Fed Hike Set To Collide With McCabe Firestorm In Trying Week

The March Fed meeting (Powell's first at the helm) comes amid a particularly raucous political battle which escalated materially over the weekend.

Here comes a Fed hike and by almost all accounts, this one will come with a hawkish lean.

Generally speaking (that is, with a couple of rather dramatic exceptions, August 2015 being one and last month being another), markets have managed to take pretty much everything thrown at them in stride in the post-crisis era and that relative alacrity has been in no small part attributable to the central bank backstop.

That backstop is now fading. The "flow" of QE (think of it as the marginal bid) is rapidly dissipating and the "stock" (i.e. the aggregate size of the big central banks' balance sheet) has likely peaked as well. With the ECB set to call an end to APP in September (basically, although it looks like they may taper to €10 billion/month and let it run down through the remainder of 2018), the market has begun to speculate on when in 2019 we're likely to see the first rate hike in Europe. In Japan, the "stealth taper" of JGB buying that began in earnest when yield curve control was added to the policy mix combined with liquidity concerns raise serious questions about the sustainability of the BoJ's various easing programs, Kuroda's protestations notwithstanding.

As for the Fed, the tightening cycle continues now against a backdrop of firming inflation data and aggressively expansionary fiscal policy, raising the specter of a dreaded "policy mistake" that would see the committee hike one too many times, on the way to inverting the curve.

Getting back to the ease with which markets have shaken off adversity, the removal of the monetary policy "put" suggests that predisposition for dip buying could well fade, especially given that the "Goldilocks" narrative (solid, synchronous global growth but still-subdued inflation) which underpinned the low vol. regime in 2017 looks to be under siege.

In the week ahead, adversity in the form of a political shock is set to collide head on with a Fed hike and a potentially hawkish spin on that hike, testing the market's mettle in the process.

Over the weekend, the political crisis in Washington escalated materially, and irrespective of your opinion on that situation, there is no question that tensions were ratcheted up to a new level with the firing of former FBI director Andrew McCabe. I won't go into that any further here, but suffice to say both the President and one of his attorneys said on Saturday that the special counsel probe should be terminated. The headline risk around that for markets is obviously high.

So it's against that political backdrop that the Fed will almost surely hike in the week ahead and according to Goldman, the dots will shift up as well. Here's what the bank wrote in their Fed preview:

Public remarks by Fed officials suggest a broad shift in the committee’s outlook towards a potentially faster pace of tightening, and we expect the median dot to show four hikes in 2018, up from three at the December meeting. Additional hawkish changes—a move to three hikes in 2019 or an increase in the longer-run funds rate estimates—are also possible but not our base case.

Speculation about that shift has been building for weeks on the back of the AHE and CPI beats that hit in February and particularly in light of Jerome Powell's comments on Capitol Hill and recent hawkish rhetoric from notoriously dovish Lael Brainard.

Here's a table from Goldman that summarizes key changes in a variety of data points and market indicators since the December meeting (i.e. since the last SEP):

(Goldman)

For what it's worth, Goldman also projects upgraded growth assessments in the SEP, a further downward revision to the unemployment path and a projection of a slight overshoot on the inflation front by 2020.

While some other desks do not believe the 2018 median dot will shift up, BNP concurs with Goldman, writing the following in a new note:

We expect the four things from the FOMC’s March meeting: 1) a 25bp hike in the fed funds rate to 1.5-1.75%; 2) upward revisions to its economic forecasts, especially for GDP growth; 3) upward revisions to its rate dots so that the medians imply four hikes for 2018, two for 2019 along with lifting the longer run dot by 0.25pp; 4) Chair Powell to reiterate that headwinds are shifting to tailwinds in his press conference.

For their part, BofAML thinks a shift upward for the median 2018 dot is unlikely. Here's a short excerpt from their preview:

Dots: this is the number one factor for the markets. We think the median forecast holds at 3 hikes for this year but shifts up slightly in the out years, including 2019 and the long-run. We expect an additional 25bp of forecasted rate hikes relative to December.

Note the "this is the number one factor for markets" bit. This is a big deal whatever the outcome and the risk is obvious. As I detailed at length on Saturday, the curve has begun to flatten again after the bear steepening episode that accompanied the February selloff in risk assets. When you take into account the rather lackluster week stocks just had amid the renewed flattening pressure, it suggests markets have now begun to worry about the possibility that the Fed will get too aggressive with the hikes. You should note that the rather uninspiring retail sales print undercut multiple GDP tracking forecasts (including Goldman's, by the way). While the committee will likely take that into consideration, it won't be enough to change their assessment, but it could color how the market interprets the presumed hawkish spin that Powell will likely put on the hike.

Speaking of Powell, this is his first meeting as Fed Chair and the press conference will a trial by fire. Think about what this entails. This is a brand new leader attempting to put a hawkish spin on a rate hike with the curve having renewed its flattening bias and against a political backdrop that has just become even more laughably fraught than it already was. And don't forget that playing out in the background here is the trade war debate.

Here's a quick snapshot of how the bias in the curve has changed over the past month:

(Heisenberg)

The "worst" case scenario here - and I'm not going to sugar coat this - would be that the statement comes across as overly hawkish, the median 2018 dot shifts up, Powell fails to talk it back in the press conference and at some point either heading into Wednesday or perhaps even worse, following the meeting, there's some indication that the Trump administration is looking to make a change at the Justice Department or otherwise do something that tips an imminent move against the special counsel probe (note: to any non-U.S. readers, please be advised that this is not idle political speculation - the events that unfolded over the weekend in Washington are perhaps the clearest indication yet that some kind of showdown is imminent between the administration and the special counsel probe and that would be, at the very least, near-term bearish).

As usual, the chances of the worst case scenario playing out are almost by definition less than the chances of a more benign outcome. But I guess what I would say is that these juxtapositions between monetary policy tightening and heightened political uncertainty seem to be getting increasingly stark as time goes on. My guess is that you're going to missing Janet Yellen sooner rather than later.

