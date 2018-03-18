Mixed Signals In Gold And Silver

The gold Price Magnet suggests sideways trading for the next month or so.

Introduction

Gold and silver prices have been soft as the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up for its meeting next week. Gold has found good support near the $1,310/oz, and silver has found good support near $16.25/oz. In this weekly report, we provide an overview of what we see in gold and silver with a series of annotated charts.

Here is our view of gold and silver for the week ahead. Our technical ranking is based upon technical moving averages and oscillators from the daily and weekly charts, and has a scale from -15 to 15.

Despite the fact the silver has a bearish technical picture (trading below all key moving averages), the silver COT report remains bullish or favorable.

Annotated Weekly Charts

The U.S. dollar remains in a clear downtrend; however, I anticipate that it will re-test 92, or perhaps even break briefly above the downtrend channel, before resuming its decline.

Gold & Silver Annotated COT Report

Annotated Daily Charts

Gold Price Magnet

The option expiration Price Magnets are neutral in the short run, and unfavorable for May. If you are interested to learn more about Price magnets, then please click this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Commodity Conquest In my Marketplace Service, I publish a daily update on the OPEX price magnets for gold, WTI crude oil, natural gas, S&P Futures and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, I conduct buy-side coverage on eight energy and commodity firms. My verifiable record of completed public trades From June 2017 to the end of February 2018 is shown below. Disclaimer and Notes All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated. This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PSLV