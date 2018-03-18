The Rite Aid Deal Stinks, But Everyone Knows It (And By Now They've Probably Sold)

Readers of my previous articles on Rite Aid (RAD) know that I have not been a big fan of the shares. While the company has always been capable of paying its bills, little was ever left over for shareholders. I never liked the idea of buying Rite Aid for its hypothetical takeover value, because in the end you were buying a company with bad fundamentals and hoping someone came along to pay more than you paid. With the Albertsons' merger announcement, the takeover has changed from hypothetical to reality and judging from the reaction of the market, everyone hates the deal. With the news now approaching a month old, chances are, everyone who hates this deal has already sold. Yes, the deal stinks, but with the overwhelming negativity, maybe it's time to hold your nose and buy.

RAD data by YCharts

Note: I am a fundamental value investor and a cash counting contrarian. Rite Aid is a highly leveraged speculative stock that is merging with Albertsons, another highly leveraged speculative stock. If you are going to buy Rite Aid shares, please consider the risks and only use money that you can afford to lose.

Yes, the deal stinks

Looking back at Seeking Alpha articles and comments pre-Albertsons, authors and commentators were nearly unanimous that Rite Aid was a must own lottery ticket, clearly worth double its then share price. Then came February 20th, when Rite Aid announced it would be merged into Albertsons/Safeway.

Rite Aid shareholders will receive 1 share of the combined company for every ten shares of Rite Aid they own, plus they get $1.83 of cash. The deal was touted as having $2.68 per share of value, supported by Citibank's "fairness opinion" on the company.

Obviously the market now completely disagrees that $2.68 of value is there, and so do I. Rite Aid is an overleveraged and distant third place contender in the out of favor drug store space. Anyone who is searching for an investment in the sector will no doubt prefer Walgreens (NYSE:WBA) or CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

Meanwhile, Albertsons is an over-leveraged third-place contender in the out of favor grocery store world. Anyone who is searching for an investment in that sector will no doubt prefer Kroger (NYSE:KR) or Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

There is also not a lot of confidence that merging a drug store and a grocery store makes sense strategically. Confidence in the potential synergies is in question. And then there is the issue of misleading information being reported for key fundamentals such as free cash flow. Looking at Albertsons' investor presentation, they proclaim the combined company will have $1.9 billion of free cash flow.

Source: Albertsons/Rite Aid Investor Presentation

The only problem is that Albertsons is highly misleading with their claim of "free cash flow". If you look in the most recently amended S-1, Albertson's defines "free cash flow" as "adjusted EBITDA minus CapEx”. Sorry, but this is absolutely wrong. The proper definition of free cash flow is operating cash flow minus CapEx. Albertsons' version of "free cash flow" completely ignores the capital structure of the company and acts as if their $1 billion of interest expense isn't really there. Then they combine this unlevered free cash flow with Rite Aid's unlevered free cash flow and proclaim $1.9 billion of "free cash flow".

The truth is, Albertsons produces di minimus free cash flow. The same also goes for Rite Aid. Combining them both just makes a larger company with still pathetic free cash flow.

Safeway is a great company, but Cerberus has ruined its capital structure

Followers of the grocery store sector will most likely remember Safeway as a high-quality company with loyal customers, a fantastic loyalty program called Just 4 U, steadily growing comparable sales, robust free cash flow and a ton of real estate. Safeway was a truly great company that, like Kroger, was never really awarded a fair valuation given the free cash flow it produced. Looking at a slide from Safeway’s investor day presentation before they were acquired by Cerberus, we can see the company consistently produced a ton of cash.

Source: Safeway Investor Presentation

No doubt Cerberus was attracted to this free cash flow when they took over the company. The problem was that Cerberus leveraged Safeway with a back-breaking amount of debt. The brand is still solid, and when you look at Albertsons' free cash flow on an unlevered basis, you can see the earnings power of the company is there. The problem is, Cerberus ruined Safeway's capital structure when they acquired it. Now the company is sporting non-investment grade bonds that trade well below par with yields approaching 10% annually.

Citi says Albertsons/Rite Aid is worth $25

Citibank's "opinion" of the value of Albertsons/Rite Aid is $25/share. Using this valuation, Rite Aid shares should trade at $2.68 per share, which is 1/10th the value of the estimated Albertsons' value plus the 18 cents that shareholders will receive in cash. This sounds like a great deal, and the day the merger was announced, Rite Aid shares initially jumped based off of this logic. Here's the problem. Albertsons is in no way worth $25 per share given their current capital structure. And to anyone who questions why Citibank would offer such support for the shares, remember that Citibank acted as the exclusive advisor for Rite Aid in the deal, and they obviously aren't going to come out and say anything negative about the deal they were well paid to advise Rite Aid on.

The grocery store sector is already out of favor, so why would Albertsons/Rite Aid be awarded a high valuation?

The truth is, given the current valuations the market is giving to companies in the grocery sector, most grocery stores would be better off as private companies. Kroger is a $20 billion company that is on track to produce $6.5 billion of actual free cash flow over the next three years. The shares are being valued at less than ten times free cash flow and there is little doubt that they are the best of breed in the sector. Kroger sells 20% of all the organic produce in America and they have private label brands such as the "Simple Truth" brand that book annual sales in excess of $2 billion.

So if Kroger only manages to get a 10X multiple on their free cash flow, what type of multiple should Albertsons receive? Truthfully, they simply can't be valued on free cash flow like Kroger because their free cash flow isn’t comparable at all.

As the stock sells off, however, there is some point where it becomes buyable.

