Biogen's Key Variable: Its Neuroscience Pipeline

Expansion beyond MS to Alzheimer’s and other neural diseases would be transformative.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is best known for its MS (multiple sclerosis) therapies. While Biogen is set to remain a major player in that setting, its future expansion will likely be in other neural diseases.

Q4 2017 results showed that process had already begun. Biogen’s newest therapy, Spinraza for SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), generated $363 million in revenue. Spinraza is licensed from Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS).

This article is primarily for investors who are thinking two to ten years into the future. Lately Biogen's stock price has dropped because one drug failed its Phase 2 trial and is being dropped, while Zinbryta has had to be withdrawn from the market not that long after getting its regulatory approvals.

Since companies are complex, and competition must be taken into account, identifying the key variables that determine future profitability is crucial to an analysis. In the case of Biogen, the key variable is the expansion of its neuroscience pipeline. It is highly likely that this will lead to strong profit growth over time, perhaps achieving the stated goal of becoming the "fastest growing large cap biotech."

Q4 2017 revenue by therapy

Therapy

Revenue in Millions Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 y/y % Tecfidera $1,076 1,070 $1,002 7% Avonex + Plegridy 645 662 688 -6% Tysabri 463 469 474 -2% Fampyra 24 24 22 9% Zinbryta 12 14 6 100% biosimilars 121 101 53 128% Fumaderm 9 11 11 -18% Spinraza 363 271 5 na Rituxan*+Gazyva +Ocrevus royalty 415 406 318 31% Other*** 180 49 51 na

*unconsolidated joint business revenue, Anti-CD20 products

*** mainly contract manufacturing

Source: Biogen Q4 2017 press release

Tecfidera, Avonex, and Tysabri, the three largest revenue earners, are all multiple sclerosis drugs. Tecfidera is the newest of the three, and so will go generic last and has a long runway. But like all successful biotechnology pharmaceutical companies, eventually exclusivity will time out for each drug, and new drugs must be developed to keep up or expand revenue.

In pharmaceuticals, the clock is always ticking, with generic drug makers eager to jump in when exclusivity expires.

Bad News First: Zinbryta Recall & Natalizumab Trial Failure

On March 2, 2018 Biogen and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced they would withdraw Zinbryta from the market following the reporting of unexpected adverse events in MS patients.

Zinbryta had not generated much revenue for Biogen, just $12 million in Q4. It is surprising that the safety issue had not been caught during the clinical trials. Given that Zinbryta might have cannibalized Biogen's sales of other MS drugs, and that it is a share with AbbVie, the impact will be minimal to Biogen in the short run.

Some risks were known, and Zinbryta was approved as a third-line therapy. According to Biogen "Zinbryta is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS). Because of its risks, Zinbryta is generally used in people who have tried two or more MS medicines that have not worked well enough."

So, a negative, but not a big negative. MS drugs tend to have problematic risk/benefit profiles. Tysabri, which has very good benefits, was once taken off the market temporarily until patients could be screened for JC virus, which sometimes caused.

On February 7 Biogen announced that the natalizumab for acute ischemic stroke trial failed.

Recent acquisition and licensing activity

Biogen has an internal pipeline but also uses its cash to acquire licenses or companies. Most recently Biogen announced it will pay $75 million plus milestones of up to $515 million for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) PF-04958242. The target is CIAS (cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia). The mechanism is AMPA receptor potentiation, which might have other applications. Phase 1b trials were completed. A Phase 2 trial by Biogen will begin later this year.

This is a good deal if the drug eventually gets FDA approval, and $75 million is a small price to pay if the drug fails before reaching that goal. It fits into Biogen's neural pipeline initiative, discussed below. Biogen says it " represents Biogen’s first program in neuropsychiatry, a strategic emerging growth area."

Alzheimer’s

The single biggest question for Biogen over the next couple of years is: will Aducanumab prove to be effective or ineffective for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease?

So far, each regimen medical researchers have thrown at Alzheimer's has failed before reaching FDA approval, even after Phase 1 or even Phase 2 results were promising. That includes therapies that are supposed to attack amyloid plaque, which is either the cause or an obvious side-effect of the disease.

My take on this is not that Alzheimer's is incurable or that amyloid plaque is not responsible for memory loss. Rather, since amyloid plaque destroys the memories held in neural synapses, removing the plaque material does not restore synapses or memories. The plaque must be stopped before it reaches a critical point.

I believe that the Aducanumab early data might be an indicator of future success. Aducanumab is being tested on the earliest stages of Alzheimer's. It is an antibody that binds and to reduces amyloid plaque. It is not a cure for severe or even moderate Alzheimer's. It may, if given early enough, slow or prevent progression in early, mild Alzheimer's.

Phase 3 data won't be available until some time in 2019 or perhaps 2020.

What is it worth to investors? That depends on the number of patients developing Alzheimer's and how much it is worth to society, or at least insurers, to prevent the disease from progressing. The approximate number of new patients in the U.S. is known: 480,000 per year and climbing.

