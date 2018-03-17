Parsley Energy: Value Estimated At $29 To $30

Parsley's hedges allow for substantial upside in oil prices, so the $75 million estimated increase in CapEx due to service cost inflation should be more than offset by increased revenues.

Parsley should have sufficient cash on hand to grow into positive cash flow, with 2019 outspend expected to be modest at current strip.

Parsley Energy has been able to grow production rapidly and is on pace to deliver 50+% growth in 2018 along with 30+% growth in 2019 with a $1.525 billion budget.

Parsley Energy (PE) is a pure-play Permian producer with a healthy balance sheet, good acreage and strong production growth potential. It issued $700 million in 2027 notes in October, likely giving it enough cash on hand to grow its way to positive cash flow. It is currently projected to have over $300 million in cash remaining at the end of 2019, after significant outspend in 2018 and modest outspend in 2019 (using a $1.525 billion capital expenditure budget).



Parsley's debt is not a concern and its leverage should fall to near 1.0x by the end of 2019. I have been following Parsley as part of my Marketplace service and took a position in it after its operational update in late January resulted in a significant negative market reaction, as I believe that its value is around $29 to $30 per share after factoring in the higher costs and slower production growth mentioned in that operational update.

Asset Overview

Parsley Energy has approximately 216,000 net Permian acres. Parsley's Midland Basin position includes the majority (79% or 171,000 net acres) of this acreage, while the remaining 45,000 net acres are located in the Southern Delaware Basin.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q4 2017 Investor Presentation

For 2017, Parsley devoted 65% to 70% of its capital expenditures towards the Midland Basin with a target of 95 to 100 gross operated horizontal well completions. The other 30% to 35% of its capital expenditures went towards the Delaware Basin with a target of 30 to 35 gross operated horizontal well completions.

For 2018, Parsley is aiming for 160 gross operated horizontal well completions with a similar three to one ratio between Midland Basin completions and Delaware Basin completions.

Parsley Energy has increased production rapidly over the past several years, with 16% compound quarterly production growth since its mid-2014 IPO. Most of that production growth is organic, as it hasn't acquired much production since its IPO. Parsley has acquired a large amount of undeveloped acreage over that time though, close to doubling its net acreage since its IPO.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Midland And Delaware Basin Economics

Parsley's Midland Basin type curve was recently updated to include an increased EUR of 1,624 MBOE, reflecting a two mile lateral length due to Parsley's expected focus on longer laterals (average lateral length increasing to around 9,500 feet in 2018 compared to 8,000 feet in 2017).

Parsley has also seen higher than expected natural gas and NGL volumes from its Midland Basin wells, resulting in oil production accounting for an estimated 53% of total production over the lifetime of the well. Parsley has mentioned that oil production (in absolute volumes) continues to meet expectations over time, but the Midland Basin oil percentage becomes lower after starting out around 73% during the first three months of well production.

Overall, Parsley's Midland Basin wells have strong returns, with an IRR of over 60% at a $50 realized oil price (which translates to approximately $51 to $52 WTI) and an $8.5 million D&C cost. The current expectations for Midland Basin D&C costs in 2018 range from $8.4 million to $8.8 million.

Parsley Energy does use a fairly high realized gas price of $3.00 per MMBTU in its calculations (translating into an estimated $3.55 NYMEX natural gas), but I believe that overestimate is balanced out by its relatively low pricing assumptions for NGLs. Parsley assumes that NGLs will realise 40% of WTI oil, and realised around 48% in Q4 2017.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Parsley's Southern Delaware Basin wells are more expensive (with an $11.5 million D&C cost as the median reference point in Parsley's type curves) than its Midland Basin wells. This is on the low end of Parsley's 2018 estimated $11.5 million to $12.0 million D&C cost for its Delaware Basin wells.

These wells also have EURs (1,454 MBOE) that are around 10% lower than its Midland Basin wells. Despite this, the Southern Delaware Basin wells offer nearly as strong returns as the Midland Basin wells. The Southern Delaware Basin type curve IRR is estimated at approximately 55% at $50 realised oil prices, compared to a bit over 60% for the Midland Basin type curve. The reasons for this are that the Southern Delaware Basin wells are expected to have a higher oil percentage (68% over the life of the well), and also a lower royalty burden (15% for the Southern Delaware Basin versus 25% for the Midland Basin). Thus those items nearly offset the lower total production and higher D&C costs.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Decreasing Oil Percentage

The following table shows how Parsley's Midland Basin and Southern Delaware Basin type curves currently model production. Around 17% of lifetime well production for a Midland Basin well comes during its first year of production, compared to 21% for a Southern Delaware Basin well. The Midland Basin wells see their oil percentages drop to the low 50s after the first year of production, while the Southern Delaware Basin wells are currently expected to maintain around 68% oil production for most of the well lifetime.

