Economist Mickey Levy: U.S. Economy Outlook - Very Positive

Mickey Levy is chief economist at Berenberg Capital Markets LLC. Previously, he was chief economist at Bank of America.

H.L.: What’s your outlook on the U.S. and global economies?

Mickey Levy: Very positive over the next couple of years. There is significant momentum both in consumer spending and business investment, and exports have picked up. Underlying this momentum are very elevated levels of business and consumer confidence.

The tax cuts and the JOBS Act [Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act] are expected to provide an additional boost to growth. Of course, there are always risks working out there, but things feel very good right now.

H.L.: What’s your prediction for Gross Domestic Product growth this year and for 2019?

M.L.: Three percent this year, 2.7 percent in 2019.

H.L.: Do you foresee a harmful trade war?

M.L.: I strongly believe Trump’s tariffs are wrong-headed and based on misguided economics. However, there will not be a trade war, and the economic impacts of the tariffs will be relatively modest and will not side-track the U.S. or global economies.

The fact that Canada and Mexico were exempted – the U.S. imports 16% of its steel products from Canada and 40% of its aluminum products, and imports 10% of its steel products from Mexico – is a big factor.

To the extent that other countries retaliate, it will be with a small “r” rather than an “R.” It will be more in the form of tactical retaliation rather than anything that will be jarring.

H.L.: What’s ahead for the Federal Reserve and interest rate policy?

M.L.: I expect the Federal Reserve will continue to gradually raise its federal funds rate target and continue to gradually unwind its bloated balance sheet.

However, these normalizations follow an unprecedented monetary easing, and the Fed will be careful to avoid excessive rate hikes that might harm the economy.

I do anticipate modest increases in bond yields as this unfolds. But keep in mind that bond yields have been very low relative to the improving economy, and I don’t expect modest increases from current levels will harm economic growth.

H.L.: The most recent retail sales report was weak. What’s ahead?

M.L.: Retail sales actually dipped a bit in January and February, but this follows robust gains during the holiday retail sales season. So year-over-year growth is still strong.

The fundamental factors underlying consumer spending remain very positive: Employment is increasing rapidly, and the unemployment rate is very low; disposable incomes are rising, and they’ll get an extra boost from the tax cuts; household balance sheets are in good shape; and consumer confidence – as reflected by Friday’s University of Michigan consumer sentiment index – remains very high. Thus, the outlook for consumer spending remains very positive.

H.L.: How is the jobs market?

M.L.: The labor markets remain strong. The JOLTS [Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey] report for January released on Friday showed a significant increase in job openings – a clear sign of ongoing health – reflecting business needs for labor.

The February employment report released a week ago showed a dramatic increase in the measured labor force. A lot of people who had been on the sidelines and not measured in the labor force are finding new job openings very attractive. So the bottom line is product demand is up – consumers are spending more and businesses are spending more on investment projects – and reflecting this, businesses are in need of more labor and more people are willing to work.

H.L.: What do you think of the potential rollback of the Dodd-Frank financial regulations?

M.L.: Certainly, banks and financial institutions need to be regulated. But the issue is whether the array of regulations implemented through the Dodd-Frank Act imposes sufficient regulations, or were they overzealous in ways that added unnecessary compliance and administrative costs?

One critical issue is whether the regulators rely more on high capital standards or on micro-regulations. These issues are being debated currently by the two leading Congressional committees that oversee financial regulation – the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

We don’t know the final outcome of the legislation, but we know that Congress and the Fed don’t want to allow anything close to the 2008-2009 financial crisis. So stay tuned for more details.

You can’t look at potential changes to banking regulations as black or white: Even if they ease up on some of the burdensome micro-regulations imposed by Dodd-Frank, they will require high capital adequacy standards that are designed to avoid another financial crisis.

H.L.: Is a recession coming?

M.L.: No. Looking closely at various sectors of the economy and business finances, I do not see troublesome imbalances that would upset the economic expansion.

H.L.: Do you expect the bull market to keep chugging on with the current level of volatility?

M.L.: The bull market over the last year has been driven by mounting economic momentum and strong growth in profits coupled with an easy monetary policy and low bond yields. I expect the recent volatility to continue, as it reflects some shifting policies and announcements by the Trump administration, among other things.

Now that valuations are much higher, even though after-tax profits have significantly upside momentum, the stock market cannot be expected to continue rising at its recent pace. While I’m not a seller of the stock market, I’m more cautious than I was throughout 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.