3 Things In Biotech, March 17: Janssen's Bladder Breakthrough, MorphoSys' Alzheimer's Success, Halozyme's Early Results

Janssen scores a breakthrough in bladder cancer

Company: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Therapy: Erdafitinib

Disease: Bladder cancer

News: Janssen of JNJ announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for its FGFR inhibitor erdafitinib. This designation was based on phase 2 findings which were recently presented at ASCO GU. This study demonstrated favorable activity in patients with relapsed bladder cancer harboring FGFR aberrations. The objective response rate ranged from 24% to 35% with erdafitinib.

Looking forward: This is a first, in my experience, as far as FGFR inhibitors go. So it's a very interesting development in my mind. However, I'm also not certain that this approach is going to ultimately work out to an approved therapy. To date, however, no kinase inhibitors have been approved for bladder cancer despite rather extensive studies. So this is going to be one to watch.

This is an interesting development, but it is unclear right now how it could impact JNJ's bottom line.

MorphoSys and Roche announce supporting evidence for their Alzheimer's study

Company: MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Gantenerumab

Disease: Alzheimer's disease

News: MPSYF announced that findings from its open-label extension study will be presented at AAT. In a late-breaking abstract, higher doses of the amyloid-beta antibody gantenerumab in patients with up to mild Alzheimer's disease. Higher doses of the drug appeared to lead to decrease in amyloid plaques, as assessed by the PET scan. This appeared to correspond to the dose of gantenerumab. No new safety findings were obtained.

Looking forward: Because amyloid plaques are thought to be a cause of Alzheimer's disease, reduction would seem to be a very promising avenue for assessing the treatment outcomes, since it would be quite difficult to measure overall changes in the course of the disease. That MPSYF has an antibody therapy that can apparently reduce these plaques is highly promising.

These are favorable findings, and you should definitely keep an eye on the upcoming phase 3 study.

Halozyme highlights preclinical studies at AACR

Company: Halozyme (HALO)

Therapy: PEGPH20

Disease: Various cancers

News: HALO will be presenting six studies at AACR focused on preclinical findings for its hyaluronidase in clinical development, PEGPH20. A highlight of these presentations will be a combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Solid tumor types being studied include pancreatic cancer, colon cancer, and breast cancer.

Looking forward: Continuing study is important for HALO, which has had somewhat mixed results in its flagship development of PEGPH20 in pancreatic cancer. On one hand, its phase 1b/2 collaborative trial with SWOG was halted for futility. However, a randomized phase 2 study investigating PEGPH20 in combination with Abraxane and gemcitabine met its primary endpoints. So it's important to see what direction it's going to be taking this enzyme next, which may help gauge the future of PEGPH20.

This news won't have a major impact on the HALO outlook in the near term, but it could have consequences for longer-term bottom line.

