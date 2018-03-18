VIX-Spiration And FOMC, Oh My!

On Wednesday, March 21st, VIX futures and options expire in the morning, and later in the day the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce an expected rate hike. As a result, it could be an interesting (and volatile) week.

VIX futures have been steadily declining since spiking to as high as 50% on February 6th. A declining VIX and a rising stock market have been par for the course over the last several years. Will this week continue the VIX decline, or will we see increased volatility? Here is a daily chart of the VIX and the S&P Index over the past year.

VIX OPEX Price Magnet

We created a program last year to calculate the delta-neutral and gamma-neutral point in certain options markets, and recently added VIX options to our daily, pre-market calculations. The chart below shows the point of delta- and gamma-neutral for the three nearest option expiration dates in the VIX.

Source: Viking Analytics

The OPEX Price Magnet for the morning of March 21st is right under 17, suggesting a slight increase in volatility from current levels. The next two Price Magnets are suggesting that the VIX will continue to decline from current levels.

The table below shows more data from the VIX options market. First of all, we can see that there are considerably more calls on VIX futures than puts for the next several months. If you are interested to learn more about Price magnets, then please click this link.

We will not be surprised to see higher volatility in the pre-market session on March 21st, and perhaps volatility on Monday and Tuesday as well. By the end of the week; however, our expectation that VIX will continue to quiet down. Either way, we will be watching the VIX closely this week.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Commodity Conquest In our Marketplace Service, we publish a daily update on the OPEX price magnets for SPX options, VIX options, gold, crude oil, natural gas and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, we publish buy-side research on eight energy and commodity firms. My verifiable record of completed public trades From June 2017 to the end of February 2018 is shown below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.