Arrow Electronics: Value In An Overheated Market

The absence of positive catalysts associated with Arrow Electronics has restrained the price and lowered the valuations.

This past month Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) presented its results from what is considered to be the company's most successful year in the 83 years of its existence, however, it appears that the market has responded in a rather ephemeral way. This lack of reaction from not just a strong quarter but also from a record year is disturbing, especially since a few days ago FORTUNE named the company the “World’s Most Admired Company” for the 18th time.

The fourth quarter shows that the company delivered $26,812 million in sales in 2017, which is a 13% increase from the previous year, significantly higher than the average 5% increase over the past 5 years The exceptional surge came from an excellent second half of the year when Arrow Electronics reported sales growth of 17% and 18% for its third and fourth quarter respectably. Despite the company having achieved exceptional results twice, the price only increased by 13% in 2017, underperforming the market.

Source: Data extracted from filing from the SEC.

When reviewing Arrow Electronics, one gets the impression that this is one of those companies which are always undervalued for some reason, receiving little attention from the media, and even low expectation from analyst, in short, this stock is not trending or popular by any means.

Various explanations come to mind when one attempts to understand why the price has not taken off and also the low interest in the company, however, generally speaking there are few positive catalysts associated with the company that could potentially spike or boost the price.

To start, when someone thinks about a company that is developing new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data-center systems, and cloud computing, few investors would see Arrow Electronics as a key player in those fields. Since the company provides to industrial and commercial users with a broad range of electronic components, it is complicated to relate or assess any positive effect coming from these technologies to Arrow Electronics Being the original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), value-added resellers ("VARs"), and contract manufacturers ("CMs"), benefits or suffers the most by any catalyst related to these markets.

In addition to the lack of association from new markets, the company offers a wide range of products. This, makes the company’s portfolio one of the world’s broadest, and if this was not enough, the company has expanded the list of products they offer to include a range of services, solutions, and tools for industrial and commercial customers.

Moreover, their products are classified into 15 large categories, and the company is able to provide its clients with just a few components, like in the case of NVIDIA, up to as much as a million different components, like it does to Amphenol. This cause an effect where the increasing adoption or growth coming from one product, or a category of products, has little impact over total sales, resulting in low levels of excitement about what the company has to offer.

While the absence of hype towards the company's products gives the stock price a stagnant condition, the broad portfolio actually produces a competitive advantage. This is because revenues and sales are not dependent on one source of income, reducing the product risk in the long term and making it easy for analysts to forecast expectations.

Along with the low product risk, the company also offers low risk coming from customers. The company serves over 900 manufacturers, all from major OEMs and CMs to small engineering firms, with no single customer accounting for more than 2% of the company's consolidated sales. This low risk has produced a network effect that makes sales sustainable in the long term as the increasing number of customers improves the value of Arrow Electronics portfolio, creating an economic moat for the business.

However, the fact that sales are not linked directly to a single major client, or tier 1 company, makes difficult for investors to directly translate positive events or catalysts linking manufacturers to Arrow Electronics.

In addition to this, the industries that the enterprise serves range from telecommunications, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, medical, professional services, and alternative energy, among others, meaning that the company is not connected to a single main sector or growing industry, diluting any positive effect from them.

In general, while all these factors have flattened the appreciation in the stock price over time, they have also strengthened the position of the company in the market and against its competitors, making it a defensive investing opportunity to be considered.

Valuation

Despite the fact that growth from Arrow Electronics’ has not been remarkable or worthy of mention, a solid business model and a low risk in sales have been quietly sustaining this slow pace over time, as explained above.

On the other hand, even though the last two quarters of the past year reported double digit growth, and should have boosted the share price, overall valuation didn’t change much from its historical mean due to returns offsetting record highs from the top line.

By taking a closer look at returns, we can find that both the ROE and the ROIC decreased in 2017, even though that sales were higher than ever before. This decrease is due to some particular items that impacted the bottom line.

One of these items is related to its restructuring and integration charges recorded in 2017. As part of initiatives taken by the company to improve operating efficiencies, some charges primarily relating to the integration of acquired businesses within the company's pre-existing business were made. Included among these charges are the personnel costs of $37.6 million, facilities costs of $8.2 million, and other costs of $1.0 million.

Apart from this, the company reported a loss on extinguished debt of $59.5 million related to the redemption of the company's senior debenture which is due in 2018. Also, net interest and other financing expenses increased by 8.7% to a staggering $163.8 million primarily due to a higher average outstanding debt.

Another major impact on returns were the income taxes. The company recorded provision for income taxes of $287.1 million, equivalent to an effective tax rate of 41.4%, much higher than the 26.7% reported in 2016. The effective tax rate increased significantly due to the change in the U.S. tax law which imposed a one-time transition tax on foreign unremitted earnings.

As a whole, these transitional charges don’t appear to be structural or to continue in the long term, but in the meantime, they have offset the positive effect resulting from the company's record sales and lowering returns, although the operational margin and the EBIT remained at similar levels as in past years.

Source: Data extracted from 10-K filings from the SEC.

To summarize, Arrow Electronics is a good option for investors looking for a long term investment, especially if they have the time and patience to see this company deliver its modest but constant growth at a reasonable price. This is also a good option for investors seeking a good defensive investment for times of an overheated market. The low risk in sales given by its industry diversification, in addition to its broad portfolio of tier 1 customers, and its extended offerings of components and products, make Arrow Electronics a company worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of its publication. The information set forth does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence.