Nope! Everything Is Not Great: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 03.16.18

Mainstream economists, talking heads and government officials keep telling us everything about the economy is great. But it's not. In this episode, host Mike Maharrey focuses in on the latest retail sales data and concludes there are some real problems lurking. He also talks about countries buying and repatriating gold, and shares some more bullish news in the silver market.

