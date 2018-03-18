Zscaler - Secure Growth?

I like the potential of the company and the reasonable forward billings multiples in a growing market at the IPO price, yet see no value at the post-IPO levels.

Zscaler offers cloud security and is growing its sales at an impressive and stable clip for quite a while now.

Zscaler (ZS) is an interesting IPO in the cloud security space, demonstrating on 50% year-on-year growth for quite a few years already, with operating losses coming down on a relative basis.

Given the growth rates posted, narrowing operating losses (on a relative basis) and forward sales multiples being reasonable (if we include the changes in deferred revenues), I see why investors like Zscaler at the offer price. That being said, any potential relative value has completely been wiped out following an 80% run on the opening day.

The Business - Security In The Cloud

Zscaler promises to offer security and accessibility in a world which is rapidly moving towards mobility. Instead of accessing the corporate networks from the office, users are now using data on the road, at work and at home, often through various devices.

The company has been founded back in 2007 as it looked to bring solutions for this emerging problem. The company has therefore come up with a changed architectural design and approach to network security. The company offers its security from its cloud platform which architecture is spread out over 100 data centers across the globe.

Since being founded a decade ago the company has signed up 2,800 customers across various industries, which is quite an impressive performance. These customers are very happy with the services of Zscaler. Between the fiscal year of 2016 and 2017, the user count was up more than 14%, indicating that revenues per user are up significantly as revenues grew by more than 50% year on year last year.

Another big plus, CEO and founder Jay Chaudhry holds a big stake in the business, even after the offering. This vote of confidence has brought comfort to investors buying into the offering which comes on top of his strong track record as a serial entrepreneur.

IPO & Valuation

Zscaler originally aimed to sell 10 million shares at $10-$12 per share, but later upwards revised the offering to 12 million shares in a $13-$15 range. In the end, the company ended up setting a price of $16 per share, thereby raising $192 million in gross proceeds, money needed to fund current operating losses.

Following the deal, there are 117.3 million shares outstanding, valuing this business at $1.88 billion. As the company operates with $72 million in net cash ahead of the IPO, the company will operate with roughly $250 million in net cash if we include the offering proceeds, valuing operating assets at little over $1.6 billion.

The company has a fiscal year which ends in July. The company reported revenues of nearly $53.7 million for its fiscal year of 2015 on which it lost more than $12.4 million. Revenues were up 50% to 2016 and hit $80.3 million, yet operating losses more than doubled to $26.8 million.

Growth continued in 2017 and even accelerated. Total revenues were up nearly 57% to $125.7 million as operating losses rose further to $35.1 million. The only positive thing is that relative losses were narrowing towards 27.9% of sales, a more than 5-point improvement from the year before.

The company has seen continued momentum in the first half of its fiscal year of 2018 as revenues were up 51% to $84.8 million. While operating losses rose from $14.5 million to $17.7 million, operating losses narrowed towards the -20% margin level. The current loss rate of $35 million is, however, relatively modest given the strong net cash position.

With revenues trending at a rate in excess of $170 million, operating assets are valued at roughly 10 times sales, which is high, but justifiable given the opportunity and current +50% growth rate. Key to sustaining the valuation is continued growth as well as margin improvements being delivered upon.

Not A Buyer, Keep On My Watchlist

The risks for the business are plentiful despite growth and a large market opportunity. Financial losses are a concern, but these concerns are alleviated through strong growth, narrowing losses and sizeable cash balances. More worrying is judging how the industry will evolve as the company competes against large and financially resourceful competitors such as Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and many others. While stiff competition is a big worry, these players are willing to make deals as well at premiums if they recognise the value in the technology.

The 10 times sales multiple is rich but could be justifiable given the pace at which the business is growing, as current industry leaders found themselves in a similar valuation place a few years ago. Furthermore, note that revenue multiples are somewhat understated as many contracts are recognised over time.

Adjusted for that, you end up with "calculated billings" being the sum of recorded revenues + changes in deferred revenues. These "billings" already hit $215 million per year at this point in time, reducing multiples to 7.5 times annualised calculated billings. There is just one problem. On top of the hiked IPO price, shares trade with gains of roughly 80% on their opening day to levels at $29 at the moment of writing. This values operating assets at little over $3 billion, equivalent to nearly 15 times the annual billings, being a far too steep multiple for me.

