

Okay. Could you help me just to understand, what I had run was a pro forma assuming that 100% of the book was in loans and all the REO was gone and that’s what got me to that 4.7% earning yield, net of the 1.5% management fee and net of the G&A using $2.2 million was 1.1%. Can you walk me through you were saying the servicing fee will no longer be – that 0.25% will no longer be taken out, so that would add, that would bring the yield up to 5%, the earnings yield assuming the portfolio is 100% loans. Can you give us a sense for the loans effectively, what the fees in terms of the lending fees, the points, modifications, late charges that will now – the fund will now be earning 30% of that? Can you give us a sense of what that’s been running per annum or based on the loan book if you had 100% loans, what you would expect that those fees to be per year and then how much 30% of that would be?

Bryan Draper

Well, you can do the math. So I can tell you that our typical loan fee is 2% to 2.25%. That’s the gross fee. So you can take 30% of that. So that would be about 0.6% and our anticipated production ranges anywhere from $140 million to $170 million going forward per year and that – we expect that to increase in subsequent years. So, as we – again, as we dispose of our real estate, as we have more cash available when we do use leverage, we will do it to a certain degree. But again nothing to the numbers you were talking about and we do expect by doing that, that we can increase our production.

Ron Mass

Okay. And your expenses the G&A, which was about $2.2 million, $2.3 million last year, what would you expect to be a normal run-rate for G&A expenses?

Bryan Draper

We don’t have that number right now. I can’t tell you that we expect it to be lower. One of the factors or one of that is included in G&A is the comp reimbursement that was paid to the manager. That was over $300,000 per year. That will no longer be included. Again, we expect our legal and counsel fees to go down dramatically going forward, but I don’t have an exact number for that.

Ron Mass

Okay. So I am just thinking would it be reasonable to if I take the G&A down from 1.1% to 0.75% of common equity for next year and going forward and then I add back the 0.25% of servicing fee and then also add back 60 basis points in loan fees, then I can get to a dividend yield with using no leverage. I can get that dividend yields up to about 6% to 6.25%. Do you think that that’s reasonable to think that your long-term dividend yield could be as high as 6% to 6.25%? And also I guess just thinking about it, would it be reasonable to think that a 35% discount to book is about right if 6% to 6.5% is your earnings yield versus 9.5% for some of the larger REITs, just thinking about trying to equate that 6.5% to 9.5% and just thinking about if the market, if you traded at 35% discount long-term, then effectively the yield to stock price would be about 9.5%, so maybe 35% discount to book is reasonable?

Bryan Draper

Okay. You had a couple of questions there. First of all, the 6.5% what you are referring to on your numbers that would be a completely un-levered yield. So, we have not done any analysis in the market and sit there and say, your comparables that you are drawing out, these other companies, they are substantially different than us and substantially different in regards to how much levered they are. You just mentioned a completely un-levered return of 6.5%. I am not sitting here saying who would like that or who would not, but somebody might say, God that’s a pretty good return for something where there is no risk on the borrowing side, but we do plan on using leverage and we plan on using it effectively and we do expect our borrowing rates to increase. So that discount to book that you are reflecting we expect that to be reduced. As our income goes up, as our dividend goes up, we do expect – will we get to book or when we will get to there, we don’t know that. All we know is that through our actions that we are going to improve the operations of the company and we do expect that discount to book to go down.

Ron Mass

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Bryan Draper

You’re welcome.

Operator

And our final question today will be from Arthur Goldman.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you for the phone call today and appreciate all this information. This is the first time I have ever been on one of your phone calls, find it quite interesting. My questions resolve around maximizing shareholder value. And by that I read you guys talked throughout – the stuff I read always about maximizing shareholder value and I sit here listening to people on the phone call today and looking at the stock that has 22 plus value in book value and the stock value hovering just over 14. I can’t keep wondering. And by that is I acknowledge you for saying you are buying $10 million worth of your stock back possibly this year, you have allocated that, but why $10 million, why not $20 million, why not $30 million? If I can be buying the stock up to even 16, 17, 18, I am getting a 40%, 50% return on the assets that I am buying. I am sitting here paying 14, 15 for an asset supposedly, which I believe to be worth 22, but if I do a loan I make 5%. And maybe it’s 6%, maybe it’s 4%. I have been hearing all sorts of numbers thrown around. I don’t know if there is loan losses in there, I don’t know how to calculate it. So to me if I am maximizing shareholder value, one way to do that would be to be buying back more shares. And so I will let you talk about that. Then I will talk about the next idea I have.

Dan Worley

Yes. This is Dan Worley and I will just make a comment on that. To Bryan’s point to the previous question that we are subject to 10B-18 volume rules. And because of our substantially low volume, it is very difficult for us to employ capital and buy through the 10b5-1 plan subject to those 10B-18 rules enough stock. For instance, our $10 million plans, which we typically schedule for 1 year, could take as long as three quarters to allocate that capital. Now, we don’t expect this next plan to take as long, given where we are in price per share, but it still is subject to the 4-week – 25% of 4-week trailing volume, which if you do the numbers, we are only able to buy a couple of 3,000 shares a day, when those shares are available. And we do have some very low volume days typically. And so it does restrict our ability to implement a plan. So, that’s why the board decided $10 million was the right amount given historically how long it takes us to deploy that capital.

