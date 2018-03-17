S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Pause In The Secular Bull Market As Investor Worries Are Everywhere

Price action reflects the tug of war that is taking place as investors sort out all of the issues.

"The most important consideration when investing in the stock market is the primary trend of the equity markets." - Richard Russell (Dow Theory Letters)

It seems we can't get away from the commentary of how some “issue” will be a problem for the stock market down the road. Quantitative easing, the unwinding of the Fed’s balance sheet, a Fed policy error, geopolitical issues, Brexit, the eurozone debt crisis, the bond market signals, etc.

Lately it’s the onset of inflation, interest rates, unsettled political issues, well you get the idea. The stock market is supposed to be on its last legs, it tired and old. Problem with that commentary, it has followed us around now for a multi year period. Last week I commented on how the current bull market celebrated its ninth birthday with little to no fanfare.

When I take a close look at this bull market, I come away with the idea that that was the appropriate thing to do, because the stock market really wasn't celebrating its ninth birthday. Followers that have been with me for awhile may remember that I have tagged the birth of this secular bull market as March of 2013. That was the point in time where the S&P broke above and out of a 13 year trading range. S&P 1550 marked the top of the bull market in 2000, and again in 2007. Naturally the commentary back in those days circled around the idea that the upswing from 2009 would come to an end at the same level.

Once the index broke through that 1550 level, those comments were proved wrong and it was time to get extremely bullish. Not many bought into that idea. The secular bull was indeed born. The preconceived notions that stocks were being lifted by the Fed were everywhere. The consensus was there was little behind the upside move. That evolved onto other criticisms of the situation. It became the most hated bull market ever.









In fact it's still hated, and from my perspective, completely misunderstood from day one. Gluskin Sheff chief investment strategist David Rosenberg is calling for a 20% dip in stocks, and a recession.

JPMorgan’s co-president Daniel Pinto is warning that stocks could fall by 40%. Of course his caveat is it may happen in the next few years. It's obviously meant for shock value, but my first reaction to this type of commentary is that it is absolutely useless. So I will simply say, why bother.

If that isn’t enough, it’s time to hear from the bond guru, Jeffrey Gundlach. He is back again to tell us the bull market is about to end when the 10 year treasury rate goes to 3%. Sorry I simply can’t buy into that one at all. When the 10 year does hit 3%, i can agree, it will be a knee jerk panic moment for some.

However, that may occur ONLY because we have people like Mr.Gundlach saying that 3% is some monumental sell signal for owners of equities. Can’t help believing its an agenda that the naysayers would like to see play out. They will be wrong once again, this bull market isn't over with a i0 year treasury yielding 3%.

In my opinion there are reasons why we are still seeing these warnings. They come from a more deep seated resentment of the facts, and the total dismissal of the stock market price action. In summary it goes to the misunderstood, hated backdrop that has been in place for the life of this baby bull, and that would be not nine, but 5 years.





Economy

Anyone remember the hissy fit the market went into over an Atlanta Fed GDP now estimate that had Q1 GDP pegged at 5+%? How many then told us interest rates were then going to be raised 4, 5, 6 times in 2018? The updated GDPNow estimate in Q1 2018 is 1.9%. In my view this is noting to get overly concerned about. Just look back and see how Q1 in prior years during this recovery have also been weak.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey General Business Conditions Index at 22.5 vs. consensus of 15.0. This report broke a four month losing streak.

Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey General Conditions Index at 22.3 vs. consensus of 23.0.

Industrial production jumps 1.1% in February, the largest gain in four months. This comes after 3 months of flat readings.

