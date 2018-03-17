J.C. Penney: Value Of Its Stock Remains On The Edge

Although I am generally positive about J.C. Penney's (JCP) ability to keep afloat for a while, I don't believe that its stock is a great bargain at the moment. If J.C. Penney meets its 2018 guidance, its stock is roughly appropriately priced at the moment. The bull case for J.C. Penney generally requires low-single digit comparable store sales growth (such as +2%) in the longer run, while the bear case is looking for comparable store sales declines such as (-3%). Results that are in-between such as -1% to +1% comps probably will result in J.C. Penney's stock largely staying stuck.

Guidance Implies Similar Adjusted EBITDA In 2018

Based on guidance, J.C. Penney expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be roughly unchanged in 2018 once real estate items are excluded.

J.C. Penney's 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance for $915 million includes approximately $55 million in net real estate plus another $30 million from a leasehold sale that is being applied as a reduction to SG&A. This means that J.C. Penney's 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance without real estate and the leasehold sale is approximately $830 million.

For comparison, J.C. Penney's Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $972 million. This includes around $120 million in net real estate plus $20 million from that leasehold sale affecting 2017 SG&A. Excluding those items, J.C. Penney's 2017 Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $832 million.

Net Debt And Current Share Value

J.C. Penney's seasonally adjusted net debt is currently approximately $3.75 billion. I prefer to use a seasonally adjusted net debt number to smooth out the net debt fluctuations as inventory levels change during the year. Using $3.75 billion in net debt as a starting point and assuming $250 million in debt reduction during 2018 results in estimated net debt of $3.5 billion at the end of 2018. Net debt of $3.5 billion and J.C. Penney's guidance for $830 million Adjusted EBITDA excluding real estate results in an adjusted leverage number of 4.2x, indicating J.C. Penney's still relatively high debt level at the end of 2018.

At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x (which is what I've typically used for J.C. Penney), this would make J.C. Penney's shares worth approximately $3.40 only. Using a lower EV/EBITDA multiple such as 5.0x (to reflect structural concerns about the department store sector) would reduce J.C. Penney's value to a bit over $2 per share.

Various Scenarios

This valuation is fairly sensitive to moderate changes in J.C. Penney's outlook. If J.C. Penney meets its 2018 guidance and then does +2% comps in 2019 and 2020 while closing a handful of stores each year, it could end up with $12.481 billion in sales in 2020. If gross margins improve to 35.6% and SG&A increases can be kept to 0.5% per year (after including the effect of the minor store closures), then J.C. Penney could end up with $994 million in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding real estate) in 2020. When factoring in an additional $500 million in debt reduction during 2019 and 2020, this would make J.C. Penney's shares worth around $7.90 in 2020 at a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple.

2018 2020 Net Sales $12,093 $12,481 Gross Margin $4,245 $4,443 Adjusted SG&A $3,415 $3,449 Adjusted EBITDA (Excl. Real Estate) $830 $994

On the other hand, if J.C. can't achieve positive comps, it will have a hard time increasing its value substantially. If J.C. Penney does -1% comps in 2019 and 2020 and closes the same handful of stores, it may end up with $11.758 billion in net sales in 2020. If gross margins improve to 35.6% again and SG&A decreases by 1% each year via cost-cutting) (including the effect of the store closures), then Adjusted EBITDA would be a similar $839 million in 2020. J.C. Penney can likely tread water with -1% comps and cost cutting, but even with $300 million in combined debt reduction in 2019 and 2020, its common shares would only be worth around $4.50 in 2020 at that same 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple. That multiple may be a bit high if J.C. Penney can't at least maintain flat or better comps though. With a 5.0x EV/EBITDA multiple, J.C. Penney would be worth around $3.15 per share instead.

2018 2020 Net Sales $12,093 $11,758 Gross Margin $4,245 $4,186 Adjusted SG&A $3,415 $3,347 Adjusted EBITDA (Excl. Real Estate) $830 $839

If J.C. Penney does worse than -1% comps, it will be difficult to maintain its Adjusted EBITDA though. J.C. Penney mentioned that it has few stores that don't have positive four-wall cash flow, so closing large amounts of stores would be detrimental to EBITDA at the moment. The stores that J.C. Penney closed in 2017 were already slightly EBITDA positive (perhaps around $15 million in aggregate).

At -3% comps in 2019 and 2020, J.C. Penney would end up with $11.287 billion in sales in 2020. With a -1.5% per year reduction in SG&A, J.C. Penney would end up with around $705 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020. In such a scenario, J.C. Penney's ability to reduce debt in 2019 and 2020 would be fairly minimal too, so its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio would be close to 5.0x and its stock would have marginal value. J.C. Penney could probably survive beyond 2020 in this scenario, but the 2023 secured debt would then become a significant challenge.

2018 2020 Net Sales $12,093 $11,287 Gross Margin $4,245 $4,018 Adjusted SG&A $3,415 $3,313 Adjusted EBITDA (Excl. Real Estate) $830 $705

Conclusion

J.C. Penney appears to be currently priced for a status quo scenario in which it meets 2018 guidance and then has Adjusted EBITDA that remains around the $800 million range thereafter. A long position in J.C. Penney would want J.C. Penney to deliver low-single digits comp growth going forward along with a restoration of gross margins to around 35.6%. Those results could make J.C. Penney worth around 2.5x current levels in a couple years. On the other hand, someone shorting J.C. Penney at its current stock price would be looking for comps to turn negative again, probably in the -3% or worse range. This would make its stock drift noticeably lower over time, although the stock could have minimal value well before any potential bankruptcy filing. For example, Bon-Ton's market capitalisation fell below $100 million around 2.5 years for it ended up filing for bankruptcy.

