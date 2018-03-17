Tiffany Stock Still Looks Overvalued

Shares of jewelry retailer Tiffany (TIF) dropped sharply on Friday (3/16) after the company missed comparable sales estimates in its fourth quarter earnings report while also pointing to weaker than expected earnings growth next year. TIF stock is now considerably off its early 2018 highs. Unfortunately, we think there is still more room to fall for TIF stock. Despite the company's solid brand positioning, the stock is overvalued, and we think shares have a ways to drop before they are fairly valued.

TIF data by YCharts

TIF stock dropped big after its fourth quarter earnings report for three major reasons:

Comparable sales growth in the quarter missed analyst estimates. Comparable sales rose 1% in the quarter, versus expectations for a 2.7% rise. That is a pretty wide miss, and it shows that comparable sales aren't rebounding with much velocity (comps were down 1% last quarter). The fiscal 2018 earnings guide also missed estimates. Analysts were looking for fiscal 2018 earnings per share of $4.38, but management guided for $4.35 at the midpoint. The shortfall in the full-year earnings guide is due to TIF investing big in 2018 into technology and store presentation, which management expects will cause operating margin compression. The fiscal 2018 comparable sales guide wasn't that great. Comparable sales are expected to rise in the low to mid-single digit range next year. While that may seem good on its face and up from 2017's flat comp, investors are clearly noticing that comparable sales next year are going to include e-commerce sales (they were exclusively sales for company-operated stores before). Thus, a low to mid-single digit rise in comparable sales after throwing surging e-commerce sales into the mix is somewhat disappointing.

For all these reasons, TIF stock dropped big on Friday. The weakness in TIF stock will persist because this stock continues to trade out of whack with its intrinsic earnings growth prospects.

Management's long-term goal is to utilize positive comparable sales growth in combination with selling square footage growth to drive mid single digit revenue growth. Consumers, especially young ones, seem to love Tiffany, and this has been true for several years. We believe this will persist over the next several years, and further believe management's mid single digit revenue growth target is achievable over the next 5 years.

Operating margins will struggle in the near term due to heavier investments into technology and store presentation, but those are necessary investments which should drive stronger omni-channel performance in the long term. Stronger omni-channel performance long term should drive healthy operating expense leverage. Healthy opex leverage alongside ever increasing gross margins (TIF has history of consistently growing gross margins) should lead to strong operating margin expansion over the next 5 years.

Altogether, mid-single digit revenue growth plus solid margin drivers and some buybacks will likely drive right around 10% earnings growth over the next 5 years. From this standpoint, we think the current analyst estimates calling for nearly 12% earnings growth are a bit aggressive.

TIF EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

Historically speaking, TIF stock has averaged a forward PEG ratio (forward P/E multiple divided by long term earnings growth) of roughly 1.8 over the past 2 years. Indeed, as this stock has pushed a PEG ratio of 2 over the past several months, gains have been limited. Applying that average 1.8 PEG ratio to 10% earnings growth gets you to a 18x forward earnings multiple. An 18x multiple on $4.35 in 2018 guided EPS implies a fair value of just under $80.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts TIF data by YCharts

Overall, we think Tiffany is a fine company with healthy growth prospects, but TIF stock is priced for much bigger than is realistically achievable over the next 5 years. With operating margins set to compress this year, we don't think investor sentiment will be strong enough to support the currently big valuation. In light of this, we see further weakness ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.