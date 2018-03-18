Esperion: What Does A Cut In Praluent Pricing Mean?

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) recently reported data from Study 4 of its Phase III clinical program with its bempedoic acid in statin-intolerant patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or at high risk of ASCVD with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The study met the primary endpoint, with patients on the 180 mg dose seeing a statistically significant 28% additional lowering of LDL-C compared to placebo at week 12. This was the first of a series of data readouts Esperion has lined up from the Phase III program with bempedoic acid. Shortly after Esperion released the data, though, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that they will be offering more substantial discounts to Praluent. The news sent ESPR shares down sharply. While shares have since recovered, the step taken by SNY and REGN does not augur well for Esperion in my opinion and therefore despite the promising data from the late-stage study, I would remain on the sidelines with Esperion.

Praluent Price Cut

PCKS9 inhibitors Praluent and Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha were approved in 2015 and were seen as the next big thing. Analysts back then predicted that both drugs would achieve blockbuster status if neither company undercut the other on price. That is precisely what Sanofi/Regeneron and Amgen did. Praluent and Repatha were priced around $14,000, much to the dismay of payers. The disappointment of payers with the pricing is understandable. Generic versions of statins cost around $250 a year. While Praluent and Repatha have better safety and efficacy profiles than statin therapy and are also effective in patients who are statin intolerant, insurers have not been happy with the high price point. This is the main reason for the weaker-than-expected uptake of both drugs.

This is also where Esperion comes in. The company’s bempedoic acid, as the Phase III data readout shows, has been found to be effective in statin-intolerant patients. Esperion has said all along that it plans to price its lead drug candidate competitively - in other words, much lower than the PCSK9 inhibitors. The strategy of course would give Esperion an edge when it comes to reimbursement. However, the company might have to rethink its strategy.

A few days after Esperion announced its Phase III data, Sanofi and Regeneron announced that they plan to make Praluent “more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest risk and unmet need.”

The announcement also came alongside data from the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial, which showed that Praluent led to a significant reduction in risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients who had recently suffered acute coronary syndrome. This data, along with the flexibility indicated by Regeneron and Sanofi on pricing, is bad news not just for Esperion but even Amgen.

Cautious On Esperion

Following the move by Regeneron and Sanofi, I have turned cautious on Esperion. In terms of efficacy, bempedoic acid was never in contention. While the additional LDL-C lowering was 28% with bempedoic acid from the first of the several studies, Praluent (48%) and Repatha (57%) had reported even higher additional LDL-C lowering ability. It was always about pricing with Esperion’s lead drug candidate and if Praluent is priced more competitively then it is bad news for Esperion. It must be noted that bempedoic is also still a few years away from commercialization.

I am also cautious because of Esperion’s robust gains in the last one year. The stock is now up some 150% in the last one year. I would remain on the sidelines for now with Esperion, waiting for data from the remaining portion of the Phase III program of bempedoic acid. If data readout going forward does show a better efficacy profile, Esperion will be worth a look, especially if there is some correction in the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.