Sell Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A divergence has opened up in two Macquarie infrastructure funds, Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU). MFD is co-managed with First Trust.

Trade Fund Ticker Yield Premium/discount 1-year z-score SELL Mac/First Glb Infrastructure (MFD) 9.52% 1.67% +2.4 BUY Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund (MGU) 6.32% -11.14% -0.4

(Source: CEFConnect. Data from February 19)

Diverging valuation

Year to date, MFD appears to have greatly outperformed MGU. MFD has a +2.61% year to date total return on price, compared to -9.08% for MGU.

However, on the more important NAV basis, it is actually MGU that edges out slightly ahead. MGU has returned -4.77% on a NAV basis YTD, compared to -5.20% for MFD.



No prizes for guessing why this has been so. Since the start of the year, MFD's premium has seen a significant move upwards from around -6% to its present value of +1.46%. In contrast, MGU's discount has gradually widened from its initial value of around -7% at the start of the year to its current value of -11.1%.



MFD's current z-score of +2.4 suggests that it is significantly overvalued compare to its 1-year historical premium/discount history. Meanwhile, MGU's current z-score of -0.4 suggests that it is slightly undervalued.

This short-term divergence in valuation is the immediate catalyst for this pairs trade.

Long-term valuation comparison

Let's now take a longer view of the funds to see if MFD has consistently demanded a higher valuation than MGU. We see that in fact this has been so, with MFD always trading at a higher valuation than MGU over the past 5 years.

This does reduce the potential attractiveness of the pairs trade. The 5-year average discount for MFD is -6.32%, which whereas for MGU the figure is -12.55%, a 6.22 percentage point valuation difference.



In spite of this, the current valuation gap between the two funds is 12.58 percentage points! (+1.67% premium for MFD versus -11.14% discount for MGU). So, if the valuation gap corrects, we could still have about 6 percentage points of alpha that could be harvested.

I've manually generated a chart showing the 5-year trace for MGU's discount, MFD's discount and the difference between MFD and MGU's discount. We can see that the current valuation gap of 12.58 percentage points is among the highest in the 5-year history of the two funds (in fact, it ranks as the 11th highest among 1,261 observations). In my view, this makes this a high probability trade, even though the magnitude of gains may not be so great.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

Performance

We've established that although MFD normally trades with a higher premium/discount valuation than MGU, the current valuation is quite extreme.



Let's now take a look at the performance of these two funds. Is it because the superior performance of MFD that it warrants a consistently higher premium? The answer is surprisingly no, in fact it is just the opposite!



Over the past 5 years MFD has returned +23.91% in total return, but MGU has done over twice as well at+58.37%.

MGU has also done much better in preserving NAV, with a +16.47% NAV gain over the last 5 years (this excludes dividends) compared to a -23.5% loss for MFD.



As the above chart excludes distributions, I wanted to compare their NAV total returns as well. This is shown in the below chart. As we can see from the data, MGU dominates MFD over all time frames indicated.



(Source: Stanford Chemist. Periods over 1 year are annualized)



Given that MGU has performed so much better than MFD, why does it consistently trade at a substantially lower premium/discount value than MFD? The answer may lie in the yield. MFD yields 9.52% which is 3 percentage points higher than MGU's yield of 6.32%. But in my view, this no way warrants such a large discrepancy in valuation especially given the fact that MFD has significantly underperformed MGU over the past 5 years. Can you hear me shaking my head?



Portfolio differences

It should be noted that the portfolios of MGU and MFD are moderately different. Therefore, executing a MFD to MGU swap will entail making a directional bet on part of the underlying assets.

In terms of asset allocation, MGU has nearly all of its assets in equities, whereas MFD has 68.60% in equities and 25.30% in loans. This is probably the most important difference between the portfolios of the two funds, and may account for the underperformance of MFD versus MGU as indicated above. If equities suffer a large correction, it may be very possible for MFD to outperform MGU.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Both funds have infrastructure companies as their top holdings. Some well-known names such as TransCanada (TRP) and Enbridge (ENB) appear in both top lists.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Both funds have U.S. and Canada as their highest and second-highest geographical allocations, respectively. MGU has less U.S. exposure (36.07%) compared to MFD (+49.17%).

(Source: CEFConnect, First Trust)

Summary

If you own MFD, now would be a good time to sell and replace with MGU. Although the portfolios are moderately different, the valuation gap and performance gap both work in favor of the trade. However, note that should equities correct substantially, MFD may outperform MGU due to its higher fixed income component.

March 15 update: Since the article was first released to members about 1 month ago, MGU has slightly outperformed MFD. However, as MGU's discount of -11.11% is still wider than MFD's discount of -1.55%, there may still be some room for the trade to run.

