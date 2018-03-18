Continental Produced A Profit In 2017 And Is Likely To Do So Again This Year

One of the best ways I found to improve my understanding of the shale story is to follow companies that are roughly representative of a certain play. Continental Resources (CLR) for instance has its fate mostly tied to the Bakken, which is where most of its revenue comes from. Aside from keeping an eye on it in terms of a potential investment interest, I mostly have been looking at this company out of general interest in regard to the shale industry. Continental is one of the companies sitting on some of the better acreage within the four counties that make up the core of the play, therefore it is a good indicator in regard to profitability prospects of that increasingly important core area. With the 2017 full year financial results in for most shale producers, we get to have a decent idea in regard to where the shale industry itself stands.

In the case of Continental, it managed to produce operating profits before taxes of $156 million for 2017, on revenue of $3.12 billion. Not spectacular profit margins by any means, but it is nevertheless a good sign, given that last year's average price of WTI oil was just under $51/barrel. Given that this year, we are very likely to see the average WTI price come in at around $60/barrel, I think that Continental is safely in the profitability zone, as long as it continues to drill acreage of similar quality as it did last year. Following basic logic, it means that Bakken's core areas are also most likely in the profitability range.

Continental's acreage.

Just so we can be clear here, Continental is not only invested in high-quality acreage in the Bakken formation. It has acreage outside the four counties that roughly delineate the core area of the field. And even within the perimeter of the four main counties that are responsible for most Bakken oil production, not all acreage it holds seems to be particularly attractive.

Source: Continental.

As we can see, Continental's optimized completions are clustered in just a few areas, which I don't believe were picked randomly. Most of the field has now produced enough data from producing wells that we now have a good idea where the gushers are likely to occur, and where the money pits are located. In my view, the biggest question - in regard to not only Continental's acreage but that of the entire shale industry - is just how much such superior acreage there is left to be drilled. In other words, we have to wonder how long before companies will have to either opt for drilling less profitable acreage, or simply start drilling much less, thus giving up on the growth story altogether as an investment pitch.

There is no denying the fact that EURs per well have improved greatly since the early days. I still do not believe these EUR values are real. For instance Continental now claims them to be around 1.1 million barrels per well on average. I do believe that the wells drilled today may have the kind of EUR potential claimed a few years ago. There is no doubting the fact that improved recovery per well is leading to improved profitability.

Source: Continental.

One thing that is not clear is to what extent this increase in EUR values can be attributed to what is clearly a consolidation of drilling in more profitable parts of its acreage, versus improved technological and implementation innovations. Aside from drilling being increasingly consolidated in more prolific areas - which is obviously not a permanent improvement, given that eventually these spots will get completely saturated - longer laterals and higher loads of fracking sand seem to be the main innovations involved in the increased production profile of Continental, as well as for the industry overall. It remains to be seen how this might affect shale fields in the longer term. Perhaps well-interference issues may become more pronounced in time, due to these changes, which might in the end make shale plays perhaps less profitable in the longer term than they appear to be now. In other words, both drilling consolidation and changed drilling techniques may in fact distort long-term profitability, making it look better at the moment than it will be in the long run.

2018 Outlook.

The best indicator in my view when it comes to shale companies and their prospects of being profitable going forward is to look at how much revenue will be produced per unit of CAPEX. It is not a precise tool, and there can be various distorting factors; for instance, a large portion of that CAPEX may contribute to a significant production increase this year and next. It is nevertheless a good indicator which in my view should not be ignored when looking at future prospects of shale companies. In the case of Continental, it is set to spend $2.3 billion this year. Based on total production of about 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it looks like there will be a 20% increase in production compared with last year. Based on last year's after-royalty revenue of just under $3 billion, and adjusting for production that is set to be on average about 20% higher and the price of oil that I am assuming that it will be about 20% higher as well, an approximate estimate of revenue for this year can be constructed. When factoring in all the assumed & expected changes to prices, revenue for this year should come in at about $4.3 billion. In other words, capital spending this year will be equivalent to about 53% of revenue.

There is no magic number when it comes to this ratio that will tell us which company will be profitable any given year and which will not. There are other factors that come into play, such as the debt servicing burden, as well as other costs that go into producing each and every barrel. There is also the question of what level of production this CAPEX plan is likely to suport. In other words, there is a significant difference between a plan that allows for 20% production growth and one that is geared towards allowing for a 20% decline. But for this very capital-intensive industry, it helps to measure & compare. For instance, I went through a similar exercise with Whiting Petroleum (WLL) where I found that based on the information given, its CAPEX/revenue ratio will be 38% for this year, which is significantly better compared with Continental's outlook. Thing is however that last year, they had an outlook that also showed Whiting to have an advantage when it comes to capital spending. Yet Continental did a little better than break-even on its operating results, while Whiting took a significant financial loss for the year.

Clearly, other factors need to be kept in mind. But as far as we can tell, given improved oil prices so far this year - which will seemingly be in part responsible for an improving capital spending to revenue ratio -Continental seems poised to achieve another year of net profits. Last year prospects looked worse, yet it still managed to carve our a thin profit margin before tax, while a tax credit helped provide a solid operating profit for the year overall. While it seems very likely that Continental will see some positive operating results this year, based on what we know so far, I think we should not jump to any conclusions in regard to long-term shale profitability. We should keep in mind the shorter term effects of some of the variables I mentioned. Having said that, based on what we know and the results we have seen, Continental stock should have a decent year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.