Time From Initial Production Midland Basin (MBOE) Midland Basin (Oil %) Southern Delaware Basin (MBOE) Southern Delaware Basin (Oil %) 0 to 3 Months 102 73% 104 70% 3 to 6 Months 74 68% 91 69% 6 Months to 1 Year 108 60% 117 68% 1 Year to 2 Years 153 52% 144 68% 2 Years to 5 Years 264 50% 239 68% 5 Years to 10 Years 246 50% 225 68% 10+ Years 677 50% 534 68% Total 1624 53% 1454 68%

Consolidating Acreage

Parsley has been active in attempting to consolidate its acreage in order to enable longer laterals. Parsley mentioned that it has added close to 3 million in net lateral feet to its inventory during 2017 through various acreage trades. This enables Parsley to aim for longer laterals, with its estimated average lateral length of 9,500 feet in 2018 up substantially from 8,000 feet in 2017.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q4 2017 Investor Presentation

Capital Expenditures And Oil Prices

Parsley indicated that 2018 capital expenditures are now expected to come in towards the higher end of its $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion guidance range due to service cost and equipment cost inflation. I am interpreting at as a $75 million increase in expectations, from $1.45 billion to $1.525 billion.

Oil spot prices have increased by around $6 since Parsley initially announced its capital expenditure plans, so it makes sense that there are some expectations for service and equipment cost inflation. Parsley Energy benefits from how its hedges are structured though, as it has puts to cover downside risk below $50 for the most part, but doesn't give up much upside until oil gets past $70. Parsley's hedge position as of February 21, 2018 is shown below.

Source: Parsley Energy - Q4 2017 Presentation

The value of Parsley's hedge position doesn't change much between $50 oil and $70 oil. Its hedges would have negative $65 million value (mostly due to the cost of the put premiums) at $50 oil, but this only goes down by $40 million to negative $105 million at $70 oil. This assumes constant oil pricing during the year as well, while Parsley's hedges allow for more oil price upside in the latter part of 2018.

Parsley Energy is nearly fully benefiting from the recent increase in 2018 oil prices. A $6 increase in oil prices benefits Parsley's operating cash flow by around $155 million (including the expected effect on NGL pricing), which is significantly greater than the estimated $75 million increase in capital expenditures due to stronger oil prices affecting service costs.

WTI Price $40 $50 $60 $70 $80 Hedge Value ($ Million) $158 -$65 -$72 -$105 -$222

Parsley's 2018 Outlook

At $62 WTI oil in 2018, Parsley Energy is now expected to generate around $1.757 billion in oil and gas revenue, with negative $73 million in hedge value bringing total revenues down to $1.684 billion.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 24,637,500 $60.50 $1,491 NGLs (Barrels) 6,838,680 $27.00 $185 Natural Gas [MCF] 36,712,920 $2.25 $81 Hedge Value -$73 Total Revenue $1,684

Cash expenditures are now expected to be approximately $2.051 billion, including $1.525 billion in capital expenditures.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $150 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $115 Cash G&A $138 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,525 Total Expenses $2,051

Parsley's expected 2018 cash burn (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) is now expected to be around $367 million. Pro forma for its minor January 2018 divestiture, Parsley has $739 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, so it is projected to end 2018 with around $372 million currently.

Parsley Energy In 2019



If Parsley Energy budgets the same amount of capital expenditures for 2019 as it is currently allocating for 2018, I'd estimate that it could achieve average production of around 135,000 BOEPD during the year. This includes a production split of 63% oil, 22% NGLs and 15% natural gas. The oil percentage may decline from 2018 due to the lower oil percentages in Midland Basin wells after the first six months of production. Increased capital expenditures would likely push the oil percentage slightly higher since that would add more new wells with higher initial oil percentages.

At current strip prices (including approximately $57 WTI oil for 2019), Parsley Energy is expected to generate $2.074 billion in revenue for 2019.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 31,043,250 $55.50 $1,723 NGLs (Barrels) 10,840,500 $25.00 $271 Natural Gas [MCF] 44,347,500 $2.25 $100 Hedge Value -$20 Total Revenue $2,074

At $4 per BOE, lease operating expenses would reach $197 million. Total cash expenditures would hit $2.135 billion, resulting in $61 million in negative cash flow in 2019 for this scenario. This would leave Parsley with around $311 million in cash at the end of 2019 without additional divestitures or acquisitions.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $197 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $136 Cash G&A $154 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,525 Total Expenses $2,135

Valuation And Leverage

At a 7.5x EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple (down from an earlier 8.0x valuation, reflecting Parsley's lower production growth rate) and using a long-term WTI oil price of $50, Parsley's value is estimated at $29 to $30 per share. This also gives a value of just over $25,000 per net acre for its 216,000 net acres after adjusting for production (based on 2019 production levels).

I prefer to use long-term oil prices in my valuation calculations as those prices aren't as volatile as nearer-term oil prices. For example, 2022 WTI futures ranged from around $49 to $57 during 2017, while mid-2018 WTI futures ranged from around $44 to $60 during 2017.

Parsley's overall leverage is expected to remain fairly low, with current projections estimating its year end 2018 leverage at 1.4x and its year end 2019 leverage at 1.1x.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy is currently expected to have significant cash burn in 2018 as it rapidly grows production, but should get close to neutral cash flow in 2019 if it keeps its capital expenditures flat from 2018 to 2019. This would still allow Parsley to generate significant production growth in 2019 (estimated at 31% total production growth and 26% oil production growth).

Parsley's oil production percentage is expected to decrease slightly due to its Midland Basin wells producing quite significant amounts of natural gas and NGLs after the first six months of well life. The total oil production from the Midland Basin wells remain solid, but the decreasing oil percentage is something to keep in mind when looking at total production numbers.

I believe that around $29 to $30 is a reasonable target price for Parsley Energy in one year based on a long-term oil price of $50. Each $1 change in the long-term oil price affects Parsley Energy's estimated value by around $0.90 per share.

