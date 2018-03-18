In The Heat Of A Moment

If you stop and think about it, quietly, rationally, one of the ways you win at the Great Game is by taking advantage of other people's silliness. Some guy toots his horn, his firm's horn, some product's horn or some governmental agency says something, and then says that it may not be implemented for several years, and the crowd goes wild. They run off with the lemmings towards the cliff's edge. "Bye-Bye" and I'll take advantage of your mis-direction. It's not my fault that you are behaving badly.

The recent statement by FERC is an example of this sort of madness. They talk about changing an accounting rule, they say they might not implement it until 2020, and the crowd throws out their MLP stakes like it is soured whiskey. For the most part, it is easy enough to get around the problem anyway. All you have to do is convert to a "C" Corp and you eliminate the FERC issue. Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) are already "C" Corps, according to Bloomberg, and other MLP's are considering making the transition.

I use several Closed-End MLP Funds as part of my "Cash Flow Investing" Strategy. The lowest yield now is 11.00+ and the highest yield is just over 13.00% for the two funds that pay monthly. My calculations, for anything that pays monthly, because of Compound Interest, is that the monthly payments adds 110 basis points, or 1.10%, to the annual yield. Fine, get freaked about by the FERC ruling. I'll take these yields and say, "Thank you." Ok, ok, I'll take the yields and SHOUT, "Thank you," in all probability.

Speaking of "In the Heat of the Moment," please turn your attention now to Italy where the lasagna just got put in the oven. The temperature is not set on "simmer" here either but the oven is cranked open, full bore. This is the worst nightmare scenario possible, I would imagine, for Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron, and the bumblebees in Brussels, and it is now in play.

London's, "The Week" reports that:

Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini has said he is willing to form a coalition government with the populist Five Star Movement, as Italian party bosses race to grab power following last week's inclusive national election.

The center-right alliance of four parties, including the League, or Lega Nord, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, took the largest share of the vote in the 4 March election, at 37%, but fell short of the 40% needed to form a majority government. This center right coalition is now stretching out a hand to fellow Eurosceptic party Five Star, also known as M5S, which took the highest vote share of any single party, at 32%. Between the two nationalist groups they will control 69% of the new Parliament.

I am sure that the folks in Belgium and Germany were hoping that one, or the other, nationalistic groups would form an alliance with Mr. Renzi's crowd and tone things down. That may not happen now. That may not happen at all. Mr. Salvini told reporters, over the weekend, that, apart from an alliance with Matteo Renzi's center-left Democratic Party (PD), "everything is possible". That seems clear enough.

I expect no referendum on staying in the euro. It is not even clear if it is possible to have one under the Italian constitution. What I do expect, though, are demands from Brussels that will be turned down by the Italian government. They will just say, "No!"

I think a crisis is headed our way and I want nothing to do with the ownership of Italian banks, in particular. I have seen "local law" operate and the approval of "mis-sold" bonds, in three cases, is all that I need to know. I would advise against any ownership, bonds or equities, in Italian financial institutions at this point.

When the Belgian demands, crafted by the scriptwriters in Berlin, hit the Italians between the eyes, then I expect a good deal of fireworks. The European Union itself may become impaired though every politician on the Continent will deny it. I fear Rome will respond with the famous Latin words of yore:

"Ad obvia quaeque rumpenda!"

"Shove it!"

Brussels, by the way, has now reacted to the American tariff proposal. They have proposed their own tariffs on American goods totaling some $7.87 billion. The list is long and interesting, in a novel way. It contains everything from rice to cranberries to tobacco products to t-shirts to underwear to bourbon and even sinks. The full list can be found here.

Surely some hedge fund will read this list, figure out which companies will be impacted and begin a short selling spree. Ah, American ingenuity. You gotta love it.

The next FOMC meeting is coming soon. It will be the first one led by Chairman Powell. While everyone and his brother is betting on higher interest rates and more rate hikes I caution you on making that bet. I quote from Chairman Powell: