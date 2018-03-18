Questions Emerging From FERC's Announcement On MLPs

On March 15, 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revised an earlier tax policy ruling and will no longer allow master limited partnership (MLP) natural gas and oil pipelines to receive a credit for income taxes they don't pay. The FERC decision came in response to an earlier court ruling that found the agency's longstanding tax policy could result in double recovery of costs for MLPs. Because MLPs are pass-through entities that pay no federal taxes, investors in them can get a better after-tax return than by investing in conventional corporations. MLPs are in the business of transporting and storing oil and natural gas and trade like a stock on exchanges. They pay no corporate taxes and pay out most of their cash flow to shareholders, who are technically partners. However, because they pay out most of their cash flow, they rely on debt to grow.

Here are some of the questions emerging based on the FERC’s announcement:

Q: How many MLPs will be impacted by this decision and overall what can we expect the MLP space to experience coming out of this ruling?

A: Several pipelines are impacted, but we think the bigger question is what the materiality of that impact is. In our view, the bottom line is that the impact gets diluted down pretty quickly when you consider mitigating factors. As an example, maybe a company is under-earning based on their current rate agreement because they’ve made investments not yet in rate base. So even though the tax allowance is eliminated, they don’t necessarily need to reduce rates because they’re not earning as much as they’re allowed to per the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Q: What percent of revenues for companies will be impacted? Should investors think about what percent of the overall pipeline space falls under FERC regulation or what’s the breakdown of pipeline types between cost of service, negotiated rates, market rates?

A: At a high-level, the sector as we define is right around 67% long-haul pipelines and the balance are either gathering and processing, or propane or shipping and other companies like that which are not regulated by FERC and exposed to this particular issue. When you look at the 67% that are long-haul pipelines, only about 25% of those are natural gas pipelines, where we see this issue as most acute. FERC traditionally in its rulemaking has been much more hands-on with the natural gas pipelines compared to crude oil and other refined product pipelines. Given the ruling, we expect a more hands-off approach on the liquid side and that is not to say that they won’t be impacted, but the most impact will be felt on natural gas pipelines. It’s also important to clarify that the liquids rates won’t be impacted until 2021 when a new PPI escalator adjustment is set.

In terms of the midstream portfolios in which we invest, the weighted average cash average impact is 2% or less. That 2% is based on current EBITDA so it does not account for new assets that come into service or companies making acquisitions or growing volumes. This is supported by the fact that nearly every MLP with FERC regulated pipelines has issued a press release regarding the size of the impact and these have confirmed our analysis in virtually every case.

Q: Could this ruling ultimately lead to distribution cuts or will it impair access to capital in a meaningful way?

A: We don’t foresee a material negative issue or widespread distribution cuts. That said, theoretically, companies that are already tight on coverage, or have high leverage ratios, could experience pressure from rating agencies. Even a 5% to 10% cash flow hit could lead management to reduce a payout. There are just a few companies where we do expect a material impact of 5% to 10% and we don’t see any company experiencing more than a 10% impact even in a worst case scenario with none of the mitigating factors I described earlier.

Q: Looking at the midstream sector as a whole, will this make C-corps more attractive than MLPs?

A. We believe there is a marginal benefit for C-corps over MLPs. Most C-corp pipelines don’t have a cash tax drag, and that’s largely due to depreciation which is shielding their income. So, the FERC announcement is probably a marginal benefit to C-corps over MLPS. Again, tied to this specific issue for certain companies. Overall, it’s still better to have no entity level tax than to have a tax liability, whether current or future. So, overall, the price shifted slightly towards C-corp following the FERC announcement. For management teams, it is their fiduciary duty to consider whether they need to think about changing structures. We are certainly not forecasting widespread conversion to C-corps given the materiality.

Q: Could this present a buying opportunity for investors given that valuations in the sector were already fairly low before the FERC ruling?

A: Since we believe the portfolio cash flow impact is approximately 2% and the market had a broader selloff, we see this as a buying opportunity because the stocks just got cheaper.

On top of the 25% discounted valuations we are already seeing in the MLP space, the underlying cash flows are still extremely strong, fundamentals are strong, volumes are growing and cash flow on a per unit basis in our portfolios have been growing about 10% per year basically since the downturn. We’re expecting similar growth in cash flows this year and next, so the space does remain discounted and a good value for investors.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This article reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.