Silver Positioning Makes Silver An Attractive Contrarian Buy

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a weekly decline as speculative longs continued to cut positions (4 out of the last 6 weeks), while shorts moderately increased their own positions. At 13% short we are at the highest gold short position since December of 2017. But, again, the real bearish speculative action was in silver as speculators significantly increased their short position to the highest net short on record. This beats the previous record that we saw two weeks ago. Since we are contrarians, this has us very interested in silver and the potential opportunity with a reversal.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by a sizable 13,204 contracts for the week, while speculative shorts increased their own positions by 2,949 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1322.75, which is around 1% higher than Friday’s gold close and thus we expect the current speculative position to be a bit higher than what is present on this report.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by a little under 16,000 contracts to 146,000 net speculative long contracts. In terms of the historical range, the speculative positions are getting lower and are now standing around average levels on the 10-year chart.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position declining by around 3,000 contracts in silver as speculative longs slightly increased their position while speculative shorts jumped in to increase their own positions by 2,000 contracts.

The big takeaway here though is that at a net short position of 16,000 contracts we are currently in record-breaking territory in terms of silver shorts. As we mentioned a few weeks ago, in our view this is an excellent contrarian time to take a position and we seem to see silver tracking gold lower to a lesser beta than we have previously seen – a very interesting sign for gold investors.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

As we mentioned previously, we have changed our take on both silver and gold to a much more positive outlook based on the relatively low speculative position. We are more bullish on PMs than we have been in a while, as many different factors of uncertainty exist that offer the next catalyst to boost gold and silver prices. Declining markets, trade wars, tariffs, and bond wars are all things that could quickly push investors back into precious metals.

Thus, we have a Neutral-Bullish short-term outlook on gold but a Extremely-Bullish outlook on silver, as we expect silver to outperform gold on a relative basis simply due to the extreme speculative positioning.

We think it is time for investors to consider adding to their gold positions and certainly adding to silver positions through some of the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.