Critics and frustrated longs will no doubt say that Rite Aid is now going to zero, but at some point it becomes buyable. I think we are getting close, and here is where things get interesting. Everyone who formerly looked at Rite Aid as either a lottery ticket or a perpetual call option on the future takeover of the company has likely already puked up their shares in disgust. These former shareholders now proclaim that Albertsons/Rite Aid will inevitably go bankrupt. Given the extreme negativity surrounding the shares, my gut feeling is that the shares are experiencing maximum pessimism right now and have reached, or are approaching a buyable level.

I don't simply base this on the idea of a "dead cat bounce". The truth is, Albertsons/Rite Aid will be a company with $83 billion of revenue and $3.3 billion of EBITDA. Albertsons and Safeway own (according to management) $11 billion of real estate. I have no doubt that the $11 billion figure is accurate. If you look at the last reported Safeway 10-k, they reported $7 billion of real estate. To be fair, this was before PDC, Safeway’s real estate division, was sold, but it also didn’t include Albertson’s real estate. This $11 billion of Safeway & Albertsons' real estate alone throws a giant bucket of cold water on the idea that Albertsons/Rite Aid is going to zero or will simply file bankruptcy after they merge.

There also has to be some valuation given based on the staggering $83 billion of combined Albertsons/Rite Aid sales. Competitor Kroger has $122 billion of sales and a $20.8 billion market value. Dividing these figures into each other tells us Kroger is valued by the market at 0.17 times its annual sales. If we were to give Albertson's/Rite Aid half that valuation, using a Price/Sales ratio of 0.085 times sales, Albertsons/Rite Aid would have a market value of $7 billion.

If we do the math to find the assumed market cap for the merged Albertsons/Rite Aid using today's Rite Aid market cap of $1.73 billion as 28% of the combined entity, the implied market cap of Albertsons/Rite Aid is just $6.18 billion. In other words, the market is now valuing Albertsons/Rite Aid at less than half the washed out valuation it is giving Kroger.

I don't know exactly where Rite Aid shares will bottom, but an argument can be made that it is close now... And for options savvy investors, it gets better.

Using options to get Rite Aid even cheaper

If indeed Rite Aid is approaching a reasonable valuation considering its merger with Albertsons, and if indeed the idea of Rite Aid trading above $2.00 per share in the near future is a lost cause, then anyone who sells call options with a $2.00 strike is printing free money. Today the January 2019 $2.00 call options have a bid of 19 cents and an ask of 25 cents. If we assume the seller of these options contracts can sell for 20 cents per share, then this 20 cents combined with the 18 cents per share of cash Albertsons is paying Rite Aid shareholders means anyone who buys shares of Rite Aid today can count on receiving 38 cents of pure cash between today and the closing of the merger. This 38 cents equates to a whopping 23.3% discount for anyone who uses these options as a part of their investing strategy.

What's the risk? Obviously, Rite Aid shares have tanked since the merger was announced. The reality is, the shares are highly unlikely to trade above $2.00 again in the near future, at least not without a new bidder coming in and trying to outbid Albertsons. And even if this were to happen and the shares jumped to above $2.00 each and your shares were called away from you, who cares? Investors using this strategy would end up with a 39.8% return in less than a year. Since the chances of a new bidder coming in diminish each and every day if I were interested in owning Rite Aid shares, I would sell these $2.00 calls as fast as possible and lock in the 20 cents of option premium. The act of doing this reduces your at-risk capital to $1.25 per share ($1.63/share minus 20 cents option premium minus 18 cents cash portion of deal). Once your Rite Aid shares convert, you will have a net basis in Albertsons/Rite Aid of $12.50 per share, or about half of what Citibank claims the combined company is worth.

And what about all those Rite Aid assets?

With the extreme pessimism surrounding Rite Aid shares, it's likely that most of the unhappy shareholders have sold or will sell any day now. Looking at the trading volume since the merger over 700 million shares or 70% of all existing Rite Aid shares have traded hands since the February 20th merger was announced. This high volume drubbing leads me to believe that the majority of the selling is done. With that in mind, what can go right?

Well, for starters, Rite Aid still has all of those assets that everyone claimed were worth $4 or more per share. EnvisionRx, that could be sold by Albertsons. If it is truly worth $2 billion, why not sell it and reduce some of that giant debt pile? And if Walgreens was willing to pay $4.4 billion for 1,932 Rite Aid stores, why can't Albertsons sell off some of them too? I'm sure some of them will be located in very close proximity to existing Albertsons stores. Why not raise some cash to deleverage the balance sheet this way? Heck, Cerberus is behind all of this, why wouldn't they sell most of Rite Aid piecemeal? Doing so would finally allow all that "free cash flow" produced by Safeway and Albertsons to actually become reality, which would greatly improve the valuation given to Albertons/Safeway and allow Cerberus to exit their trade.

Conclusion

It is important that investors understand that regardless of how bad or unfair the Albertson's/Rite Aid deal was to Rite Aid shareholders, at some price, the shares become appropriately priced. Basing a valuation on tangible things like $83 billion of sales and $11 billion of real estate, the combined Albertsons/Rite Aid could be fairly priced right now. Based on the extreme selling taking place on high-volume and the extreme pessimism surrounding Rite Aid, I feel that we could be approaching a bottom. Using options, and pocketing the cash portion of the deal, an investor wanting to make a speculative bet that we've reached maximum pessimism could open a Rite Aid position with a net basis of just $1.29 per share. At that valuation, Albertsons/Rite Aid may actually turn out to be a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.