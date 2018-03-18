Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN: A Good Holding For Silver Bulls Right Now

SLVO pays out a very high yield to its investors, providing a source of income to silver bulls while they wait for the price to reflect the demand for the metal.

For quite some time now, I have been bullish on the long-term prospects of silver (SLV) due largely to its various uses in industry that are becoming ever more popular as time goes on. Thus far though, silver has defied the basic economic law of supply and demand and has seen its price quite resistant to the increases that we would expect in such a situation. Yesterday afternoon, I saw a price a price chart for silver that effectively showed this, which prompted me to revisit the metal as an investment opportunity. In this case however, I offer a better solution for silver bulls than simply buying the metal as this investment allows us to profit off of silver's current range-bound price and also benefit from future upside. This investment is the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO).

How It Works

Many investors are familiar with ETFs, which are essentially open-end mutual funds that are traded on a stock exchange to allow for intra-day trading and pricing (among a few other advantages). An ETN (exchange-traded note) is a somewhat different animal. First, unlike their ETF cousins, ETNs do not actually hold the securities that are represented by the ETN. Instead, an ETN is actually a debt security designed to mimic the returns of an index or investing strategy. In the case of SLVO, the strategy that the note is attempting to duplicate is holding shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF and writing call options against the position.

It is worth noting that as SLVO is a debt instrument and not a fund backed by other assets, it is subject to default risk. In this case, it has the same default risk inherent in any other unsecured debt obligation of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group (CS). While Credit Suisse is unlikely to default on its obligations, it is still a risk that ETFs do not have. Another result of the note structure is that dividend payments are taxed in the same way that interest payments on a bond would be and not at the lower rates that many ETFs would be. Thus, American investors would be best served by holding SLVO in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA instead of in a standard taxable account.

Covered Call Strategy

In the introduction to this article, I stated that I recently saw a chart that made me think that SLVO could offer a good way to play silver. Here is that chart:

Source: Kitco

As this silver price chart shows, the price of silver has been relatively flat for the past year. This is actually just the continuation of a trend that has been going on for a while. As shown here, silver has been range-bound for the past several years:

Source: Kitco

This range-bound trend makes silver an ideal asset to write covered calls on. This is due to the way that the covered call strategy works. When an investor sells a call option, that investor is essentially promising to sell an asset at a specified price in the future, should the owner of the option want it. If we sell a covered call, that just means that we already own the asset that we are promising to sell, which greatly reduces the risk inherent in being short the option.

A covered call writing strategy is an excellent way to generate extra income off of your assets. However, the downside to this strategy is that you essentially cap your upside as it is likely that you will have to sell the asset if the market price climbs higher than the strike price of the option before it expires. This makes the strategy much more suited for assets that you do not expect to gain much in value by the option expiration date than for highly volatile assets as the goal is for the option to expire unexercised. This is thus an excellent strategy to use on range-bound assets such as silver.

It is also important to note that a covered call writing strategy does not remove all potential upside. This is due to the fact that as one option expires, the call writer can always write a new option at a higher strike price to give the underlying asset more room to appreciate. Thus, if the asset is slowly increasing in price, this strategy can still be a way to generate high levels of income and still benefit from moderate price appreciation. This is exactly what we see with SLVO.

The Bullish Argument For Silver

I have made bull cases for silver in a few past articles, which I would certainly encourage you to review, but I will make some further arguments here to further the understanding of my bullish outlook on the metal. In short though, the root argument of the bull case in favor of silver is that the substance is not only a precious metal but it also has numerous uses in industry and many of these uses are experiencing rapidly growing demand.

Silver is used in a variety of products, many of which are used every day. This is shown here:

Source: United States Geological Survey, Geology.com

As this chart shows, the largest single use of silver is in the electronics industry. The metal is used heavily in the manufacture of electrical contacts. These are used in things such as switches - when the two contacts tough, the switch is on and when they are separated, the switch is off. Digital switches and switches in automobiles work the same way in that all rely on contacts that use silver. Silver is also used in the manufacture of silver pastes, which are used in car defrosters, circuit paths, and other things.

Silver is also used in the manufacture of consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, and cellular telephones. It should be no surprise that the market for both cellular phones and tablets is growing at a fairly rapid pace as this trend is discussed in the financial media ad nauseum. In addition to the sale of handsets to individuals who never had one, cellular telephones continue to be manufactured for people seeking to upgrade or otherwise replace their old telephones. As the current price of silver remains somewhat depressed as discussed earlier, it currently does not make economic sense to recycle the silver found in discarded phones so the new phones being manufactured require new silver, which increases the demand for silver being produced.

As just mentioned, silver is used to produce silver paste, which is used in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells which are used to produce solar power. Solar power is growing quickly in popularity, as evidenced by companies such as First Solar (FSLR) and Tesla (TSLA) working to develop the industry. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, solar power is expected to represent 29% of the world's energy generation by 2040, up from 4% today. In addition, the total energy generation is expected to double over the same period.

Energy Source 2015 2040 Coal 31% 16% Natural Gas 26% 15% Nuclear 5% 4% Hydroelectric 18% 12% Wind 7% 13% Solar 4% 29% Flexible Capacity 2% 8% Other 7% 4%

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Achieving this goal would naturally require the manufacture and installation of an enormous number of solar panels. This would also require large amounts of silver. In fact, it would likely result in exponential growth in the demand for silver. This is due to the large amounts of silver required in the production of photovoltaic cells. As I stated in a previous article, it requires approximately 0.200 to 0.300 grams of silver to manufacture a cellular phone but the manufacture of a photovoltaic cell requires approximately twenty grams of silver. The demand for silver that would be caused by the manufacture of these new solar panels should have the effect of driving up the price of silver regardless of the influence that the futures market has on the price of the metal.

Dividends

As mentioned earlier, the sale of covered call options has the ability to generate substantial cash returns for investors. This is the case with SLVO, which pays out a high dividend yield to its investors. The note's most recently declared dividend, for the month of March, was $0.0439. This would give the note an annualized yield of 6.90% at the current price of $7.63. It is worth noting however that the distribution varies wildly depending on the average call premium of the iShares Silver Trust ETF for the month in question.

Source: Nasdaq

Despite the large month-to-month variations in the distribution, the yield is typically high enough for it to be higher than most other assets in the market. As call premiums typically increase when the price of the underlying asset becomes more volatile, it stands to reason that the current dividend is lower than it will be in most months due to the relative stability of silver prices today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN could be a good way to profit off of the likely forward increases in the price of silver and still derive a solid amount of current income from the position. It is important to remember however that this investment is a note and as such is not backed by any real assets but this is not necessarily a problem and this note is something that anyone that believes in the future of silver should consider for their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.