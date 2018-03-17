7 Dividend Increases: March 12-16, 2018

This week, seven companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if they grow earnings sufficiently.

I look for announcements from stocks in David Fish's CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks I monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, seven companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

SIG is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Brand names include Kay Jewelers, Zales Jewelers, and H.Samuel. SIG was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share, an increase of 19.35% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4.

Independent Bancorp (INDB)

INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. The company offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches and lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. INDB was founded in 1907.

Recently, INDB increased its quarterly dividend by 18.75% to 38¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 23, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 6.

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

UMPQ is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as retail brokerage services. The company operates in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. The company's principal operating subsidiaries are Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments. UMPQ was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 11.11% to 20¢ per share. The dividend is payable April 13, with an ex-dividend date of March 29.

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

WASH is a bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of financial services, including commercial, residential and consumer lending, retail and commercial deposit products, and wealth management. WASH founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

On March 15, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 39¢ per share to 43¢ per share, an increase of 10.26%. The first payment will be on April 13 to shareholders of record on April 2. The ex-dividend date is March 29.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, WSM operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of home products. WSM markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs, and in more than 600 stores in the United States and internationally. Brand names include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation.

On March 14, the company declared a dividend of 43¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 10.26% increase. The ex-dividend date is April 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 25 to shareholders of record on April 27.

WP Carey (WPC)

Founded in 1973 and based in New York, WPC is an independent equity REIT (real estate investment trust) engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. WPC primarily invests in commercial properties generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants, including retail, office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, and hotel properties.

Recently, WPC increased its quarterly dividend from $1.01 per share to $1.02 per share, an increase of 0.50%. The new dividend is payable on April 16 to shareholders of record on March 29, with an ex-dividend date of March 28.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The company announced an increase of its monthly dividend of 0.23% to 21.95¢ per share. The monthly dividend will be paid on April 13 to shareholders of record on April 2. The ex-dividend date is March 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, INDB, WSM, and O.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

INDB's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in INDB in January 2007 would have returned 7.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WSM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and at the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in WSM in February 2008 would have returned 5.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

