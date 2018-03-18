By The Numbers: Best Stocks In The Nasdaq 100

As opposed to blindly replicating the system, investors may want to consider the system an effective tool to find potential candidates for further research.

The Nasdaq 100 is home to many of the most profitable companies in the world. However, many of these high-growth stocks can also be remarkably volatile.

The Nasdaq 100 index is home to many of the most profitable growth companies on the surface of Earth. Many stocks in the Nasdaq 100 have delivered spectacular gains for investors over the years, but high-growth companies can also be particularly volatile and hard to predict.

Differentiating the winners from the losers is remarkably important when investing in these kinds of stocks with a wide dispersion of potential returns.

The following paragraphs will be introducing a quantitative system focused on stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index. The system is based on three key return drivers: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

In addition to the stock-selection component, the system will also incorporate a market-hedging mechanism to protect the portfolio during bear markets.

System Design

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative algorithm that ranks companies in a particular universe according three different return drivers: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

Multiple academic studies have proven that companies exhibiting strong numbers in these three areas tend to beat the market in the long term, and my own backtesting work confirms that the PowerFactors System can generate market-beating performance over time.

Among others variables, the PowerFactors System includes the following metrics:

Financial quality: The system looks for companies with superior profit margins on sales, considering ratios such as gross profit margin and free cash flow margin. In addition, financial quality includes metrics based on return on capital, such as return on invested capital and return on assets.

Valuation: This covers classical valuation ratios like price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow, among several other metrics based on similar concepts.

Momentum: The system picks companies that are delivering earnings numbers above expectations, and it also looks for stocks that are doing better than the broad market. We want the business to be doing better than expected by analysts, and we also want the stock price to be reflecting such outperformance. This is measured by using indicators such as reported earnings versus the consensus expected number, and also measuring the stock performance in comparison to the broad market.

The system basically uses multiple quantitative indicators to measure quality, valuation, and momentum. Then it averages all those numbers to reach a final PowerFactors indicator for every stock in a particular universe.

Leaving the mathematical considerations aside, the main rationale behind the system is quite straightforward and easy to understand.

The system is trying to answer the big question in the market, what to buy and when to buy it. We want to buy solid companies (quality) for a reasonable price (value). And we want to buy those stocks when they are delivering financial performance above expectations and the stock price is beating the market (momentum).

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest picks the 20 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking among companies in the Nasdaq 100 index, and it builds an equally-weighted portfolio with those names. The theoretical portfolio is monthly rebalanced, and it has an assumed annual cost of 1% per year to account for trading expenses and similar variables. The benchmark is the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).

Backtested performance is clearly attractive. Since January of 1999 the portfolio selected by the system produced an average annual return of 13.1% versus an annual return of 7.61% for the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF in the same period. In cumulative terms, the system produced a total return of 963.43% while the benchmark gained 308.80%.

Backtesting data and charts are from Portfolio123.

It’s important to note that the system did not avoid the massive drawdowns during the explosion of the tech bubble in 2001. Maximum drawdown for the quantitative system is 73.46% over the backtesting period. This is better than the 82.98% drawdown suffered by the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF, but the downside volatility is still arguably too high, perhaps even intolerable.

The main point is that stock selection alone does not protect you from market risk. There is no place to hide during a deep and ugly bear market, and stock selection can only modestly buffer the decline. If you really want to control for downside risk in these kinds of environments, then you need to have a strategy to hedge your market exposure.

The following backtest uses the same system to pick stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index, and it remains 100% long all the time. However, the system also hedges the portfolio by shorting the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF when the ETF price is below its 200-day moving average.

In other words, when the long term trend in prices for the benchmark is down the system hedges the portfolio by shorting the benchmark. The size of the short position is equal to the size of the long positions in the portfolio, meaning that the portfolio is 100% hedged.

This dynamic hedging system produces a marginal increase in returns and a considerable reduction in downside risk. Annual return for the hedged system increases to 13.82% versus 13.1% in the unhedged version. Much more important, maximum drawdown is reduced from 73.46% to 39.45%.





Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and implementing a system such as this one can be far more difficult than it seems to be. For these reasons, backtested performance should always be taken with a big grain of salt.

That acknowledged, it makes a lot of sense to expect attractive returns in the long term by investing in companies with strong quantitative metrics in key areas such as financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

The table below shows the 20 stocks currently selected by the system, including some key financial statistics such as market capitalization, forward PE ratio, and return on assets (ROA).

The main idea is not blindly replicating the quantitative portfolio, but rather using the quantitative system as a powerful tool to identify interesting candidates for further research.

Name MktCap Forward PE ROA%TTM Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) $110,804 34.88 13.41 Align Technology (ALGN) $21,644 59.64 14.58 Applied Materials (AMAT) $62,453 13.4 16.42 ASML Holding (ASML) $91,488 30.17 12.72 Baidu (BIDU) $91,354 27.61 8.67 Booking Holdings (BKNG) $105,256 25.06 10.34 Facebook (FB) $537,872 25.62 21.32 Gilead Sciences (GILD) $104,300 12.34 7.27 Intel (INTC) $239,834 14.31 8.12 KLA-Tencor (KLAC) $18,892 15.61 12.5 Lam Research (LRCX) $35,385 13.25 13.77 Liberty Interactive (QRTEA) $12,055 11.63 7.65 Marriott International (MAR) $50,655 26.32 5.71 Micron Technology (MU) $70,152 5.82 23.33 NVIDIA (NVDA) $151,791 36.56 28.91 Ross Stores (ROST) $29,330 18.83 24.71 Seagate Technology (STX) $17,100 12.3 7.49 Verisk Analytics (VRSK) $17,274 26.19 10.42 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) $44,486 57.57 8.18 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) $19,031 23.72 6.07

