Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Understanding Bellicum's BPX-501 Potential In The Transplant Setting

This article will also provide a pre-call primer on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, their CID Technology, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants, and BPX-501.

This call will ascertain the level of excitement and potential for BPX-501, specifically in the transplant setting.

We will be interviewing a physician with experience performing Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplants as well as familiarity with the data released from the BP-004 study.

Samuel Jordan

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) is a clinical biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and rare inherited blood disorders. Its pipeline is built around its proprietary Chemical Induction of Dimerization [CID] technology which builds in molecular “switches” to Bellicum’s product candidates. This technology gives Bellicum the potential to offer safer, more effective alternatives to currently available immunotherapies. Areas of focus include CAR-T, T-cell receptors, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantations.

About CID Technology

The primary drawback of cellular immunotherapy is that it can trigger potentially deadly adverse side effects such as cytokine-release syndrome. These types of side effects are caused by a cascade effect within the immune system in response to the treatment and are especially common in CAR-T therapy. Bellicum’s proprietary CID technology has allowed the company to incorporate either an activation or destruction switch into its product candidates that can be triggered via administration of rimiducid. Ideally, this innovation can lower the incidence of severe adverse side effects from cellular immunotherapy and widen the therapeutic window by putting more control in the hands of the physician.

The destruction switch, CaspaCIDe, acts as a failsafe for the therapies into which it is incorporated. It exists inactive in the company’s treatments unless activated by the administration of rimiducid. When the rimiducid molecules couple with the CID switch proteins in stimulates apoptosis, or cell death, in the associated cells and halts the reaction.

The company’s GoCAR-T product candidates operate inversely to the formerly mentioned technology. These products act only when activated by the administration of rimiducid, this allows doctors to modulate the effects of the treatment in their patients.

About Haploidentical Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants

Stem cell transplants, also termed bone marrow transplants, are used to treat many types of hematological cancer. For the transplant to work, the donor and receiver have to “match”, otherwise the recipient’s immune system will attack the stem cells. In some cases, an exact match is not feasible and a haploidentical, or partial match, stem cell must be used. A major risk of this procedure is that the body will reject the partial match and the patient will develop graft versus host disease [GvHD] where the transplanted white blood cells start attacking the stem cell recipient’s body. BPX-501 was developed to address these risks.

About BPX-501

BPX-501 is a T-cell therapy developed to be administered alongside Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants. Overall, it serves the dual purpose of reducing GvHD and boosting the patient’s weakened immune system. The novel feature of BPX-501 is the CaspaCIDe safety switch; should GvHD occur, an administration of rimiducid will eliminate the donor T-cells potentially halting the disease. BPX-501 has faced regulator troubles domestically. On January 30th, the FDA placed a clinical hold on US-based trials due to three cases of encephalopathy in patients involved in these trials. As of February 23rd, Bellicum was working with the FDA to revise study protocols in the hope of resuming clinical trials.

Why Investors Should Care:

Interim Data from European trials suggests that in addition to supplementing the immune system of patients, it may also reduce residual cancer cells following treatment.

CID Technology potentially can address many of the safety issues currently associated with cellular immunotherapy

However, there is evidence from US clinical studies that suggest that BPX-501 can cause brain damage in patients causing those trials to be placed on hold by the FDA

Why Speak to an Expert:

Discuss the potential of Bellicum’s CID Technology as the future of cellular immunology and its implications for various applications including CAR-T

Review the new interim results from European trials of BPX-501 focusing on the low rates of recurrence in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia patients

Walk through the regulatory path for BPX-501 going forward after the FDA’s halt of ongoing clinical trials

Who is the Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation, Division of Internal Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Co- Chairman, Solid Tumor working Group- Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)

Conducts research focusing on autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation for Non-Hodgkin's and Hodgkin's lymphoma, transplantation for myeloma, and high-dose chemotherapy for refractory germ-cell tumors

Key Things to Consider or Ask an Expert About BPX-501:

At a high level can you discuss your view on the need for a product like BPX-501? How much of an issue is finding a donor for HSCL patients? Let's walk through your view of the significance of the interim data released earlier this week from the BP-004 pediatric trial. In your view, does BPX-501 effectively control the most severe outcomes of an HSCT (Acute GvHD, infection) that lead to transplant related mortality? What is your view of other options (current and future) to improve upon TRM and chronic GvHD rates and how do they compare to BPX-501? This is likely to be approved far earlier in the EU, which represents 2/3 of all HSCTs and a far larger market for early intervention into hemoglobinopaties (partly due to incidence and partly due to aggressive intervention standards). Do you have a sense from your European colleagues how exciting this is and how they view it as a potential SoC? How concerned are you about the adverse side effects observed in the US studies that led to the clinical hold on BPX-501 clinical trials being imposed by the FDA? How likely do you think the FDA is to eventually approve BPX-501 given the clinical hold currently in place? What kind of study protocols would the FDA look to see changed to lift the clinical hold on trials of BPX-501? What is your view on Bellicum’s CID technology? What inferences, if any, can be drawn for the efficacy and safety of Bellicum’s other product candidates based on the results for BPX-501? Is there a need among patients and the demand by physicians for a molecular switch to modulate the therapeutic cells used in cellular immunotherapy in general?

In Conclusion

With the intense industry interest surrounding cellular immunotherapies, Bellicum’s attempts at making these treatments safer is notable. With price tags for similar treatments reaching well into the six figures range, Bellicum stands to reap significant rewards should its products be successful. Early data from Europe suggests that Bellicum’s product candidate BPX-501 is even more effective than hoped.

However, unpublished data from US clinical trials for the treatment are unsettling. Multiple cases of brain damage, or encephalopathy, were linked by the FDA to BPX-501. Without releasing many specific details, the FDA placed clinical holds on these trials by the FDA pending improved trial safety protocols; these holds have been in place since January 30th.

Bellicum’s technology, starting with BPX-501, is innovative and may meet a real need, but investors should be aware of potential regulatory hurdles and safety concerns going forward.

