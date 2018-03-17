The No BS Plan Report, Week 5: Does Sideways Movement Mean An Imminent Inflection Point?

Author's note: As always, I'm happy to answer questions in the comments below, but you can get direct access to me in the Total Pharma Tracker chatroom if you want to discuss in further detail!

Spoiler alert: Week 5 was fairly boring in terms of trading. But I don't think you should stop reading here!

The No BS Plan was initiated with the express goal of minimizing losses while capitalizing on the natural short- and near-term fluctuations of biotech companies, particularly those who are still in the development stage. These speculative biotechs have a tendency to move up and down on rumor, innuendo, and, sometimes nothing at all. And the typical investor finds himself/herself contemplating what to do about these movements.

With this plan, I propose that setting some guiding rules for buying and selling these companies can help to minimize losses caused by fear. And this is the fifth week of the experiment.

First, let's get to the recap of the rules, which are laid out in full in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

I also instituted a mercy rule for the position, whereby a loss of 20% from baseline or from the past week's holding would put the security "on notice," and if that loss persists into the following week, then the holdings will be liquidated. In real life, this would mean cutting your losses and moving on. In the "No BS" fake world, it will be counted as an overall loss for the portfolio.

Week 5 report

Advaxis (ADXS), after another week of sideways trading in rather deep losses, has now been taken out of the pool. There was a sign of life from the company last week, but a clinical trial hold took whatever momentum they were building and halted gains. As a result, per the stipulations in the plan, I have officially sold off the short-, near-, and mid-term lots. The "hold forever" will continue to persist, but for now any movements up or down are much less likely to have a major effect on the overall plan's valuation, and I won't be discussing them very much in these reports.

Progenics (PGNX), on the other hand, continues its march upward on the back of a favorable earnings report last week and the anticipated FDA decision on their product in the review stage, Azedra. Thus continues the upward trend that is restricted by sitting on the sidelines.

At least the gains are locked in, just in case PGNX decides to take an unexpected swing down.

Geron Corp (GERN) was just about the only stock in the plan that made any moves, as the sell point on the "near-term" lot (a 20% gain from the original buy-in) was hit, meaning we've locked in some more gains. Given the fact that we're still some ways off from a big review of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) decision, I think this is one of the more likely stocks where we might see a big move back down, for no fundamental reason.

As it stands, I am looking for a buyback target in the near-term lot of $2.84, which seems a bit unlikely to me at this point.

Foundation Medicine (FMI), Novocure (NVCR), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) all continued in their sideways price movements, and this is honestly what I expecting more of from these non-speculative "control" companies - that they wouldn't have major price movements.

Of course, in the case of FMI, it's possible that they've reached a local maximum outside the range where the "short-term" and "near-term" lots will be able to buy back in. So it's definitely possible that not much will happen with this company anytime soon.

With no sales in the NVCR and BMY lots, as well, it's just another week of small dips and rises. All in all fairly boring, especially in comparison with last week's big moves upward.

Conclusions

Overall, this week saw a net gain of $194.25, bringing the total appreciation of the initial investment to $1392.41 over the course of the plan. This is very encouraging, given the big losses we've taken on the ADXS investment. It speaks to the benefits of diversifying, and we should be successful in minimizing the downside.

But the sideways trading of these companies could be a sign that momentum is running out, particularly in this post-tax cut environment that seems to be driving the economy. But we'll see. Furthermore, it seems that the bigger problem of reaching a local maximum and having that be the new "base point" for fluctuation is killing opportunities to buy back in and gain in shares. My intuition is to assume that these are the new lows, and that I should buy back in at this point. But for the sake of the plan I'll stick it out to see what happens, in an effort to follow the advice of those suggesting to buy only when there is some blood in the streets.

