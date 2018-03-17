Geopolitical Risks Are Increasing - Iran Deal At Risk

The real black swan risk is how will Iran retaliate following the collapse of the nuclear deal.

But the key is the sanction risk will create uncertainty for international oil companies, and Iran needs the foreign capital to increase production.

Our view is that the impact to Iran's current oil production and exports will be limited.

President Trump has already signaled that he will not stay in the deal on May 12.

Welcome to the geopolitical risk edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Three days ago, Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, was fired by President Trump. According to the media, President Trump said the following after his decision:

“We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things,” Trump said. “When you look at the Iran deal: I think it’s terrible, I guess he thinks it was OK. I wanted to break it or do something, and he felt a little bit differently.”

The ouster of Rex Tillerson brought about major speculation in the oil community as to whether President Trump will stay in the Iran nuclear deal.

What's more important for the oil community is how much Iran's oil production or exports will drop if indeed President Trump pulls out of the deal on May 12.

In this Platts article, analysts currently have a max of 1.4 million b/d being taken off the table if the new Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, remains a hawk on Venezuela and Iran.

In our view, it's not so much that Iran will see oil production or export loss. We think the market won't pay close attention to that, but what it will pay close attention to is Iran's inability to INCREASE production going forward due to reinstatement of the sanctions.

Our view has always been that Iran's current production of ~3.83 million b/d is the absolute cap of what it can produce. Without foreign capital, Iran's production will stagnate and decline moderately from here to ~3.7 million b/d. In the event US does impose sanctions again, we don't see much of an impact to Iran's production or exports because Europe will unlikely impose the same sanctions on Iran. In addition, Iran has used tactics such as shifting oil exports through Iraq to get the barrels to the global market.

As a result, the actual barrel loss on the market may only be around 100k to 200k b/d depending on the ease of exporting. Iran will find a way to get its barrels to the market, we do not doubt that.

However, with the US reimposing sanctions, Iran's ability to attract additional foreign capital will be largely limited to the likes of Russia and China. International oil companies, in fear of infuriating the US and sanction penalties, will largely stay away and reduce the potential increase in Iran's oil production in the years ahead.

This, in our opinion, is the bullish takeaway from all of this. In addition, even if Trump does not exit the nuclear deal on May 12, just the potential risk of sanctions will keep investments away from Iran, which will hurt production in the future.

The real black swan is how will Iran retaliate

What no one can predict at the moment is how will Iran react if Trump pulls the US out of the nuclear deal.

In today's news, Saudi's crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, said that if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, Saudi will follow suit.

This is the sort of geopolitical tail risk that the market does not like when it comes to the oil markets. And with global OECD storage falling to the lowest level over the last 3-years and with spare capacity in the world concentrated entirely in the Middle East, any geopolitical turmoil could create the black swan event no one can foresee.

Source: IEA, made by Giovanni Saunovo

Conclusion

Our view is that even if the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, the impact to Iran oil production and exports will be small. Iran can use various maneuvers to export oil through Iraq and barter transactions with Russia and China leave room for Iran to produce oil around this level. But our key focus is Iran's inability to attract investment capital to increase production and with production falling steadily back to 3.7 million b/d due to decline.

In addition, the geopolitical risk comes from not knowing how Iran will retaliate following the collapse of the deal. That's the black swan that no one can foresee and with OECD storage decreasing, the cushion for any geopolitical risk shocks is only getting smaller.

