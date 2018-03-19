Stein Mart: Risen From The Grave And Better Than You Think

A week ago, Stein Mart had one foot in the grave with a stock trading at $0.65 or 3% of sales and increasing losses.

Occasionally change happens so fast, it takes a while for investors to realize the magnitude of it. Turnarounds in particular can be very lucrative. But rarely do they happen this fast and this sharply. In a typical turnaround, the upside is quite large due to low expectations. Expectations then rise as upgrades come in, institutions start to pay attention and articles get written. The stock can climb a wall of rising expectations and attention. I believe such will be the case with Stein Mart, the ultimate Dracula stock. Until a few days ago, the stock was mostly known for drawing blood from its investors. Now it has risen from its coffin and is alive and well.

Stein Mart in Frisco, Texas

Background

Stein Mart is a big box discount retailer primarily selling apparel but also housewares. It was started in 1902 by Sam Stein and still has a relatively high level of family involvement and ownership. Jay Stein, was a long time CEO and currently serves as chairman. Stores average about 32,000 square feet, which is on the small end for a big box store. It is based in Jacksonville, Florida and has stores throughout the Southeast and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, there were 293 stores, up from 290 one year earlier.

Earnings Announcement

The earnings announcement on March 14 th changed everything and was loaded with good news. Chief among them was an operating profit of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 (ended 2/3/18) after adjusting for a $2.9 million asset impairment. This is way up from a negative $7.0 million one year earlier. The fourth quarter is the seasonally strongest quarter. This was a huge turnaround from the prior year and the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, when operating income was an adjusted negative $38.2 million. The turnaround was primarily due to an improved gross margin of 380 basis points over the prior year. This was the result of less clearance sales, an improved inventory ordering tool, better inventory management, and a better inventory assortment.

The first month and a half of the current April quarter are complete and management remains very confident. The company provided guidance of an operating profit of at least $8.0 million in the first half of 2018. This is up from -$11.5 million in the same period in 2017. These are seasonally slower quarters than the fourth.

Current Financial Run Rate

I have calculated the current run rate for net income, EBITDA and free cash flow below, based on actual results for the fourth quarter, management’s guidance for the first half of 2018, seasonality, and run rates for depreciation and interest.



Source of all 3: most recent earnings announcement

Positives and Catalysts

There are numerous positives and catalysts here, many of which did not exist a few months ago. These are listed below.

1. The biggest improvement is clearly in the gross margin which improved by 380 basis points from 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is getting close to the 28.3% gross margin for the year ended January, 2016, when the company earned $0.51. Management credited improvement to reduced markdowns, less inventory, better supply chain, a new inventory ordering tool and more of fresh new inventory. The company now emphasis more sales but with less discount in order to move merchandise. Overall that means less discounting. Despite less big promotions, inventory declined by about $20 million from the prior year showing that this initiative is working.

2. Guidance was very strong. Operating income for the first half of 2018 is estimated for at least $8 million, up from a $11.5 million loss one year earlier. The gross margin is expected to increase by 200 basis points. That would put it at 26.7%, just above the fourth quarter actual level. Same store sales are expected to increase in the low single digits. That in particular is a big improvement, as same store sales actually fell 5.4% in the turnaround fourth quarter of 2017. Management also noted that the strong trend continued through February and into March as their spring assortment was catching on.

3. Despite a $24.3 million loss in fiscal 2017 (ended 2/3/18) debt was paid down by $25.6 million during the year. Much of this came from a $21 million decline in inventory as the company became more efficient with its inventory. Depreciation and amortization also exceeded capital expenses by $11 million.

4. In the first quarter of 2018, the company received a new line of credit of $50 million. This replaced a $25 million line and added $25 million of liquidity. This line will increase interest expense as the rate is higher.

5. Stein Mart is not a mall based retailer and doesn’t face the level of declining foot traffic mall retailers are experiencing.

6. Stein Mart is a big box discounter. This is a space that has done much better than other bricks and mortar retailers, think TJX, Ross and Burlington.

7. On the balance sheet there is a liability called deferred rent which totaled $40.9 million on February 3, 2018. Many retailers have this. I am going to use some strong words here. This account is bogus. The accountants have gone overboard in some cases in order to create work for themselves, and this is one case. Deferred rent is the present value future rent in excess of current levels. That is, it accounts for future rent increases. It is not a liability and may in fact never be paid as many retailers are now negotiating lower rents. Also, rents at maturity may go down in this declining rent environment. Further, increases in rent are usually similar to increases in inflation so they are generally offset by higher revenues due to inflation. My point is, net worth is $40.9 million higher than shown. It should be $89.2 million. The company has no material intangible assets.