Inflation Outlook;

“CPI rose 0.2% in February for both the headline and core rates There were no revisions to January gains of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The 12-month pace accelerated to 2.2% y/y (the fastest since last March)from 2.1% y/y previously for the headline, but was flat at 1.8% y/y for the ex-food and energy component. Energy costs were up 0.1% last month versus 3.0% in January, with transportation unchanged after the 1.8% gain previously. Apparel prices remained firm, up another 1.5% after surging 1.7%. Housing costs increased 0.3% versus 0.2%, with owners' equivalent rent up 0.2% versus the prior 0.3%. Food/beverage prices were unchanged. Medical care costs dipped 0.1%. Personal computer prices dropped 1.2%.” “February PPI rose 0.2% with the core rate up 0.2% as well. There were no revisions to January where gains of 0.4% were recorded for both. The 12-month growth rates sped up a little to 2.8% y/y for the headline, from 2.7% y/y, and 2.5% y/y for the ex-food and energy component compared to 2.2% y/y. Goods prices declined 0.1% last month after rising 0.7% previously. Food costs slid another 0.4% from -0.2%, with energy prices dropping 0.5% after surging 3.4%. Service sector prices increased 0.3% after rising 0.3% in January.”

This data isn’t that surprising and shouldn't be problematic for the FOMC leaving the gradual tightening approach in place.

Liz Ann Sonders posted this graphic to support that view.



February retail sales fell 0.1 % with the ex-auto component up 0.2% and were inline with expectations when you remove Autos and Autos & Gas. The 0.3% January decline was revised higher to -0.1%, and the unchanged sales ex-auto figure was nudged up to 0.1%, while December numbers were bumped down.

Sales excluding autos, gas, and building materials edged up 0.1% versus the prior flat print. Some analysts were very disappointed with this report. They seemed to have forgotten how the first quarter data in the last few years has been spotty at best. One modest report is nothing to get excited about.









NFIB small business Sentiment remains strong rising to a reading of 107.6. 2nd highest in 45 year history of report, highest in 34 years.

Preliminary Michigan Consumer sentiment rolls in at 102 vs. consensus of 98.8, it’s highest level since 2004.

NAHB Sentiment dropped one point to 70, but remains at an elevated level. Housing starts slowed again in February. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units is below the economist forecasts of 1.29 million units. Permits for future home building also decreased 5.7 percent to a rate of 1.29 million units in February.

While Housing is struggling, no problems on the job front. JOLTS report showed Job Openings come in at 6.3M vs. consensus of 5.8M.

Jobless Claims aren't far from posting a record streak of weekly prints below 300K.

Scott Grannis give us his thoughts on the job market, I particularly like his waiting for GDP views.





Global Economy

OECD Interim Economic Outlook (March 13);

“The world economy will continue to strengthen over the next two years, with global GDP growth projected to reach almost 4% in both 2018 and 2019.”





China’s retail sales for February remained steady matching the prior month reading, increasing by 9.7%. Industrial Production grew at 7.2% in February, beating expectations of a 6.6% increase.





Earnings Observations

Factset Research Weekly Update;

Earnings Growth: For Q1 2018, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 17%. If 17% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (19.5%).

Earnings Revisions: On December 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2018 was 11.4%. Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to December 31) due to upward revisions to estimates, led by the Energy sector.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.1. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.1) and above the 10-year average (14.3).

“S&P 500 Companies with More Global Exposure Projected to Report Higher Sales Growth in Q1. Coming into the Q1 earnings season, companies in the S&P 500 with higher global exposure are expected to benefit from the tailwinds of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher global GDP growth. Based on current estimates, S&P 500 companies with higher global revenue exposure are expected to outperform S&P 500 companies with lower global revenue exposure in terms of earnings and sales growth for Q1 2018.” “The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q1 2018 is 17.0%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the earnings growth rate is 16.1%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the earnings growth rate is 19.3%. The estimated sales growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q1 2018 is 7.2%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the sales growth rate is 5.8%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the sales growth rate is 11.4%.”

Urban Carmel notes;

“Bearish pundits continue to repeat several misconceptions. In truth, 90% of the growth in earnings in the S&P over the past 8 years has come from better profits, not share buybacks. The S&P's price appreciation has been primarily driven by better earnings (60%) not higher valuations (the remaining 40%). The trend in operating earnings is the same as those based on GAAP.” “Since the oil peak in 2Q14, energy sector sales have declined 32%; despite this, overall S&P sales are now 12% higher (far right column). Importantly, most of the other sectors have continued to grow. In the past year, the sectors with the highest weighting in the S&P have grown an average of 9% (box in middle column) and since 2Q14, their sales have grown an average of 26%.”





Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel.

That group of statistics confirms my views on earnings. The entire swoon in earnings that everyone was worried about was all due to one sector. The remainder of corporate America has been on a growth trajectory the entire time. That growth trajectory is now ramped up due to corporate tax reform.

The Political Scene

Midterm correction watch, an observation; The market during midterm election years has tended to be weaker than average due to elongated corrections. A typical year includes an early year rally, a spring correction, a weak summer rally, an autumn correction and a year-end rally. The biggest correction during midterm years has been a median of 17% that lasts four months. So far the late January-early February correction was 12% over two weeks.





The Fed and Interest Rates

Chief Investment Strategist, LPL Research, John Lynch;

“The yield curve inversion usually takes place about 12 months before the start of the recession, but lead times vary. With the 3-month Treasury and 10-year Treasury currently yielding 1.67% and 2.89%, respectively, this signal may not be worrisome for quite some time.”













Next Wednesday, March 21st, the Fed will conduct their next FOMC meeting. Expectations are for rates to be ratcheted up by 0.25%.





Sentiment

The stock market is not the only thing that is churning lately. Bullish sentiment as reported in the weekly AAII sentiment survey moved back to the 36% level after plummeting the week before to 25%.

Crude Oil

Crude inventories increased according to the weekly inventory report, showing a build of 5 million barrels. Gasoline inventories went the other way, decreasing by 6.3 million barrels for the week. Traders then had their way with deciphering the meaning of the details.

A longer term view shows that crude has struggled to break out, and that there is also strong support in place. The price of crude oil settled into a narrow trading range this past week. WTI eked out a gain by closing the week at $62.28, up $0.23.





The Technical Picture

The rally on Friday March 9th may have marked the end of any significant corrective market action for the time being. The recent rally was not just here in the U.S. Europe and emerging markets each gained more than 3% and Japan gained 1.5%.

Last weeks commentary on that rally suggested just that;

“It was strong enough to surpass the February 27th rally high closing at 2786 on Friday. If the index can now hold these levels, the probability of a retest of the February 9th low diminishes greatly.”

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The S&P is barely holding on to those levels, but does remain above support provided by the 20 and 50 day moving averages. The talk of retesting the lows was prominent just about everywhere we looked, including here. While we were focused on the S&P, the FULL retest may have already taken place in the other indices. The broadest, the NYSE, came within 1% of its February 9th closing low a week ago. Europe and Japan both fully re tested that low in the past week.

IF we do see the S&P break below certain support levels, I do not believe the index drops to the Feb 9th lows (2532). A trading range could develop between 2690- 2750. Worst case, perhaps a higher low of around 2585 would be my guess. Resistance will be encountered as the S&P approaches the old high of 2873.

Looking ahead; The Nasdaq led the way rebounding off the lows, making another new all time high. At some point the bulls would like to see new highs in the DJ 30, DJ Transports and S&P 500 (at least) in order to negate the negative divergence that currently exists after the NASDAQ Composite made its new high. Something to keep our eyes focused on.

All of the underlying strength in breadth is coming from four sectors — Technology, Financials, Industrials, and Health Care. As shown below, Technology now has 86% of its stocks back above their 50 day moving averages.



Source: Bespoke

After making a new high, the tech laden Nasdaq is due for a break. Expect to see the semiconductor index to cool off and pause here. However, anyone looking for a large draw down in Technology may be in for a long wait. The sector has displayed strength and the recent earnings reports continue to impress.





Individual Stocks and Sectors

M&A may be ready to explode on the investment scene. The forward P/E differential between small and large companies has virtually closed, making it the most attractive environment for large companies to buy small companies since before the financial crisis.

Tax reform also is expected to be a significant tailwind for M&A activity by increasing cash in company coffers and by allowing acquirers in deals structured as asset sales to realize an immediate 100% deduction for acquired assets. There could also be a “reverse inversion” trend, in which foreign companies look to expand in the U.S. to take advantage of the lower corporate tax rate.

The graphic below shows the year-to-date percentage change for the eleven S&P 500 sectors. While Tech is in first place with a gain of 11.2%, Consumer Discretionary is up the second most at +7.5%.

Source: Bespoke

I am looking at adding a little more energy and materials exposure. Many of the charts in individual stocks in each sector are showing signs of life.

Regular followers might remember an idea that was presented here a while ago. The red hot Lithium frenzy. It was Josh Brown’s article that initially got me interested. After a few successful trades, I left the scene as there were too many breakdowns in the charts of the companies I was following.

Let's review where this industry stands today. Lithium producers enjoyed a huge move in their stock prices, over all of the electric automobile talk. Elon Musk and Tesla have been in the forefront of that conversation. However, when investors also started to see the large auto companies getting in on that commentary the entire group of Lithium stocks took off.

As with any “new’ technology, investors plow into the stocks as if the evolution will take place in 24 hours. I have found it is ok to step in at that time and take advantage of the momentum, (other people's greed), then step aside and let the dust settle. Like all other hot ideas, the lithium trade has cooled down to the point of sending some of the individual stocks that were in strong bull markets into their own bear markets, while the major indices have remained resilient.

I don't believe the Lithium story is totally over, as there does seem to be a positive future for this investment idea. Here is one article outlining the present supply/demand situation. However, a lot of thought and proper timing should be employed if and when anyone decides to get involved. Valuations need to be assessed and in any new technology, it may be a good idea to lessen individual stock risk by using an ETF to add exposure.

The global Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) serves that purpose.









A 20% decline, a 40% crash, and the end of the bull market, is not the type of “all in”, “I cant get enough of equities”, rhetoric we usually see at the end of a bull market, in fact it is just the opposite.

Here is one observation that I can agree with. The always astute Urban Carmel notes;

“The drama in 2018 is probably not over. Years that have a greater than 5% decline in the first few months tend to also have rough "summer" months.”

The age of the current bull market, whatever age you think it might be, isn't the only issue that worries some investors. The current business cycle, is front and center when it comes to discussing the next recession. According to many we should have been in a recession at the start of 2016, my how they were wrong. The problem that many are struggling with is that current cycle has been elongated. It doesn't pay to proceed in the investment world if you are not willing to have an open mind.





Far too many economists tied their wagon to the idea that the current cycle simply has to end, because of its length. It’s really very simple, the economy developed more slowly than everyone expected, and showed anemic growth. Normal cyclical events have occurred, but they have occurred more slowly and gradually than in a typical cycle. This economic cycle has gone through an early and mid cycle period that was stretched because of that muted growth.

So while economists and some analysts have largely been disappointed by this cycle’s anemic growth, savvy investors have benefited greatly from its muted, but abnormally long path. I have called it Goldilocks, and it’s why it was best to remain bullish since day one of this secular bull market, and encouraged investors to be positioned that way.

As the economy has evolved over this period of time, so too has this market. We witnessed the liquidity phase and in mid 2016 transitioned to an earnings driven bull market. Along comes the global recovery, the corporate earnings rebound and the next leg of this market unfolds.

Trade negotiations, inflation, and interest rates remain headwinds; while strong economic and fundamental trends are solid tailwinds. The headwinds should be categorized as possibilities to disrupt the situation. The tailwinds are here and in place. That is quite a difference.

I don’t view valuation as much of a headwind like so many others. The forward looking S&P 500 P/E is 17x, down from 18.6x at the peak and in line with its 2 year average of 17.3x. It is clear the stock market has been very comfortable trading at these levels. Therefore I do not envision that mindset changing when earnings are now expected to continue to grow. Common sense 101.

For anyone investing in the markets, it is about assigning probability to the strategy that they are following, while realizing that no one is ever 100% correct all the time. So with a backdrop of an improving earnings picture, the probability that equities remain resilient is very high.

My strategy, keep calm and carry on. The bull market isn't over.





to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.



Best of Luck to All !























Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned. This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.