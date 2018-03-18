Lanny's March Dividend Stock Watch List

Time to warm up the month of March with my dividend stock watch list! As everyone is drinking their Green Beer today for good old Saint Patrick's Day, I am in my upstairs room, researching and cranking out this article. Why? Well, busy season is winding down, and I have never been more motivated to invest into dividend stocks in order to keep stepping forward on the journal of financial freedom. Please, go grab that hot cup of coffee and sit back to read my dividend stock watch list for the month of March!

Dividend Stock Watch List

Since I really am anxious to share the three dividend stocks on my watch list, I'm going to jump right on into them. I'm going to describe why each dividend stock is on my watch list, talk about what's impacting them, as well as using our metrics via the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener. The stock prices I am using will be from March 16th and will be based on the most recent financial data released. Enough of boring you - check the three below!

1.) Dominion (NYSE:D) - Talk about another free fall it is on. I purchased it two weeks or so ago at $73.2929 and it finished for the weekend at $70.61. That is a steep 3.66% drop. The company now yields 4.73% and that is looking more enticing. A very large dividend player in the utility space, which has been beaten down in 2018, but you have to love the fact that people use it each and every day. Further, it is continuing to grow its reach in the country, and I don't see the company going anywhere. I am looking forward to owning more of my natural gas supplier! Especially because this winter has been utterly cold, agh!

2.) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) - Another Ohio based player here! The last time I purchased it, it was in the low $80s. It now trades at $78.97, yielding 3.49% (lovely), and I believe PG's dividend growth rate is being "corrected". What do I mean by that? The dividend increase was 3% in 2017, not great, but this did get better from the prior period. I expect that its dividend growth will be at least that, if not into the 5% territory, which was where Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was at in 2017. Earnings are expected to be $4.21 for 2018, based on 23 analyst estimates. This equates to a price to earnings ratio of 18.76, which is not bad for PG and is actually less than the overall market. As we all know, it is a foundation stock for any dividend portfolio and the company wears its Dividend Aristocrat emblem on the sleeve. Its products are incredible for every family, and you can surely bet each person has something in their cupboard or bathroom cupboard from PG.

3.) Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) - WTR is back on the list baby! Back on my January dividend stock watch list, it was trading over $35 per share. Going into this St. Patty's Day weekend, it is at $33.91. Using the 2018 estimate of $1.44, this equates to a price to earnings ratio of 23.5. This is high, yes, but it's damn near difficult to pick up a water utility at a discount. Year-to-date it is down 13.56% and is now yielding 2.41%. The dividend growth is typically in that 7% range, which is a sweet spot for where it is yielding. If you thought that the utilities stop at gas, electricity - think again, as water is more critical than all of the above.

I love all three companies above and do own Dominion and PG. Aqua is the most expensive, but you can bet some money it will have a consistent dividend growth rate. Dividend stock investing isn't supposed to be that easy, but have to love the options here. I obviously want to make every dollar count on using my capital; this is a big decision.

Dividend Stock Watch List Conclusion

I love these three dividend stock options above. I am actually not sure which one to purchase right now. This is very difficult. Three dividend stock potentials above, all that have long-term dividend growth rates, as even Aqua America has almost 20 years of consecutive dividend increases, barring this year. It even has a longer track record than Dominion, but obviously can't touch Procter!

What dividend stock do you like? What is your favorite above? Do you go with the utility company or do you go to the consumer staple? Decisions, decisions. This is what dividend income investing is all about. Would love to hear your feedback, questions and comments! Thank you for stopping by. Appreciate the love as always and talk soon!