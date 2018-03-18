Time To Take Profit On Your Home Bias!

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF gives you exposure to a broad range of companies in the developed markets in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East.

Investing in the US has been very profitable for investors in the past decade.

Valuations, fiscal policy, currency outlook, monetary policy and profit growth are all in favor of the developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. It is time to say goodbye to your home bias (that served you very well in the past decade!).

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) seeks to track the investment results of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada. It gives you exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East.

Home bias

Home bias is the tendency for investors to invest in a large amount of domestic equities, despite the purported benefits of diversifying into foreign equities. This bias is believed to have arisen as a result of the extra difficulties associated with investing in foreign equities, such as legal restrictions and additional transaction costs.

Exhibit 1: Home Bias

Since the end of 2008, the return for American stocks is almost 200%, while the return for the developed markets outside North-America is only …55%! Will this winning streak continue, or is it time to switch?

Fiscal policy and currency outlook

Although the American economy is firing on all cylinders, and the unemployment rate is very low, the US is adding fiscal stimulus and contemplating huge infrastructure works. The US are already running so called twin deficits (both on the current account and the government budget).

Exhibit 2: Government deficit

Exhibit 3: Current accounts

The fiscal stimulus and infrastructure plans will only aggravate the situation, to the detriment of the US dollar. In Europe, by comparison, deficits are being reduced, and the region is running a huge current account surplus.

Based on the Real Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index, the dollar is still overvalued.

Exhibit 4: Real Trade Weighted US Dollar Index (Major Currencies)

Monetary policy

The FED is tightening its monetary policy by raising rates and reducing its balance sheet. In Europe and Japan, by comparison, the central banks are still in expansionary mode and hence adding liquidity to the system.

Exhibit 5: Financial Conditions Index

Profit growth

Companies in the Europe and Japan are more sensitive to global growth. A one percent increase in sales would generate a 3.6% increase in profits for Japanese companies and a 2.9% increase in profits for European companies. This higher operational leverage is due to the higher proportion of fixed costs.

Exhibit 6: Historic sensitivity of net profits to sales growth

The world economy is still growing strongly and this bodes well for Japanese and European profit growth.

Exhibit 7: JP Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI

Exhibit 8: Global Manufacturing PMI

Sector allocation

The biggest sector in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is Financials (21.5%), followed by Industrials and Consumer Discretionary. By comparison, Financials only account for 15% of the S&P 500. As a result, EFA will profit more from rising interest rates. Financial Services will also be a major beneficiary of de-regulation.

Exhibit 9: Sector allocation

Country allocation

The biggest country in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is Japan (“The land of the rising ROE” ), followed by the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Exhibit 10: Country Allocation

Valuation

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a much cheaper valuation compared to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Exhibit 11: Valuation

When we look at the cyclically adjusted PE, the conclusion is the same.

Exhibit 12: Cyclically adjusted PE

When we compare the CAPEs with their own history, the conclusion is even more outspoken. The USA is more than 30% overvalued compared to its own average valuation, while Europe is only 6% overvalued and Japan is 40% undervalued.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 13: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF price chart

Conclusion

Valuations, fiscal policy, currency outlook, monetary policy and profit growth are all in favor of the developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. It’s time to say goodbye to your home bias: buy the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Exhibit 14 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

So far, so good!

Exhibit 14: Performance earlier recommendations

