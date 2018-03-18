Energy XXI: Surprise

Energy XXI (EXXI) surprised the market with a large earnings loss. Then the market was shocked at the negative cash flows during a period of rising energy prices.

Source: Energy XXI Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Despite a decent favorable swing from accounts payable and accrued liabilities, the settlement of retirement obligations overwhelmed the meager cash flow from operating activities and helped to push net cash used by operating activities about $8 million the wrong way. Part of the problem is that the company reported declining production from a lack of drilling. Another big part is lease operating expenses climbed to $30 BOE (approximately). That amount of lease operating expenses is clearly unsustainable for a viable company wanting to compete in the oil and gas industry.

Management reported a loss in excess of $200 million for the year. Some of that was impairment and other non-cash charges. But negative cash flow makes any earnings report bad unless there are mitigating circumstances. In this case there is no mitigating the bad news. Cash flow for the year was adequate for the debt. But the disclosure that the banks may require a debt payback of unknown amount combined with the negative cash flow shown above is ominous. Banks watch cash flow carefully and will act if cash flow does not properly cover the loan.

Source: Energy XXI March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Furthermore, as shown above, management is projecting continued high costs despite the onset of development drilling. Management had been talking about a cash injection. With costs this high it would be better to issue more shares than to acquire debt. Those costs need to decrease and management has admitted as much. But until the costs decline, more costs in the form of interest expense are not advisable. Even under the enhanced drilling scenario, lease operating expenses would be more than $26 BOE. That is still an intolerable level.

Any extra cash raised would go towards drilling new wells. Those new wells should lower corporate costs considerably. Management is looking at lower costs in 2019. However it could take years for this company to achieve competitive cost levels.

The other solution appears to be sustained higher oil prices. Oil prices have been climbing some time to give the bulls hope. But a better bet would be a low cost producer like Diamondback Energy (FANG). This is a company that will do well regardless of the oil price forecast. There appear to be a lot of low cost solutions available to the market to bring oil prices down eventually. But the inability to accurately forecast future oil prices leads me to more conservative companies that should win big under a wider range of scenarios than this one.

Source: Energy XXI March, 2018, Investor Presentation

This management sorely needs a gusher. There is just no way around it. There are some high impact wells planned in the future. A couple of those need to meet or exceed expectations for this company to have a chance.

About $60 million of the capital expenditures is for plugging and abandonment costs. That is sky high for a company of this size. There has been no letup in the amount of this cost from the year before. Management is not guiding on the future of this cost. Therefore investors can assume the cost will remain high for a few years.

In conjunction with those Plugging & abandonment costs are letters of credit required to cover the liability. Those letters of credit use most of the company credit line. This severely restricts the ability of the company to borrow money.

The company has a great cash balance and owes less than $100 million. But the plugging and abandonment situation is an albatross. The situation would be comparable to a lot of debt due in the near future that management cannot refinance. Management has no choice but to plow through the current situation until these liabilities return to more normal levels.

Management plans to drill enough to hopefully raise production back to early 2017 levels by the end of this fiscal year. Cheap reworks are going to be another source of production increases.

Summary

Right now it is clear that management is working hard to find solutions to the challenges of this company. The cash flow from operations drop in the fourth quarter was unexpected. If overall cash flow can be at least maintained at the $45 million annual rate, then the debt can be properly serviced. However, the capital budget this year needs to produce a significant cash flow increase or management's projection about a significant cash injection looks realistic.

Operating costs are too high for the company to take on more debt. The first priority has to be to get operating costs at competitive levels so that the company does not have to rely on high oil prices to survive. A reverse merger could do this company a lot of good. Such a partner could provide the continuing cash needed to "whip operations into competitive shape".

For most investors, the cash flow situation is too tenuous to consider investing at current levels. Waiting for management to shore up costs and restore proper growth within cash flow will likely save a lot of potential losses. This stock has been out of favor for awhile. The reasons for that "out of favor" appear to be solid at the current time.

I cover a lot of companies in my newsletter that are likely to do better with far less risk. Energy XXI will be a home run under very few select scenarios. There are many competitors with far better (as in more robust) futures. Now may be the time for the remaining investors to switch to one of those.

The balance sheet is in decent shape and there is a sizable cash balance. The problem is that the cash balance could be gone within a year unless cash flow from operations improves dramatically. A couple of wells that gush about 3 KBOED are probably a necessity for this company within the next year.

Management has a lot of good solid experience at other companies. This company will take some time to turn around. Investors would do best to watch this experienced management from the sidelines. Right now the competitive posture of the company is not good. The stock will most likely continue to reflect that poor competitive posture.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.





