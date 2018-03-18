Opko Health: The Importance Of The 4kscore Test Study

Despite its potential, the 4kscore test has not taken off as well as it should.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) today announced the results from a 20-year long study assessing the usefulness of its 4kscore test for prostate cancer patients. Every year, over a million prostate biopsies are performed in the US, of which, only 20% actually detect high risk prostate cancer. Despite the decrease in prostate biopsies following the 2012 recommendation of the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), the number is still substantial and, in many ways, too high. Those other 80% of patients who don’t get detected with a serious prostate cancer should not have to go through the pain of a prostate biopsy - and here is the application of 4kscore.

According to the company, the test can be used, after a PSA score, to determine more clearly if the patient has a higher probability of aggressive prostate cancer. Since PSA can be elevated for various reasons other than prostate cancer, the 4kscore test can be very beneficial. The test combines four prostate-specific kallikrein biomarkers to give an urologist a better picture of prostate condition than the PSA alone. These are: Total PSA, Free PSA, Intact PSA and hK2. This test is the only blood test to diagnose risk of prostate cancer.

The test results are given in three schedules - low risk, intermediate risk and high risk. Low risk means there’s less than 7.5% probability that a prostate biopsy will find an aggressive disease. High risk means the probability is over 20% and you should do the biopsy. In between is intermediate. This quick background is necessary to understand the results, available here.

This study enrolled 11506 unscreened men between the age of 45-73 years during 1991-1996. Their blood was cryopreserved at enrollment. These subjects were not PSA screened until December 31, 2014. Finally, the study measured the four kallikrein markers that constitute the 4kscore test in the blood of 1223 prostate cancer cases and 3028 controls.

The data showed that predictive accuracy was enhanced for those taking the 4kscore test compared to those taking the PSA test. “Nearly half of men aged 60+ yr with elevated PSA had a four-kallikrein panel score of <7.5%, translating into 1.7% risk of prostate cancer death at 15 yr-a similar estimate to that of a man with a PSA of 1.6ng/ml. Men with a four-kallikrein panel score of ≥7.5% had a 13% risk of prostate cancer death at 15 yr.” This means that the predictive power of the 4kscore test was better than the PSA score test in both high risk and low risk patients. The study concluded that men with elevated PSA but low scores from the four-kallikrein panel can be monitored rather than being subject to biopsy. As the OPKO press release says:

“Importantly, the study showed that men with a low risk 4Kscore result of <7.5% have a 0%, 0.6% (1 in 167), and 1.7% (1 in 59) risk of death from prostate cancer over the next 5, 10, and 15 years, respectively. These men could have safely avoided a prostate biopsy, and with continued monitoring, would have further lowered their long-term risk.”

How is all this important? Well, this is one of the best news to come about OPK in recent memory. The 4kscore test has been included by both the 2017 National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) and 2016 European Association of Urology Prostate Cancer Guidelines. However, the revenues from the test itself has not been as good as it was once thought to be. In 2015, a Forbes article predicted $2bn in sales for the test. This was after OPKO managed to get health insurance coverage for the test. The company said that the test, which then cost around $1000, could be used by the 2 million patients with abnormal PSA tests every year, so the potential market was $2bn.

Only about 1-1.5% of that potential has been achieved so far. From data we have from March, 2017, the company said that it performed around 14,500 tests in Q2, 16,000 in Q3, and that sales had seen "modest sequential quarter growth" from Q3 to Q4. Even if those numbers were to continue, we would still be not too far from at most 80,000 tests a year - if that. That would be just about $90mn - a far cry from the $2bn the company must have been hoping for.

This trial result could be part of how all that changes. With all its other assets, OPK needs this proven 4kscore to succeed. Strong study data like this almost makes the test an essential toolkit in any urologist’s possession.

