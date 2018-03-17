Artificial Intelligence, The Risk Parity Elephant, And The Latest From 'Gandalf'

Additionally - because this is what everyone wants to hear - I'll bring you some excerpts from the latest by JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

Herein, find some thoughts on risk parity as articulated at Wednesday’s Global Volatility Summit in New York.

It's time for a fresh look at everyone's favorite market bogeymen: the systematic strategies which we now know contributed to the February rout.

As you're undoubtedly aware, part of the selloff in February was attributable to forced de-risking by systematic strategies.

The risk of a forced deleveraging by CTAs, risk parity, vol. targeting, etc. has been building in the background for years and that risk was brought to the public's attention in the wake of the selloff that accompanied the August 2015 Chinese yuan devaluation.

At the forefront of the effort to quantify the risk posed by those strategies is JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, whose reputation has become almost mythical over the past several years. He garnered the nickname "Gandalf" on the Street and just to give you an idea of how the adulation got started, here is screengrab of a Bloomberg article that ran in August 2015 amid the turmoil mentioned above:

At one point, CNBC dubbed Marko "half-man, half-God":

Well, last month, the day before the average hourly earnings number that accompanied the January jobs report set in motion a series of events that would ultimately lead to the very systematic unwind that Kolanovic has been warning about for years, Marko said this:

Consistent with our previous research, we think that the move was not large enough to trigger broad deleveraging. Equity price momentum is positive and trend followers are not likely to reduce equity exposure.

Again, that was on February 1. A day later, inflation fears kicked into overdrive and on Monday, February 5, the short volatility ETPs blew up. In the week through February 8, CTAs posted their worst weekly loss ever recorded since data began in 2000:

(JPMorgan)

Marko was quick to issue a series of followup notes explaining what happened on the way to advising everyone to buy the proverbial dip. His dip buying call proved to be prescient. Stocks would go on to recoup most of their losses and in the case of the Nasdaq, make new highs.

It's important to note that the week before (i.e. the week that led up to the short vol. implosion) risk parity had one of its worst weeks on record. Recall these charts from a Goldman note dated February 7:

(Goldman)

That's directly attributable to the stock-bond return correlation flipping positive as the narrative around rate rise morphed rapidly from "rising rates are a sign of the robustness of the recovery" to "rates are rising too fast now and it looks like we're heading into tantrum territory".

Ok, so fast forward to March and the debate continues about whether and to what extent systematic strategies still pose a risk. Obviously, the shakeout that saw CTAs and risk parity dump some $200 billion in equity exposure helps (think of it as a kettle blowing off steam). What Kolanovic called "quantitative exuberance" headed into 2018 is no longer as "exuberant."

But there are still lingering concerns here. No one knows the true size of risk parity. Part of the ambiguity has to do with the fact that the strategy has been effectively duplicated by investors large and small - this is a phenomenon Peter Tchir has variously described as "home brew" risk parity. Recall what Tchir wrote last July following the mini-tantrum triggered by Mario Draghi's hawkish comments in Sintra:

I don’t think this move has caused much of an unwind from true risk parity funds, but much more from the homebrew or risk parity lite crowd -- making the real fun just beginning.

Again, that was last summer following Sintra, but the point is that risk parity has become a somewhat amorphous concept and it's therefore impossible to know precisely what would happen in the event of an outright unwind. Consider the following excerpts from a Bloomberg piece out earlier this week:

Look out below. Risk parity funds, a popular strategy that was battered during the volatility shock that rocked financial markets in February, are still the most vulnerable around, said Paul Britton, founder of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC. “That strategy has been so successful and deserves credit for providing the returns it’s provided, but it’s the weakest hand in the market," he said in an interview on the sidelines of Wednesday’s Global Volatility Summit in New York. "The strategy has gotten to a size - whether it’s publicly available numbers or what’s embedded within institutions - it’s so enormous that the market’s going to take a run at trying to stress that position."

As the piece goes on to note, one of the hot button issues at the summit was the possibility that the stock-bond return correlation could flip sustainably positive. That would imperil risk parity (especially if it's catalyzed by a bond selloff) and 60/40 portfolios. Regular readers know I've been talking about this since Heisenberg first became a thing back in the summer of 2016. As a reminder, the stock-bond return correlation has been reliably negative for some two decades - the longest stretch in history:

(Goldman)

If that flips (as it did last month) and stays flipped, well then the very foundation of risk parity and of balanced portfolios/diversification more generally gets thrown into question.

So that's the $500 billion (at least) elephant in the room. But the more immediate question is whether the systematic selling that helped turbocharge the February correction has passed and that brings us back to Marko Kolanovic who, in his latest note out this week, says the answer to that is still "yes." To wit:

As we wrote in our previous research, systematic outflows and extremely low liquidity during market stress, played a main role in the February sell-off. Given that both macro and micro fundamentals were intact, we forecast that the market would recover quickly. The flow aspect of the sell-off had a striking similarity with the August 2015 sell-off: realized volatility caused derisking from volatility targeting strategies and forced covering of short volatility positions (e.g., VIX inverse ETNs), momentum triggered CTA outflows, and dealers’ option gamma prompted selling of futures. These outflows happened at a time when electronic (high-frequency) liquidity in index products collapsed. We also note that the stress was largely contained to equity markets. Unless there is a recession, all of these flows tend to reverse within 1-2 months. For instance, short-term momentum turns positive ~1 month after the initial shock, short-term options expire within a 1-month cycle (gamma rolls off), and realized volatility starts declining prompting volatility sensitive investors to buy. This all happened in 2015 and is happening again now.

There you go, straight from the "half-man, half-God." That's good news in the short-term and when you throw in expectations for some $800 billion in buybacks this year (on JPMorgan's estimates), you've got a pretty compelling argument for more gains ahead.

But I want to kind of skip back briefly to the larger debate about systematic strategies. Have a look at this chart from Kolanovic's colleague Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou:

(JPMorgan)

These things appear to be getting more highly correlated and you'll note that in addition to the CTA and risk parity indices, that chart includes an index for artificial intelligence funds. Those are hedge funds that try and leverage (figuratively and literally) artificial intelligence and machine learning in the course of attempting to, as Panigirtzoglou puts it, “predict and/or adapt more quickly to market trends.”

Now look at this:

(JPMorgan)

The AI funds are becoming more correlated with risk parity and CTAs and that correlation spiked during the selloff. They lost even more than the trend followers during the worst stretch in February.

The message from all of the above is that the systematic threat still looms large in the background and the events that transpired from February 5 through February 9 clearly demonstrate that the risk of a simultaneous, forced unwind from these strategies is real.

That said, according to the authority on these matters (Kolanovic), that threat has receded materially in the near term.

And indeed, it's worth noting that unless market conditions deteriorate, some of the exposure that was unloaded last month will likely be built back up, potentially adding to the bullish impulse from the corporate bid (i.e. buybacks).

