Etsy Is On A Solid Growth Path

The shares have rallied strongly on Q4 results, and they are likely in need of some consolidation before a next leg up.

Etsy, after a few wobbles, seems to have achieved that, and the company now looks to be on a solid growth path.

Internet platforms are potentially very lucrative business models if one can get some first-mover advantage and scale up sufficiently.

Etsy (ETSY) is an internet arts and crafts platform that has been on a growth tear of late, especially in the stock price:

Etsy is the Uber (Private:UBER) or Shopify (SHOP) of arts and crafts on the internet, sort of. As with all internet platforms, there are strong first mover and network advantages for those that are able to catch the wave. Etsy seems to have done that for its particular field.

Several metrics are moving in the right direction:

Management sees GMS (gross merchandise volume) as the most important metric and as you can see growth, after decelerating for a couple of quarters, is picking up again on this metric. The company made this progress based on four key initiatives:

These initiatives provided important improvements like:

Context specific search, based on AI and machine learning

Removing friction for buyers

Improved transparency of shipping time and cost

Improving return policies

Running a cyber sale for the holidays (which the company didn't do before)

Improving the bidding algorithms for buyer acquisition

Adding tools for sellers, like the ability to offer discounts

Since May of 2017, the company launched approximately 350 product enhancements with more than 20% having a measurably positive impact on GMS.

Improved marketing efforts (the third initiative) are producing measurable results, responsible for 45% of the increase in GMS in Q4. There is a bit of a virtuous cycle going on here as the improved buyer experience increases the return of marketing initiatives.

What's more, these improvements haven't exhausted the company's possibilities to grow further. Here is management during the Q4CC:

In fact we estimate that our total market opportunity is over $155 billion and this estimate encompasses just the online portion of our top six GMS categories in our core six geographies.

The core six geographies are a surprisingly limited part of the world, excluding Asia for instance, so there are significant growth opportunities even beyond these:

Mobile and international are areas where the company is growing faster than average. Mobile GMS grew 27% in Q4 and has risen to 52% (up from 49% a year ago). However, the mobile conversion rate is half that of desktop, so there is significant room for improvement here still.

SA contributor Nick Cox has already highlighted the opportunities for international growth (high at 42% in Q4).

There is a bit of a brutal survival of the fittest on the platform, though. From the Q4CC:

For the 2014 seller cohort, 32% of 2014 active sellers remained active in 2017 and their average GMS in 2017 was approximately three times higher than it was in 2014. And our 2013 seller cohort data, 32% of sellers were also still active in 2016 and their average GMS was nearly four times higher than it was 2013.

The survival rate seems pretty low but those that do survive experience a large increase in sales.

From the first mover advantages and network effects, internet platforms provide the opportunity to improve the platform through the addition of bells and whistles. In the case of Etsy, this has meant adding additional seller services that allow the company to increase its take.

The main driver here is promoted listings revenue, which management expects to continue to drive seller service growth, growing faster than marketplace revenue growth in 2018.

Guidance

The growth is going to continue according to the guidance:

Margins

GAAP gross margins are on an upward trend (driven mainly by reduced fees from payment processors recently) and the reacceleration of growth the last couple of quarters has produced significant operational leverage:

ETSY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's fourth quarter operating expenses were $74M, up only 6% and represented 54% of total revenues - down from 63% last year.

Cash flow, balance sheet and profits

The company's cash generation is accelerating:

ETSY Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has $60M in debt and its cash position ($341M at the end of Q4, an increase of $58M for the year) is steadily improving.

ETSY Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There also seems to have been a halt to the (mild) increase in the share count, with the advent of the share buyback program (Q4CC):

During the quarter, we have repurchased 586,000 shares, which have been retired for a total cost of approximately $10.3 million. As of December 31, 2017, we have cash, marketable securities and short-term investments totaling approximately $341 million, an increase of $58 million, compared to December 31, 2016, driven by improved operating income.

ETSY EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

With the growth in revenues and margins, it isn't a surprise that profitability is also growing nicely.

GAAP EPS figures received a significant boost by a one-off tax benefit of $26M due to a downward adjustment of the deferred tax liability as a result of the recent tax reform.

The company is moving to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud in the next two years, producing an expense of $10M-$15M this year, partly offset by a decrease in spending on their own datacenters of $4M-$5M this year.

Valuation

ETSY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

With the recent rally in the shares, they're not cheap anymore. This year, analysts expect an EPS of $0.39, rising to $0.52 in 2019.

Conclusion

Successful internet platforms are inherently good businesses as they combine a host of favorable traits like first mover advantages, network effects, fairly low capital requirements and the ability to add additional products and services.

This usually results in significant operational leverage and cash generation, which provides ammunition for firing up additional leverage through investment in the business and share buybacks.

Etsy is one such successful internet platform, and after a couple of wobbly quarters, it is executing nicely on these metrics. And given recent execution and guidance, we can expect this progress to continue.

So we see no reason for the stock price to continue its upward trajectory, perhaps after shares digest their recent strong gains a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.