The Future Of The Indian Key Indexes

The Indian key indexes have been tumbling since January which has wiped out a significant level of capital from investors. This has been fuelled by various factors ranging from the Indian market being overextended for a while to inexplicable government policies plus several financial frauds being uncovered. Due to this, I believe it is important for us to peek at the future of the key Indian indexes.

Nifty 50:

The Nifty index on Friday fell by 165 points owing to the heavy level of selling off that occurred in the afternoon which was sparked by the breakup of the current government ahead of an election plus the weak economic data that was released throughout the week. Henceforward, I expect the current downfall to continue which will result in the Nifty tumbling by 219 to 525 points. I have provided this range as I expect it to plunge by 219 points where it shall meet a key Fibonacci support level, and if it breaks that support level, then it shall fall by a further 306 points where it shall touch another key Fibonacci zone which I believe will hold. Moreover, I find the prospect of it breaking below the 219-point support mark very likely as there is stark weakness in the Indian market as of now. Below is an in-depth analysis concentrating on the technicals of the Nifty index:

Japanese Candlestick Patterns : On Thursday last week, we saw a bearish candle form that engulfed most of the bullish gush from the previous day. Moreover, the candle pattern on Thursday completed a tweezer top pattern. This pattern clearly implies that the low level of bullish drive in the index is now over. On Friday, there was a large bearish candle that provided us with a bearish confirmation for the tweezer top pattern and moreover the signal was formed with a huge selling volume.

Moving Average: The index is currently trading in a conduit that is utilising the 100-day moving average as a resistance line whilst the 200-day moving average as a support line. If it manages to fall below the 200-day MA, which I am positive it shall do, then this shall spell real trouble for the Nifty and the Indian market as a whole. Also, we note that the 20-day MA has broken below the 50- and 100-day moving averages, thus illustrating to us the strength of the bearish momentum.

Relative Strength Index: We see that the RSI value has just broken below the 30 mark, and when we match the RSI readings with previous downswings, we learn that we can expect the RSI value to touch the 15 mark which is a western technical confirmation that a further downfall is on the cards.

Average Directional Index: On the ADX facet, we see that both values have perched together but at a very low value, thus showing us that the market is in confusion.

Support and resistance lines: The nearest Fibonacci support level is 219 points below, and if it breaks this support level, then the index shall fall by 306 points more where it shall touch its next Fibonacci support line. Thus, using the support theory we can clearly expect the overall tumble of the index to range from 219 to 525 points in total. On the resistance frontier, there is a key fib resistance level 265 points above which atypically is exactly where the 100-day MA is resting at. Currently, the Friday's candle pattern high value is the 0.618 Fib resistance level.



BSE Sensex:

The Sensex on Friday had a bigger tumble than the Nifty as it fell by a massive 510 points which trembled investors’ confidence as nobody had expected such a steep fall in one trading day. Moreover, when we look at the chart, we see stark similarities between the Sensex and the Nifty index. But I expect the plunge in the Sensex to be far greater as I anticipate it shall descend by 720 to 1,160 points. Below is an in-depth analysis focusing on the technicals of the Sensex index as this shall provide readers with a rationale for the tumbling figure stated above:

Japanese Candlestick Patterns: On Tuesday last week, we witnessed a pattern that could be construed as an unclear Doji which illustrated to us that that the market sentiment had turned from bullish to neutral. I say that as on Monday, the Sensex had a very bullish day. This was in turn followed by a tweezer top pattern that was formed by the candle patterns seen on Wednesday and Thursday as both days had highs which were nearly equal. This showed us that there was a further slackening in demand levels which was a signal for traders that the days to come were going to be bearish. The assumption mentioned in the point above came true on Friday as there was a formation of a large bearish candle that was formed with a huge selling volume. Due to the patterns seen in this past week, I believe that the downfall shall linger on.

Moving Average: The index is currently trading below its 100-day moving average line which it has tried to break through twice in the past few trading days. Moreover, we see that the index is close to touching the 200-day MA and I expect it to blow through this line soon. Moreover, we see that in the past week, the 20-day moving average managed to break below the 100-day moving average line which confirms my assumption that the index shall tumble further.

Relative Strength Index: We see that the RSI value for the Sensex is just about to hit the 30 mark and I expect the RSI value to tumble upto the 11 mark.

Support and resistance lines: The closest support level is 720 points below and I certainly believe that it shall blow through this level and drop by a further 440 points. Whilst on the resistance front, there is a key fib resistance level 622 points above the current price while the next resistance level is 800 points away from the current price.



Approach for the coming week:

I suggest to anybody who trades the Indian market to remain vigilant in the approaching week. This is due to fact that Friday’s sell-off emanated was one that had a high volume and was very instantaneous instead of the slow drop everyone was hoping for.

I believe the Indian market is in a struggling phase between the currently weak bulls and the strong bears as both the key indexes are currently not far off from their former lows. If a new slip up occurs, then it will turn the market into a very strong downtrend phase which is what I am predicting.

If the following scenario commences, then investors will be better off disposing off equities where they are making low yields. Furthermore, any equities that are providing any sell signals such as violating their key support zones with a heavy volume need to be disposed of.

Preferring cash currently makes sense until the current sell-off season runs its course. Even if the leading indexes succeed in holding themselves above their prior lows, investors still need to abstain themselves in trying to outmanoeuvre the market trend. The finest approach will be for investors to wait for a Follow-Through Day which will confirm to them that a new uptrend may be on the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.