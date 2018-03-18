Activision Blizzard: An Expensive Long-Term Idea

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has been a good stock over the last year. Here's a chart:

Whenever someone sees a chart like that it's natural to wonder if the stock in question is expensive. That is especially true for this stock because longtime holders remember well when this situation would be up-and-down dead money.

Expensive though it arguably may be from a run-up perspective, this company has too much going for it to be ignored.

There are three main areas I'm focusing on currently:

Filmed-entertainment production.

E-sports initiatives.

Potential large slate of re-mastered titles.

Out of the three themes named above, filmed-entertainment, or original content, is to me the most exciting aspect. And it is the most disappointing aspect as well with this company.

By now, I would have expected CEO Robert Kotick to have upped the pace of generating intellectual property for both the silver screen and the streaming screen; that hasn't happened. What I mean specifically is: self-producing movies and episodic assets should have been a priority, even with titles not based on games.

Many will disagree with me on this, and perhaps correctly to some degree; the argument is understandable: Activision Blizzard is first and foremost a publisher of quality software titles for consoles and digital platforms, the latter emphasized on mobile.

Unfortunately, even though it requires significant investment and debt, the company will have to pursue a capital-investment strategy in making its own movies, and might even have to consider some acquisitions in this area. Content is the great differentiator in the age of ubiquitous technology business models; any company operating in tech does not want to be left behind. It comes at a high risk, however, as some believe we are entering the age of peak television...indeed, I can agree with that. But when the company eventually does get serious (in my opinion it will) I think it will be a positive for the stock.

The company already has some filmed-entertainment product that has been previously released to the marketplace: the Warcraft movie, and a game program based on Candy Crush, which is a mobile-game phenomenon. These were licensed affairs, which makes sense, since licensing is usually the first step for an IP business when it decides to enter the Hollywood industry.

Perhaps the movie that will bring the studio division to the forefront of shareholders' minds will be Call of Duty; as this Variety piece points out, there is a sense that Activision Blizzard may want to turn Duty into a franchise on the scale of what Disney's (DIS) Marvel division is doing with its collection of films. It will depend on the quality, but even if the first project falters a bit, the company will eventually get it right -- it has to, because movies/episodic are too important to the development of new revenue streams (e.g., merchandise) and new synergies (e.g., cross-selling new gaming content with the original content).

E-sports initiatives are extremely compelling because competition is something that always sells in the marketplace on any platform. Management would not need to go to a multichannel video programmer and set up a cable channel to do it; partnerships, and even direct-to-consumer offerings, would suffice.

The major source of revenue for e-sports would be advertising, but I could see that eventually shifting over to a subscription model. Just think of Disney's ESPN -- either Activision Blizzard or some other media company could set up an ESPN-like entity dedicated to e-sports and other content, and such an asset would surely become very valuable over time. Whether it is the software publisher that does it or not, a strong dedicated e-sports platform will aid in the company's growth. And while advertising is a volatile business model, the company will get a lot of promotion for its titles, which will lead to further sales and in-game transactions (the latter is also a growth product on its own, according to this analysis).

There has been some recent news in this area. The following SA news item highlights some management hires from the traditional sports/Hollywood industry; this mix should prove strategically advantageous. According to this article, by 2020, e-sports should hit $2.5 billion in total revenue generation, which I think could be a low estimate. While a few billion dollars isn't necessarily a huge amount (especially given that we don't know what Activision Blizzard's share of it will be), it still represents an opportunity to me, and if the company can perform better than expectations, then it will help the top line and hopefully the price action in the future. The other fundamental aspect about e-sports is the idea that they can help a company pick up some of the slack in traditional sports; this piece explains the concept.

The third theme is the burgeoning practice of re-mastering older game titles. I say burgeoning, but in reality, the video game industry is not a stranger to this method of IP-monetization extension. It is basically the process of taking an older title and updating it in some fashion for purposes of releasing it again and generating new revenue from it.

Activision Blizzard had great success with its Crash Bandicoot franchise. Years ago that series did very well on consoles. Today, it's big again: according to the press release detailing Q4 results, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was the most successful re-master project distributed on the PlayStation 4. A Forbes article from September 2017 indicates that the package sold over 2.5 million units. The game will be on other platforms later this year.

The company has a deep catalog that it can mine for upgraded re-releases. Possibilities include Pitfall!, Skylanders, Spyro, as well as many of the licensed games the publisher has put out over the years, with an emphasis on Disney titles...the reason I highlight the latter is because Disney has indeed licensed re-masters of some of its own classic games with Capcom, and also one with Sega. The company also has the classic games from when it existed as a third-party publisher on the 2600...those who remember those titles will know that most younger players today won't really know them that well aside from what they have seen on videos, but the marketing value of taking something like Chopper Command and turning it into a modern-day HD affair would be worth something, in my opinion.

Activision Blizzard is not necessarily cheap, but it is still worth a spot in well-diversified portfolio anchored by the tech names that are taking advantage of the intersection of commerce and content. Definitely do some due diligence on this one.

