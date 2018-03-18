Clorox - Nutranext, What Is Next?

If shares hit the $110s, I might find it appealing to buy into Clorox, but for now, I am not pulling the trigger yet.

Truth remains that shares have been lagging a bit as of recent despite tax reform, as higher interest rates make alternatives more appealing.

I question the strategic rationale behind this bolt-on as many financial questions still have be answered as well.

Clorox (CLX) announced a bolt-on deal which did not really move investors as it is looking to add Nutranext to its line of offerings. Shares were trading largely unchanged in reaction to the transaction as some real questions can be asked around this bolt-on deal. Not only are sales multiples relatively high and the deal expected to be dilutive to near-term earnings per share, it can be argued that it falls out of Clorox's core expertise as well, creating potential challenges.

While I am not that impressed with the performance of Clorox over the past decade, the truth remains that this is a reliable and slow growing business. Shares have been lagging a bit recently amidst interest rates moving higher while Clorox has been a key beneficiary of the tax reform. With multiples approaching 20 times, shares are appealing if they fall to the $110s.

Adding Nutranext

Clorox announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Florida based Nutranext. The health and wellness company produces and markets dietary supplement brands through retailers, e-commerce channels as well as direct-to-consumers. Roughly 90% of sales are generated in the US.

Nutranext is best known for its Rainbow Light brand, the second vitamin brand in the natural channel. Other brands include Natural Vitality and Neocell and the Stop Aging brand.

Clorox CEO Benno Dorer notes that Clorox is looking to apply its skills in brand building, innovation and digital marketing to accelerate growth of Nutranext within the Clorox family. He furthermore stresses that this deal fits with 2016 purchase of RenewLife, a brand focused on digestive health. To combat scepticism that Clorox is overextending in other categories, Mr. Dorer stressed that RenewLife has grown under the ownership of Clorox.

The company will need to fork over $700 million to acquire the brand with annual sales of $200 million, valuing the business at 3.5 times sales. This does not pressure Clorox in a big way (at least financially) as the company expects to remain within its target leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5 times. The company has admitted that the deal will dilute earnings by $0.07-$0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year and by $0.08-$0.12 per share in the fiscal year of 2019.

Unlike most deals, these earnings predictions are based on GAAP accounting, as a deal often involves one-time financing costs, inventory step-up charges, integration expenses and other costs. If all goes well, the deal should be accretive to 2020 earnings. Investors unfortunately will have to wait until the company reports its third-quarter results (in May) to learn more about the deal and the financial implications.

Adding To The Clorox Family

Clorox is essentially a family of leading brands in disinfecting wipes, bleach, diverse range of cleaners, litter, trash bags, and food wraps, among others. Roughly a third of the $6 billion annual sales number is generated from the cleaning category, a third from households, with the remainder split evenly between the international and lifestyle category.

Given the nature of the businesses in which Clorox is active, one can argue that deals like RenewLife and Nutranext make sense as they are distinctive product categories, but could be framed adjacent categories as well. All of Clorox's brands and categories focus on healthier homes, workplaces and better value/healthiness for consumers. Furthermore, it fits within the current lifestyle category which Clorox is looking to expand.

The deal furthermore helps Clorox in expanding e-commerce sales from a modest 4% of total revenues at this moment in time. These sales of $225 million are aspired to more than double to half a billion by 2020.

A focus on innovation and building brands is a key reason why Clorox has been successful. The company reported very fat operating profits of $1.12 billion on its $5.97 billion in annual sales in 2017.

Growth Is Not That Impressive

While Clorox claims to have a great growth profile, this potential has not really translated into actual sales growth despite growing markets and focus on innovation. Revenues have grown from $5.3 billion in 2008 to $6.0 billion on a trailing basis, as the cumulative 13% sales growth works out to just a percent per year.

On top of this modest growth, Clorox has bought back 7% of its outstanding share base over the past decade, resulting in revenue per share growth of little over 20% over the past decade. This is still not very impressive as it is just keeping up with cumulative inflation over this same period of time, as revenue growth per share comes in less than 2% per annum.

One thing is clear, expectations have risen accordingly over time, in part aided by the low interest rate environment. Shares have risen 130% over the past decade, far outpacing earnings per share growth as multiples have only risen over time. For the year of 2017, earnings per share have only come in at around $5.33 per share, which at $128 per share works out to elevated valuation multiples of 24 times earnings and 3 times sales (on an enterprise basis).

Based on the guidance provided back in August, Clorox guided for earnings of $5.52-$5.72 per share this year, working out to a 23 times multiple at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Pro-Forma Numbers

The company reported second-quarter results for its fiscal 2018 in February. Sales are seen up 1-3% in 2018, yet tax reform is expected to provide a real boost to earnings, with adjusted earnings now seen between $6.17 and $6.37 per share.

The company operates with a net debt load of $1.8 billion by the end of the second quarter. Including the announced deal, this will jump towards $2.5 billion. The company is currently on track to post sales of $6.0 billion on a standalone basis which combined with 17% margins works out to $1.05 billion in operating earnings (GAAP number). The company itself posted an adjusted EBITDA number of $1.28 billion in 2017, which makes a $1.30 billion number realistic for this year (standalone). That is equivalent to a +20% margin.

If we assume that Nutranext posts margins of 15% (no indication given), it will contribute another $30 million to that number. That still suggests that leverage comes in at a little less than 2.0 times EBITDA based on net debt. Assuming a similar 2-3% depreciation charge in relation to sales, Nutranext might contribute $25 million in EBIT. That does indeed confirm that this is a strategic investment which grows Clorox by about 3%, but brings little to no short-term earnings accretion as financing charges on $700 million in incremental debt "eat" all of the $25 million in additional EBIT.

Not Convinced Yet

Note that this deal is really a bolt-on deal for Clorox and it might not necessarily be a cheap one. Clorox is paying 3.5 times sales, a near 20% premium versus its own sales valuation while Clorox probably has higher margins.

To really judge the deal we really have to learn more about the margin and growth profile of Nutranext when the company will release its next quarterly results. Besides the financial questions, the strategic rationale can be debated as well, as it seems that Clorox is moving outside of its core business a bit and accretion will take some time to materialise as well.

The good news is that Clorox has been a real beneficiary of tax reform (as it paid a high tax rate before) resulting in the new guidance of $6.17-$6.37 per share. At the midpoint, this suggests that earnings multiples have fallen to 20-21 times, being a lot more appealing than the valuations seen in recent times. These multiples correspond to a near 5% earnings yield as investors remain attracted to stable growth and a 3.0% dividend yield, amidst a relative healthy balance sheet as well.

As investors worry about higher interest rates, which competes directly with the dividend yield of Clorox, shares have fallen from $150 in early January to $128 at the moment. If and once shares fall below the $125 mark, the earnings yield starts to surpass the 5.0% mark which means I am slowly getting attracted to the shares. If the shares fall to the $115 mark, corresponding to an 18 times multiple or 5.5% earnings yield, I would be happy to slowly initiate a position in this long-term value creator at a fair price.