If the cost of Aducanumab is kept lower than the cost of caring for untreated patients, to encourage everyone to be treated, it might be set to $20,000 per year. If every new Alzheimer's patient is treated, that would generate revenue of $9.6 billion per year, for each yearly cohort, until disease progression or death from some other illness. Global revenue, of course, would be even higher. Compare that to Biogen 2017 revenue of $12 billion. And don't be surprised if Biogen tries to price the drug higher.

But what are the chances of successful Phase 3 results and FDA approval? Biogen skipped a Phase 2 trial, but the Phase 1b results should serve as a proxy. For 143 patients studied, at various doses, on average amyloid plaque detectable was reduced and clinical mental outcomes declined less rapidly than in the placebo group.

Usually I would give an 80% chance of success in Phase 3 to a drug that did that well in the smaller trial. But in some diseases, like glioblastoma and Alzheimer's, history shows the odds are worse.

My ballpark guess is a 40% chance of success. I believe the market is assigning a 0% chance of success. That would, in itself, make the stock a Buy.

Also note that Biogen has five additional potential Alzheimer's therapies: Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080. All but one of these target other mechanisms, so the might have value as either monotherapies or in combination.

Bioverativ Spin Off

Biogen investors got a big boost on February 1, 2017 when they received shares of a spinoff, Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV), which began trading at $40 per share. Later that year Sanofi announced it would buy BIVV for $105 per share and the acquisition completed on March 8, 2018 That made a 162% gain for those who held the stock. Let me just slip in that I recommended the stock in the first Seeking Alpha article on BIVV back on January 10, 2017: Bioverativ Should Have a Strong Launch.

Neural pipeline initiative

[Biogen Slide 10, Q4 Results Conference]

If you want to create new drugs that can eventually create a profit after paying for the R&D spend required to qualify them, you have two basic choices. One is to make a more effective or safer drug to compete against existing drugs for a disease. The other is to create a drug where there is "a high unmet need," where this is only palliative therapy available.

Biogen has a strategy of using the profits created with its MS strategy to find treatments for a wide range of neurological disorders, falling into the "high unmet medical need" category.

We have already seen the natalizumab for acute ischemic stroke trial failed. The clinical trial pipeline has much more in it, and of course preclinical work can generate more candidates.

The Parkinson's drug, BIIB054, would be a big win if it works. Parkinson's disease is not well-treated, and generally leads to death. It is becoming more common as the population of the U.S. and other developed countries ages. This is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or Lou Gehrig's disease is another devastating disease with no good therapy. Again, If BIIB067, an RNA therapy licensed from Ionis (IONS), is able to get FDA approval, it would be a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. About 5,600 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Here is the rest of the current pipeline.

[partial Slide 11]

As with Aducanumab, if the market had priced in the potential of this pipeline, reasonably discounted for time and possible failures, I would say Biogen is fully valued at the current price.

I see no evidence investors are giving Biogen a valuation consistent with its pipeline. All the value is already proven by current commercial drugs.

Valuation

Given everything, what is Biogen worth? The theory that the market is always priced right is no help in predicting the future price, which is what we need to make buy and sell decisions.

Biogen had $6.75 billion in cash and $5.94 debt at the end of 2017.

Adjusted net income in Q4 2018 was $1.12 billion, up 3% from $1.09 billion year-earlier. When being conservative I usually use GAAP figures, but in this case they are distorted by the new tax law and a one-time large, non-cash, tax hit in Q4. So I'll use the non-GAAP or adjusted numbers.

Adjusted earnings in 2017 were $21.81 per share.

If Biogen were in another sector where we would not have to worry about exclusivity expirations, or hope for new drug approvals, given its slow growth in 2017, we might choose a target P/E ratio of between a conservative 15 and optimistic 20.

Using non-GAAP and the conservative P/E of 15 values Biogen at $327.15 per share.

Using a P/E of 20 values Biogen at $436.20 per share.

The price as I write (market close, March 16, 2018) is $287.62.

BIIB data by YCharts

That would seem to indicate that:

Investors believe earnings are going to grow slowly in the future. In turn, that means investors (on average) are acting as if Aducanumab will fail to prevent Alzheimer's, and whatever else is in the pipeline won't make up for lost revenue and profits as the older MS drugs see generic competition.

As explained above I believe there is a good chance that Aducanumab will gain FDA approval. I also believe that Biogen's neural disease pipeline will more than make up for falling Avonex sales and sales lost to future generic competition.

I also believe the talk of the bull market going so long, and "stocks" being highly valued, make many investors (including fund managers) more risk-averse than the situation warrants for many individual biotech stocks, including Biogen. While drug sales do tend to fall some during a recession, they are more recession proof than most industries, and tend to rise over time.

Conclusion

While there is some risk involved in holding Biogen, it is minimal. Pipeline failures are assumed, so successful trial results and FDA approvals should drive the stock price considerably higher over time. I make no timing predictions since I can't predict in advance which drugs will receive FDA approvals, or exactly when. For now I'll set my target at $425, just below a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 20.

