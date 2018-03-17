Sector ETF Week In Review For March 12-16

Two ETFs (the XLPs and XLUs) are near 52-week lows.

Let's begin with a sector performance table for the week:

Only the utility sector was up. It rose because it appears that the Treasury market has stabilized for now. It's possible there was a modest flight to safety this week; the XLV (health care) is the third best performing sector. Basic materials sold off on the tariff news. The financials were weak due to potential stress in the short-term lending markets (The Libor-OAS spread recently spiked). There are also renewed concerns about China's U.S. Treasury holdings in light of the increasing trade tensions between the countries.

Turning to the sector's overall relative strength, we get the following graphs and tables:

Consumer discretionary stocks have outperformed the last 12 weeks. While retail sales have declined for the last few months, traders are betting that low unemployment will continue to spur spending. Financials have caught a bid on the Dodd-Frank changes working their way through Congress. On the other side, energy stocks are down with oil prices, which broke their 5-month uptrend in February and have been consolidating since.

Turning to the 5-minute charts, we see the following:

The basic material sector was in a solid downtrend for most of the week. It consolidated losses on Friday. But the ETF was clearly in a bearish trend since Tuesday morning.

In somewhat of a contrast, the technology ETF dropped on Tuesday but consolidated in a single point range for the remainder of the week.

It was really the utility sector that rallied this week. The XLU started to move higher mid-Wednesday and continued to move higher for the rest of the week. It closed near its weekly high.

What's really happening at the sector level is a lot of consolidation:

The XLK (second row, far left) has a strong uptrend; the XLF (top row, second from right) is also moving higher but hasn't hit new highs yet. There XLU (second row, second from the right) is also rallying. But there's also a great deal of consolidation going on. This is healthy; the market is coming off a major sell-off. It needs to consolidate some of the recent gains.

The consolidation becomes much more apparent when we pull the lens back to the 6-month time frame:

Above, only the XLK (top row far right) is in a strong uptrend; everybody else is consolidating. However, notice that momentum (the MACDs at the bottom of the charts) is rising for most of these ETFs.

Finally, consider that three ETFs are very weak technically:

The energy ETF (top row, left) is about 50% between its yearly high and low. The XLP (second row, far right) and XLU (third row, far left) are both near 52-week lows.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.