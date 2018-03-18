Market Volatility Bulletin: Spot VIX Calms Even As Intraweek Equity Vol Remains Testy

Q1 GDP looks to be coming in cool; this is normal.

Stocks pulled back over the last week after having reacted quite positively to the jobs figure. S&P futures at one point peaked at 2,807 before reversing to a weekly low of about 2,740. Only Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) sectors managed gains, and both trade more sympathetically with rates (IEF, AGG).

Even with what amounted to some decent intraweek movement, the spot VIX index remained well behaved. It appears vol traders (VXX, SVXY) are continuing to try to put February in the rear-view mirror.

Economic Perspective

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate has been on a strong decline since late January's estimate. Jeroen Blokland reminds us below that Q1 GDP growth has really underwhelmed relative to the other three quarters.

The Atlanta Fed's Patrick Higgins explains what makes "NowCasting" special in this brief YouTube video.

I'm in the camp that the economy does overall show signs of strengthening. But really, much of the past recovery and expansion have been about people putting too much emphasis on strong spells or weak spells. Cheerleaders and naysayers alike have been proven wrong time and again by this expansion, which jerks higher and then rapidly downshifts. The reality is that slow and steady year-over-year expansion has been the order of the day, even if there are legitimate reasons to believe that this time is different vis-à-vis the current stage of the expansion.

Thoughts on Volatility

The NASDAQ 100 holds fewer companies and also more sector concentration, and so it is reasonable that the index should trade with higher vols than spot VIX (which closed Friday at 15.8). But the NASDAQ has been performing well, and even just this past week achieved new all-time highs. This indicator of volatility does look to be confirming the settle-down in more standard equity volatility products (VXX, UVXY, SVXY).

But vol traders are not interested in getting burned twice: the S&P SKEW Index resides in nosebleed territory, very near 52-week highs. Upside is getting pretty cheap relative to downside.

2014-2015 saw examples of exaggerated skew. Usually nothing happened, but then August 2015 occurred. Zooming out, we now occupy the highest levels of skew in the index history:

ETP Implications

Traders in UVXY are learning the ropes as it concerns the new leverage ratios on the product. The high skew levels promise at least a chance that we'll see another spike in volatility, which would naturally benefit holders of this product. The current environment however is not conducive to run-ups (with the exception of the flattish term structure).

This is good advice offered by atom&humber for those looking to the options market to get a better sense of the opportunity set and also a rough guide to likely outcomes as forecast in the volatility space.

Conclusion

On a side note, my friend David LaJuenesse and I have been working a good deal on creating more visuals using the R software to expand the scope and depth of discussion available from TheBalanceOfTrade. I'm happy with our progress, and my family has slowed down on travel so that we can commit more time to this venture. We look forward to having more content available in the weeks ahead.