Bryan Draper

And also I would like to add – to what Dan said is that when we do these plans, if this plan, if we were to use the cash and if we were – if that entire $10 million was absorbed in a relatively short period and if the stock price remained low and very, very attractive, we would always look at entering into a new and revised plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. To me, I mean, the more you buy that actually the higher your book value goes, you got this – it’s a nontaxable event for you guys. So to me, maximizing every penny you can at buy-out has the stock stay substantially below. And I don’t know what that would be, but if you can buy that up to 30%, 40% discount, it just seems silly to have the discount right now that you guys have on the shares. And management, I am newer to the company this has all been a fascinating call. I am not familiar with all the history of it. I am more of a value-type investor and just see this value locked up in here and trying to figure out how to unlock this value. I know you mentioned that liquidation, they determined wasn’t in the best interest of investors, but have they considered a sale. Is there someone who would step up and maybe buy the company at close to book value? And if there is nobody that’s willing to buy the company at book value, what message are we being sent?

Bryan Draper

So, we have not engaged in any process to go out there and look for a company to buy us. And that’s not saying that we wouldn’t in the future, but the reason we haven’t is that we are in the midst of this process of changing from this heavily real estate based assets, which ended up after the recession be 80% of our assets and we are in the process of removing that from our balance sheet and becoming a true – I mean, a mortgage REIT. So it would be very, very difficult right now because of our real estate holdings to go out there and trying to find a suitor. Once we...

Unidentified Analyst

Do you know that for sure? I mean, you say that, but have you tested the market? You are saying that but is that something you know from experience or is that just what you are saying?

Bryan Draper

We have not engaged to sell the company.

Dan Worley

And I further want to add that I need to caution that you be too myopic about our discount to book value that if you look at the analysis, we typically trade in the 80% of book value range and you can track the declines where we are today, which we would hope with the things that we were doing we will gravitate back towards that level. You can time it versus the Freestone announcements and the delay in the restructuring due to the compensation committee having to look at multiple options. You can tie where we are today in discount to book to many of those factors. Prior to that, again we had traded around an 80% of book value average and we expect to gravitate back towards that level. But if you are looking in the very near-term, I could see where you come to that conclusion, but we don’t expect that to continue. In fact, at the time that we first engaged with Freestone, we had a close to $19 stock price, not in the too distant past. So, we do fully expect things to move back towards normal levels.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for that. And the last question would be I am assuming you guys are right, because I am newer, I don’t have the history of all these folks who have been around a long time. But now I am going to go 6 months, 9 months down the road and we are having the same conversations. And it’s not at a 60% discount it’s at a 50% discount or a 45%. Is that acceptable to management or – then the question comes is it time maybe to restructure the board a little bit, add a couple of investors who are vested – largely vested in the company who might have some other ideas? Is that a consideration if this change doesn’t occur?

Bryan Draper

Well, in regard to your first question, obviously, if the share price continues to fall, based on the changes that we are employing, of course, that is not good and that’s not acceptable. We are very, very hopeful that once we get through the complete disposition of our real estate assets and we have employed those funds into real estate loans with our new compensation structure that at that point if we continue to have a stock value, which is substantially below book, we are going to look at every option available to us. I am not going to comment right now on our board composition, but obviously, this is a moving target and it is something that’s very, very important to us and we are making these changes now in the goal to increase shareholder value.

Dan Worley

And this is Dan Worley. Just to add to what he said as Secretary of the company in that capacity, I can tell you that the independent directors are constantly looking at the functions of the board and how that is represented. And as Bryan said, we cannot comment on those discussions or what’s planned for the future. But at such time any modifications are made to governance as we echoed in the 8-K, we would make those announcements public.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Appreciate your answers.

Operator

Looks like we have one follow-up question from Ron Mass.

Ron Mass

Hi. Just one further question, it looks like based on the current market cap of the company around $125 million, $130 million that you would likely come out of the Russell 2000 Index during the rebalancing coming up in May, June. So, it looks like about 15% of your shares are held passively by some of the large index funds. If those 15%, assuming those 15% are going to be likely sold into the market, if you leave the index, would you expect to – I see that you mentioned you have the $10 million share of buyback authorization and those shares would potentially be kind of in the $15 million to $20 million range, the passively held shares. Would you expect to be buying a substantial amount of those given your current discount to book assuming that you do fallout of the Russell 2000 Index?

Dan Worley

Hey, Ron, this is Dan. If that were to take place and we are – obviously, we are trying to do everything we can not to have that dislocation. However, I will add the last time we came out of the Russell, our stock price improved. But if that were to take place, we would do whatever possible with JMP Securities to try to engage with those sellers in advance to do some block trades if possible. But the last time we went through this, we had close to 1 million shares trade hands in almost 48 hours. And I would expect that these levels, it would be very similar situation would take place, but we would put ourselves in a position if possible to purchase blocks if that was something that could be done.

Bryan Draper

And Ron, with regard to the repurchase plan, Dan mentioned the limitations we have going forward, as we are lended to our average volume. However, we can do block trades. We can do one a week and which is not limited in any other way. So, if we do have opportunities to be able to repurchase stock in that situation at attractive price, of course, we will – we think that would be a great opportunity.

Ron Mass

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

At this time, this will conclude our question-and-answer session as well as the conference. We thank you very much for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

