Ross Stores: Buy The 'Prudent' Guidance

An old boss of mine used to constantly repeat the old quip that the market is a discounting mechanism only focused on the future. Such is why Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) sold off materially after “prudent” guidance. I think the market took the guidance too literally, and is ignoring the strong guidance by competitor TJX (NYSE:TJX) as well as Ross’ excellent operating margin and free cash flow generation. I see upside to $90 after incorporating the new tax rate into my financial model.

Operating Margin Expansion Underrated

Sometimes the market can ignore the obvious, and I think Ross’ fourth quarter is a perfect example of this. Ross’ same-store sales jumped an impressive 5% y/y on top of a 4% comp in the fourth quarter of the year prior. This strong comp led to an increase in gross margin of 50 basis points y/y to 28.2% of sales. This runs counter to the trend at TJX, where the company’s gross margin declined 40 basis points y/y. With the increasing gross margin, Ross’ operating margin jumped 94 basis points y/y to 14.6%, which compares quite favorably to TJX’s 11.5%.

In my view, this is one of the underrated aspects of Ross’ business model. The primary driver is the lower SG&A position, which is a result of even leaner operations (and also why Ross is much messier, typically, than TJX). With a 100 store openings planned for FY18, I believe the company could see margins decline slightly, but overall, I anticipate this strong margin to remain intact.

Given rising labor costs across the country, one might speculate that Ross could face a labor shortage that costs its business to stall out. It doesn’t seem like this is the case, as Ross feels comfortable with its ability to hire and retain talent. Like virtually all of its low wage competitors, Ross will dole out bonuses, and labor costs look set to increase at least in some markets, thus Ross’ new starting wage will be $11. This should be sufficient in the near term, but I expect rising labor costs to persist - though the increase should be somewhat offset by better average tickets and better spending.

Aggressive Capital Allocation

Ross is not messing around with capital allocation. In a move similar to what we saw from TJX, Ross utilized the new tax code to raise the dividend a whopping 41% y/y to $0.225 per share. In addition, the company upped its buyback authorization to $1.075 billion from $875 million in FY17. Both TJX and Ross aggressively return capital to shareholders, and as long new store openings are a good use of cash, it looks like both companies are constantly buying back undervalued stock.

Speaking of store openings, Ross will be opening up 100 stores in FY18, up from its usual cadence of 90 openings. Ross said this was mostly opportunistic, but you can’t help but think it’s also a way of putting the company’s huge cash bounty to work. Ross continues to believe its got an eventual US footprint of 2,500 total stores, so the company can likely see this cadence continue for the next decade, even as some spending transitions online. As I’ve contended in the past, the online business model simply cannot replicate the in-store treasure hunt that drives business at Ross and TJX.

It will be interesting to see if Ross ever pivots to a more international strategy like TJX is doing with TK Maxx. Ross might be a better US-only model, but I suspect the company is already investigating whether international expansion makes sense, and if so, in which countries.

Use the stagnation as a buying opportunity

Given the strong operating margin performance and the strong increases in capital returns and accretive capital spending, I am increasing my midpoint fair value estimate to $90 per share. This suggests upside of about 17% from current levels, and I think reaching this fair value in 2018 is very achievable. Ross crushed the market’s hopes with a comp guide of +1-2%, even though this performance would generate EPS of around $4. I think Ross was being intentionally conservative, and I think Q1 will exceed estimates and put the share price on the upward track. With shares trading at less than 20x FY18 earnings, I believe now is an attractive time to build a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST, TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.