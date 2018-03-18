Ferrellgas Partners: Backing Away From The Financial Cliff

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) needed a cold winter and then some. The company has received help from the Polar Vortex to deliver more cold weather than the partnership has seen in a couple of years. Management was careful to explain that progress would be made this year regardless of weather conditions. But some help from mother nature was more than welcome. Retail volume growth ended about 17% higher than the year before. That is the kind of growth the lenders of this troubled company want to see. This is a multi-year recovery story that is high risk but also a potential five bagger with a wide range of actual possible outcomes.

Below are the key progress points that management highlighted:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Results for SECOND Quarter Fiscal 2018 Net Loss of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per common unit, compared to net earnings of $38.1 million, or $0.39 per common unit in the prior year period. Net of non-cash charges, net earnings of $47.3 million, $0.49 per common unit is a 26 percent increase over the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $120.6 million, up 15 percent over the prior year period.

Retail volume growth of approximately 17 percent over the prior year period.

Tank Exchange volume growth of approximately 15 percent over the prior year period.

Completed two sales of non-core assets during the quarter.

Credit covenant calculations strengthening.

8,700 new customers, growth of more than 1 percent over the prior year.

Midstream operations stabilized, focused on growth.

Source: Ferrellgas Partners Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Before the fiscal year really began, management had a plan to grow regardless of the weather. As shown above, a little cooperation from mother nature clearly helped the company grow even more. The partnership still intends to make small accretive acquisitions when possible. The original plan to grow enough to service the debt remains intact. Management needed to show some progress to satisfy the lenders and it now appears management is on its way to doing just that. There could still be some very challenging years ahead, but this management appears to be ready to do what is needed to survive.

Source: Ferrellgas Partners LP Second Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Many times negative cash flow from operations is a warning sign. However, the severe winter weather really began late in the quarter. Therefore, the cash flow statement really shows management delivering a lot of propane to freezing customers as account receivable ballooned seasonally. This management has the very happy prospect of collecting a lot of accounts receivable when the weather warms up.

March has featured more Nor'easter storms than we have seen in quite a while. In fact, March has been quite cold, which will extend the company propane selling season. The current weather pattern features an extension of the cold weather. Even though this selling season began a little on the warm side, it now appears to be at least an overall average selling season. This was badly needed by the partnership. The partnership could emerge from the March quarter with a record amount of receivables to collect from all the propane used during the cold weather.

But the biggest surprise by far was the announcement of a sale of some Bridger assets. The leverage ratio reported to the bank decreased to 6.96 from 7.57. The company was no longer rubbing against some leverage limits. Not only was this progress extremely important, but showing room on the credit line is another lending rule of thumb. There is still a lot of work to be done to bring this ratio into proper competitive and allowable banking limits. Normal banking lending limits would be around 3 or 4-to-1. However, the sale does signify a significant start that could allow the banks to give the company some breathing room in the future. Growing cash flow and EBITDA from this colder winter will also help decrease that ratio.

Management probably needed to generate about $500 million this year to satisfy the lending group. If management could not get that money from earnings, then the money had to come from asset sales. The current management has long eliminated the sale of more units as unacceptable dilution. Nor did management want to sell big chunks of the company and lay off workers to salvage the remaining company. Therefore options to show enough progress before lender negotiations begin were limited. Against a lot of odds, management appears to be on its way.

Long term debt has declined from $1,995 million to $1,812 million. The amount of the decline is approaching the 10% amount. Seasonal inventories of propane are at an all time high. As the seasonal businesses wind down in the Spring, the working capital reduction could generate more cash to repay more debt.

Management has also been expanding the Blue Rhino business because it is less seasonal and judiciously acquiring small competitive businesses to expand the company footprint. Adjusted EBITDA expanded to $120 million during the quarter from the $105 million of the previous year. That expansion was definitely weather related. A $49 million charge from the deleveraging efforts kept earnings from demonstrating the clear financial progress made.

The remaining parts of the Bridger acquisition appear to be now focused upon growing. There are still some assets to be disposed of that are considered non-core. But management is now attacking the leverage issue by increasing earnings as well as removing non-producing assets to raise cash. This restructuring effort was always going to be a multi-year effort. The real question was whether the company could avoid the fate of so many competitors that made an ill-advised acquisition.

Avoiding that fate has really been the single-mindedness of the founder, who has returned to make sure the company has a decent future. So far, that progress is on track. The next key feedback will be the upcoming lender negotiations during the off-season. Mr. Market has grown weary of this story. But a key buying time could well be when the new lending arrangements are announced. Any winter weather trades are about through as winter is nearly over. March is known for an occasional good wintry blast. The current March had a lot of wintry blasts. But now the calendar is an enemy of enhanced profits.

Summer tends to be a fairly weak time for this stock. Plus the upcoming lender negotiations could make the partnership units unusually volatile this summer. Still the founder maintains that the company can recover. So far, that plan appears to be on-track. The uphill battle appears to be ready to continue into the next fiscal year. This will be a multi-year comeback. Once Mr. Market does recognize the success of this very speculative strategy, investors could be very well rewarded. However, the risks are still considerable. But founders are unusually resourceful leaders and not to be underestimated

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.