Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Mar. 19

Last week did not go as planned with two companies failing to raise dividends.

Earnings season is beginning to slow with only four Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming week. Of those, there is only one that might announce a raise. Last week did not go according to plan, so let’s take a look where things went wrong.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, there were four companies positioned to raise dividends but only two came through for investors. On the bright side, Stella Jones (OTC:STLJF) [TSX: SJ] raised dividends in-line with expectations while Premium Brands Holdings Corp.'s (OTC:PRBZF) [TSX: PBH] dividend raise came in above expectations. On the other hand, the North West Company Inc. (OTC:NWTUF) [TSX: NWC] and First National Corp. (OTCPK:FNLIF) [TSX: FN] kept their dividend steady.

Stella Jones stayed the course and once again raised dividends by C$0.01/share which is in-line with its last raise. The 9.09% raise results in a new quarterly dividend of C$0.12/share.

Premium Brand Holdings surprised investors with a raise slightly above its historical growth rates. The raise was announced in conjunction with record quarterly and annual sales and adjusted EBITDA. The company raised dividends by 13.1% or C$0.055, for a new quarterly rate of C$0.475/share

Although First National was not guaranteed to raise, it had kept its dividend steady for 12 straight quarters having last raised in March of last year. Unfortunately, investors were disappointed when the company kept its monthly dividend steady at C$0.1542/share. I do expect the company to raise at some point this year, but the timing is uncertain at this point.

The North West Company also kept their dividend steady at C$0.32/share. This is actually not out of the norm for the company who has maintained a steady dividend for six straight quarters twice over the past number of years. With this in mind, I expect its next raise to come in September.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.(OTCPK:OTCPK:ANCUF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSX: ATC.B) – Current Streak – 8 YRS, Current Yield – 0.56%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, March 20

What can investors expect: Alimentation Couche-Tard operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac's, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and ReStore. The company has left its dividend unchanged for five straight quarters. After aggressively raising its dividends from 2013 to 2016, the company did not announce a raise in 2017. I believe the main reason for the lack of a raise is because the company has made several acquisitions over the past couple of years. The company has taken on additional debt as it executes on its growth through acquisition strategy and has been prudent with its cash flow. The company does tout its dividend growth performance, but the timing of its next increase is unknown. If the company comes through with a raise next week I expect it to be approximately C$0.01/share or 11.11% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.10/share.