8. The company is finally getting religion with regard to e-commerce which was 3.5% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company has started shipping items bought online direct from their stores. C ustomer online visits were up 33% and average order value was up 7% last quarter.

9. Cost cutting initiatives are starting to kick in. SG&A expenses declined by about 3% in the fourth quarter after adjusting for the extra week. These expenses are expected to continue to decline in 2018 as the cost cutting program just got going last quarter. However, management plans to use the majority of this savings for a new advertising campaign to juice sales.

10. The aforementioned improvements didn’t happen by themselves. They are the result of a new management team which started about a year ago. CEO Hunt Hawkins has been with the company a while, but was promoted to CEO in January, 2017. The first thing he did was bring in experienced retailer MaryAnne Morin as President. She previously served as Chief Merchant, Executive Vice President of Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay. What I really like here, is it takes about a year for a new management team to have a major impact at a retailer. It is very clear, they have had a major positive impact. That is important because it means the improvements appear sustainable as they are due to better management.

11. On January 30, 2018, the company announced it “ assembled a team to explore opportunities to improve operating performance and identify potential strategic alternatives.” I do not expect a sale based on the low stock price combined with the improved performance and the fact that almost no struggling retailers have sold recently despite numerous tries. This looks more like a focus on improving operating performance.

12. The short ratio was 22.6 when last published. We definitely saw a squeeze Thursday morning after the earnings announcement, but may not be done if the stock continues to rise.

Concerns

The balance sheet remains leveraged, the result of an ill-advised large special dividend a few years ago. Liabilities were 8.96 times tangible net worth on February 3, 2018. However, if you exclude deferred rent, which I described above as bogus, that ratio was 4.40. Liquidity is much improved with the new line and interest bearing debt was paid down by $21 million last year.

Capital expenses are targeted at $10 million in fiscal 2018. This is well below prior levels of $30 million or so on average. Management is clearly doing this to rebuild the balance sheet, which I applaud. But it is may not sustainable at this level. However, without current plans for new store growth, capex will likely stay lower than the past.

Stein Mart never was that profitable, even in its better years. It had a profit margin of 2.0% in each of the four years ended January, 2016. However, it was run by a revolving door of CEOs then and new management now may make a difference. TJX, Ross and Burlington have shown big box retailers can be much more profitable.

Amazon of course has to be mentioned as a concern for any retailer. In my opinion, Stein Mart is affected, but less so than average due to it being a non-mall-based discount store.

Valuation

Any way you look at it, Stein Mart is ridiculously undervalued. Stein Mart closed at $1.53 on March 16, 2018, a double from $0.77, two days earlier when earnings were announced.

My figures used here were determined earlier in this article using fourth quarter earnings, first half of 2018 guidance and current run rates for depreciation, amortization and interest expense. Free cashflow is running at about $26 million, or about $15 million if you use a more normal level of capex and assume payment of taxes. Remember they are not paying taxes currently due to tax loss carry forwards. Conservatively using the lower $15 million figure for free cash flow, ten times normalized free cash flow is $150 million, which is $3.22 per share. Enterprise value is currently $219.0 million. At $3.22 per share, enterprise value to current EBITDA calculated earlier is only 6.7, still a very low number. At $1.55 its EV/EBITDA is 4.9, extremely low.

I also compared Stein Mart to several similar sized retailers with near breakeven operating results. As you can see, all have a similar profitability when measured by EBITDA to sales. I used Stein Mart’s current run rate for EBITDA that I calculated earlier.



Sources: Value Line, Yahoo Finance (for market cap), and Forms 10Q

Stein Mart has by far the lowest price to sales. Part (but not most) of this may be due to slightly more leverage than average for this group. Stein Mart is also exhibiting a more rapid turnaround than any of the companies listed above. At $3.22, Stein Mart would trade at only 11% of sales, still a low number versus the peers. I believe this stock is worth at least $3.00 right now, and could be worth a lot more.

If management can successfully imitate the TJX, Ross and Burlington model, the stock could go up by a factor of 10 over several years. Don’t laugh, Burlington did it. Remember they used to be the “coat factory”. Stein Mart already has a similar business model as those companies (big box discount apparel). Of course, that’s a big if and not worth betting on today.

However, a $3.00 valuation is now, not a year from now like many price targets . It is based on current results and guidance, and assumes no further improvement.

