DHG - Scratch It Off Of The List

In 2015, activist hedge fund investors came to a resolution with DHG to liquidate the fund no later than March 30th, 2018.





Time to scratch another closed end fund off of your CEF watch-list.

Earlier today Deutsche Bank announced the final distribution, liquidating the Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (DHG).

DHG has a storied past having been launched as the DWS Dreman Value Income Edge Fund on November 22nd, 2006.

When launched, the fund had a dual mandate of providing a total return through investing in both an income strategy and a 10% to 40% allocation to a hedged equity strategy. The fund was managed and advised by the Dreman Value Management team founded by the famous contrarian and value investor David Dreman.

Unfortunately a few short years after launch, the fund's value tilt and sizeable position in energy brought the fund to its knees during the Great Financial Crisis. The market price fell more than 80% from its IPO to the bottom of the G.F.C.

Fortunately like many closed end funds DHG did recover off of its lows, even though it never reached its initial points.

During that time however DHG's discount to NAV remained extremely elevated and quite attractive... attractive enough to get the attention of a number of activist funds.

I initially brought the fund to my reader's attention on May 27th, 2016 in the article "The DWS High Income Opportunities Fund: The Activists Won."

At the time, the fund was yielding an income only distribution of 6.19%, and was trading a discount of 7.91% to its net asset value.

The real attractive point however is that the activists were able to get the fund to start monetizing that discount to NAV through a number of actions.

The activist funds were able to get the board to change the fund's objectives to focus on the income bucket, rather than a hedged strategy and were able to force the fund to do a tender offer of up to 25% of the shares at a price equal to 99% of the NAV. DHG also conducted buybacks on the open markets when the market price was below the NAV.

More significantly,

At the Fund's 2015 Annual Meeting held on September 30, 2015, the Fund's stockholders approved the amendment to the Fund's Articles of Incorporation, limiting the Fund's term of existence until March 30, 2018, or such earlier date as may be determined by the Fund's Board, at which time the Fund will be liquidated.

What that meant is that investors were going to earn an additional 8% (discount to NAV) if they held the fund over the next two years.

I summed up my initial article with this,

This is a good fund that has beaten the high yield ETF. The portfolio is on the higher quality of High Yield and management plans on keeping it there. There is an attractive income only distribution generated with moderate leverage in a fund currently trading at a near 8% discount to NAV. Most of all, there is a defined game plan to monetize the discount to NAV and return shareholder capital.

With DHG... you have a Bulldog looking out for you. This fund is worth a look.

We took an updated look at the fund in the article, "DHG: The Register Is Almost Rung!" on July 26th, 2017.

By this time the fund distributed a 5.34% distribution yield and was trading at a discount of 3.24%.

By that time the fund had already realized significant gains but still left an approximate 8% I.R.R. for anyone who held through the end.

The fund has certainly performed well since our initial look, perhaps even better than I expected. Anyone who purchased the fund based on my previously article has done well. DHG has outperformed both the broad market ETFs and many of its peers. Combined with the fact that the fund will be terminated in 8 months, it is now a solid hold for current investors.

Not accounting for drops in the underlying NAV, investors should enjoy about 8% IRR over the next 8 months between the discount to NAV being realized and the monthly distributions. While I am not currently "hot" for high yield corporates, for anyone who is currently invested in high yield and wants to keep the allocation, DHG would be interested, particularly if the discount to NAV opens up a few points in case of any further high yield fears.

So did it do that? Let's take a look.

Since July 26th, 2017 the fund has achieved a total return of 2.46%. This translates into an annualized 3.88%.

Obviously it is not the 8% annualized return we were expecting however the fund also lost 2.91% in its NAV since July.

If the fund's NAV remained static we would have a 5.37% total return, or our expected 8.54% annualized return.

How did that compare to some of the larger competing CEFs?

We take a look at DHG against the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU), BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) and the AllianceBernstein Global High Income (AWF) funds.

What we find is that DHG was one of a few high yield funds which accomplished a positive total return since July.

DHG's shrinking discount to NAV helped the fund overcome the sell off in high yield bonds as a result of interest rate hikes and the sell off in closed end funds.

The only other fund which performed well is the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU). A large driver of this performance is that unlike most fixed rate high yield bond funds, DSU has a sizable allocation to floating rate senior loans, a freedom that management has by prospectus. This is why I am a big fan of actively managed funds which have a flexible investment policy.

If we look back through to the time of my initial article, we see the same trends hold up, although interestingly, DHG was far less volatile.

My theory on this is that because there was a definitive termination date when the discount to NAV would be fully locked in, it put in a floor on the discount to NAV expanding, and in rare cases, a ceiling on a premium to NAV.

Bottom Line

I believe DHG teaches closed end fund investors a few lessons and reminds us of some others.

The first is that typically, when a closed end fund trades at a significant discount, such as 20% or more, there is usually a reason for this. Much like a deal too good to pass up which ends up in disaster, any fund trading at such massive discounts needs to be thoroughly examined by investors.

Once you skip these shaky investments, we run into groups of closed end funds which are financially sound, but for whatever reason fall out of favor with investors. We previously saw this with natural resources funds, high yield and senior loan funds, covered call and equity funds and are currently seeing today with municipal bond funds.

When these deals open up, typically 10% or higher discounts to NAV, and are in that sweet spot of up to $500 million in common assets, they WILL attract activist funds who have enough capital to become the dominant shareholder. They will try to either have the fund do share buybacks or in the best case scenario do a tender offer for a portion of the shares or better yet, terminate the fund and liquidate it at its net asset value net of fees.

A smaller investor has the ability to come in and acquire a position in the fund before an activist investor has sufficient shares to call for action in the fund.

The next lesson is that it is nice to be in a closed end fund which has a definitive termination date.

That termination date both seems to put a floor in how wide the discount to NAV may get, while at the same time, investors also receive a definitive percentage they can add to the overall performance between their purchase time and when the fund terminates.

I believe Closed End Fund investing is a full contact sport. In order to stay safe and to get the most out of it, investors need to stay up to date on their funds' health and that means studying the holdings, looking at the health of the distribution, understanding the fund's leverage structure and how it impacts the net investment income available for the distribution. Most of all, it means reading the financial statements included in the annual and semi annual reports and the quarterly NQ filings.