O's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in O in January 2011 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 18-April 1, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date Agree Realty ADC 4.33% $47.99 6 4.80% $2.08 03/28 04/13 AmTrust Financial Services AFSI 5.50% $12.37 12 32.00% $0.68 03/29 04/16 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 5.73% $13.97 6 N/A $0.80 03/27 04/05 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.35% $24.81 5 7.60% $1.08 03/28 04/13 Andersons ANDE 1.86% $35.45 16 9.90% $0.66 03/29 04/23 Air Products & Chemicals APD 2.59% $169.56 36 8.20% $4.40 03/29 05/14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.81% $128.24 8 11.20% $3.60 03/28 04/16 Avalonbay Communities AVB 3.55% $165.75 7 8.10% $5.88 03/28 04/16 Broadcom AVGO 2.75% $254.87 8 51.10% $7.00 03/21 03/29 Axis Capital AXS 2.73% $57.18 16 9.60% $1.56 03/28 04/16 BancFirst BANF 1.51% $55.80 24 7.20% $0.84 03/28 04/13 Best Buy BBY 2.49% $69.73 14 14.90% $1.80 03/21 04/12 Franklin Resources BEN 2.36% $38.99 38 16.90% $0.92 03/28 04/12 B&G Foods BGS 6.70% $27.75 7 12.30% $1.86 03/28 04/30 Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT 7.80% $31.81 N/A N/A $2.48 03/28 04/16 Cardinal Health CAH 2.61% $70.95 21 15.00% $1.85 03/29 04/15 Chubb Limited CB 2.01% $140.98 24 7.80% $2.84 03/28 04/20 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.82% $75.13 58 4.20% $2.12 03/20 04/16 CyrusOne CONE 3.48% $52.88 6 N/A $1.84 03/28 04/13 CoreSite Realty COR 3.69% $106.23 8 38.00% $3.92 03/28 04/16 Camden Property Trust CPT 3.63% $84.76 8 6.70% $3.08 03/28 04/17 CubeSmart CUBE 4.28% $28.05 8 27.50% $1.20 03/29 04/16 Convergys CVG 1.70% $23.80 6 30.60% $0.40 03/22 04/06 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.63% $37.96 8 9.70% $1.00 03/28 04/17 Dr Pepper Snapple DPS 1.97% $117.60 8 11.10% $2.32 03/20 04/12 Ecolab ECL 1.20% $138.08 26 13.10% $1.64 03/19 04/16 EastGroup Properties EGP 3.03% $84.01 6 3.70% $2.56 03/20 03/30 Encompass Health EHC 1.74% $57.63 5 N/A $1.00 03/29 04/16 Edison International EIX 3.71% $65.15 15 10.80% $2.42 03/28 04/30 Equity LifeStyle Properties ELS 2.56% $85.95 14 17.50% $2.20 03/28 04/13 Essex Property Trust ESS 3.05% $243.67 24 9.60% $7.44 03/28 04/16 Flowserve FLS 1.71% $44.54 11 10.20% $0.76 03/28 04/13 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 1.66% $26.36 6 56.90% $0.44 03/22 04/10 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.90% $29.95 6 N/A $0.87 03/28 04/16 Getty Realty GTY 5.04% $25.01 6 17.50% $1.28 03/21 04/05 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 1.94% $138.74 15 15.50% $2.76 03/23 04/06 Independent Bancorp INDB 2.01% $75.55 7 8.80% $1.52 03/23 04/06 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.71% $49.15 9 16.30% $0.84 03/28 04/13 Illinois Tool Works ITW 1.82% $170.96 43 13.30% $3.12 03/28 04/10 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.49% $55.87 6 N/A $1.40 03/21 04/04 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW 4.47% $17.00 8 29.00% $0.76 03/28 04/05 Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO 1.67% $93.31 23 15.50% $1.56 03/28 04/13 Las Vegas Sands LVS 3.96% $75.05 7 23.90% $3.00 03/21 03/30 Lexington Realty Trust LXP 8.75% $8.11 9 5.90% $0.71 03/28 04/16 Medtronic plc MDT 2.21% $81.29 40 12.00% $1.84 03/22 04/13 Maiden Holdings MHLD 9.02% $6.65 9 13.40% $0.60 03/29 04/16 Vail Resorts MTN 2.59% $226.90 7 41.00% $5.88 03/26 04/11 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.25% $51.13 47 2.60% $1.66 03/28 04/13 National Healthcare NHC 3.25% $59.10 14 9.20% $1.92 03/28 06/01 National Health Investors NHI 5.79% $69.11 16 7.40% $4.00 03/28 05/10 Nucor NUE 2.28% $66.59 45 0.70% $1.52 03/28 05/11 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 4.24% $35.81 5 25.90% $1.52 03/28 04/16 Pattern Energy Group PEGI 9.27% $18.20 5 N/A $1.69 03/28 04/30 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.26% $46.45 9 3.10% $1.06 03/21 03/30 Philip Morris International PM 3.99% $103.46 10 5.80% $4.28 03/21 04/11 PolyOne POL 1.57% $43.23 8 23.20% $0.70 03/19 04/05 Portland General Electric POR 3.45% $40.05 12 4.30% $1.36 03/23 04/16 QTS Realty Trust QTS 4.75% $37.74 5 N/A $1.64 03/21 04/05 Regal Beloit RBC 1.39% $74.70 13 6.20% $1.04 03/28 04/13 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.46% $76.29 6 N/A $3.40 03/28 04/16 Ramco Gershenson Properties RPT 7.28% $12.17 5 6.10% $0.88 03/19 04/02 Republic Services RSG 2.01% $68.76 15 7.80% $1.38 03/29 04/16 Spirit Realty Capital SRC 9.00% $8.00 5 1.90% $0.72 03/28 04/13 Sempra Energy SRE 3.26% $113.02 15 7.20% $3.58 03/22 04/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.96% $23.83 8 5.80% $1.42 03/28 04/16 Steel Dynamics STLD 1.60% $46.95 8 8.60% $0.75 03/28 04/13 State Street STT 1.57% $106.87 7 11.60% $1.68 03/29 04/16 Stryker SYK 1.12% $167.51 25 14.90% $1.88 03/28 04/30 Tiffany TIF 1.99% $97.51 15 9.30% $2.00 03/19 04/10 Towne Bank TOWN 1.89% $29.60 6 11.40% $0.56 03/28 04/10 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.52% $34.92 7 13.30% $0.88 03/27 04/12 Monotype Imaging Holdings TYPE 1.95% $23.85 7 62.20% $0.46 03/29 04/20 Domtar UFS 3.83% $45.40 9 14.30% $1.74 03/29 04/16 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 4.36% $61.05 32 1.50% $2.66 03/23 04/02 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 3.57% $22.41 7 15.60% $0.80 03/29 04/13 Vector Group VGR 7.64% $20.48 20 5.00% $1.60 03/19 03/29 Ventas VTR 6.30% $50.15 8 7.60% $3.16 03/29 04/12 Washington Trust Bancorp WASH 3.05% $56.35 7 10.90% $1.72 03/29 04/13 WP Carey WPC 6.50% $62.44 21 11.40% $4.06 03/28 04/16 Xerox XRX 3.22% $31.10 5 14.80% $1.00 03/28 04/30

